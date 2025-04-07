THAT'S Why the Pardon Covers 2014: Now That Biden Is Done, NYT Goes After Hunter Biden and WOW (Thread)

Big news, guys. It would appear that Hunter Biden was a foreign agent as early as the Obama administration. Yeah, right? Who would have thought that?

OH, THAT'S RIGHT, all of us who weren't trying to protect the degenerate crackhead for political reasons.

Suppose we should just be glad they've finally decided to catch up with the rest of us.

Take a look:

"The @nytimes has found evidence suggesting that the former president's son was acting as a foreign agent as early as the Obama administration."@JonathanTurley details how the Biden corruption story just got airtime… from the last place you'd expect 🧵 pic.twitter.com/4pH8wXI47k — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2025

YOU DON'T SAY?

Gosh, we're shocked.

"Many simply insisted that there was no evidence, while taking no steps to find out. While the media was unrelenting in investigating Trump allegations of Russian collusion and business improprieties, it took a largely passive stance in pursuing this story." pic.twitter.com/04lGzWKHrk — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2025

Almost as if it was for political reasons.

Did we mention we're shocked because YEAH, we are super shocked.

"Of course, Joe Biden ultimately broke his repeated promise not to pardon his son. What was most notable, however, was that not only did he pardon him for any crimes from human trafficking to tax evasion but also for a period running from Jan. 1, 2014 to Dec. 1, 2024." pic.twitter.com/r8qJFR77ft — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2025

Of course, he did.

To be fair, it may not have even been Joe who pardoned Hunter, we now know many of those pardons were signed with an autopen.

"In the end, the greatest indictment from this scandal was of the Justice Department itself."



Read the full column from @JonathanTurley, only on https://t.co/m6O9czFdVU:https://t.co/uRVRaYHHcB — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2025

Not to mention the shadow government calling the shots while Biden was in office.

Just sayin'.

