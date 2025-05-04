Senses-Off Psaki: Former PressSec Expects Us to Believe She Saw No Biden Cognitive Decline Until Debate

Seems Jen Psaki of ‘circle back’ fame was also living in sensory-deprivation bubble while serving as President Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary. She claims she didn’t see one scintilla of evidence that her boss was suffering a cognitive decline while she worked there. The bubble is the only explanation. Well, she could just be lying per usual we guess.

Fmr Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki laughably claims she never saw a hint of Biden’s decline until the debate disaster: "I never saw that person — and I was in the Oval Office every day — that was on that debate stage." — claims it’s “dangerous” to call media coverage a "coverup." “Coverup is often like a crime."

She made the laughable claim in a recent interview with Semafor’s Ben Smith and Max Tani. (WATCH)

— claims it’s “dangerous” to call media coverage a… pic.twitter.com/Swc3NPrwZW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

Yes, she was around him every day, but somehow all his massive dementia hit on the day of the debate and none of it before then if you take this pathological liar at her words. — JustToRead (@justtoread456) May 3, 2025

He obviously held it in until it erupted in spectacular dementia volcano during the presidential debate. Or, maybe she’s lying.

Posters have a hard time believing that Psaki somehow missed what tens of millions of Americans saw every day. Unless she was lying. That more realistic explanation keeps coming up.

Jen “I was there every day” Psaki somehow missed the human screensaver glitching in real time. Either she’s lying or she thought buffering was just his personality. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) May 3, 2025

She’s lying, as usual. — Jan (@JanLinNV) May 3, 2025

She is either lying or lying. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 3, 2025

I’m going with lying. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

Never trust a 'ginger'!!! — JCAM (@WORDSbyJKC) May 3, 2025

Now wait a minute! Gingers are generally trustworthy. Well, except the Psaki variety, which is known for lying.

Everybody with eyes could see it. Even the Democrats I know personally were aware something was going on.



Pretending like you couldn't see it, despite being with Biden every day, only makes you seem even less competent than you seemed before, Jen.



Sheesh. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 3, 2025

Her core competency is maintaining the party lie, regardless of how much proof there is to dispel the party lie. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 3, 2025

Very telling how she attempts to manipulate him into self-censoring on the spot by claiming "cover-up" is a "dangerous term." Hallmark narcissistic/communist tactic. — 🇺🇸Indognito🇺🇸 💥🐕 (@Indognito1776) May 3, 2025

Yes, very telling. It was a cover-up, and it is not a dangerous term by any means. Of course, she could be lying.