THAT'S Why the Pardon Covers 2014: Now That Biden Is Done, NYT Goes After Hunter Biden and WOW (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on April 07, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Big news, guys. It would appear that Hunter Biden was a foreign agent as early as the Obama administration. Yeah, right? Who would have thought that?

OH, THAT'S RIGHT, all of us who weren't trying to protect the degenerate crackhead for political reasons.

Suppose we should just be glad they've finally decided to catch up with the rest of us.

Take a look:

YOU DON'T SAY?

Gosh, we're shocked.

Almost as if it was for political reasons.

Did we mention we're shocked because YEAH, we are super shocked.

Of course, he did.

To be fair, it may not have even been Joe who pardoned Hunter, we now know many of those pardons were signed with an autopen.

Not to mention the shadow government calling the shots while Biden was in office.

Just sayin'.

