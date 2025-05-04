Senses-Off Psaki: Former PressSec Expects Us to Believe She Saw No Biden Cognitive Decline Until Debate

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on May 04, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Seems Jen Psaki of ‘circle back’ fame was also living in sensory-deprivation bubble while serving as President Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary. She claims she didn’t see one scintilla of evidence that her boss was suffering a cognitive decline while she worked there. The bubble is the only explanation. Well, she could just be lying per usual we guess.

Start here. (READ)

Fmr Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki laughably claims she never saw a hint of Biden’s decline until the debate disaster:

"I never saw that person — and I was in the Oval Office every day — that was on that debate stage."

— claims it’s “dangerous” to call media coverage a "coverup."

“Coverup is often like a crime."

She made the laughable claim in a recent interview with Semafor’s Ben Smith and Max Tani. (WATCH)

He obviously held it in until it erupted in spectacular dementia volcano during the presidential debate. Or, maybe she’s lying.

Posters have a hard time believing that Psaki somehow missed what tens of millions of Americans saw every day. Unless she was lying. That more realistic explanation keeps coming up.

Advertisement

Tags: COVER JEN PSAKI JOE BIDEN LIES LYING MENTAL HEALTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

