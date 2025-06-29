The Hill Claims Most Americans Favor 'Pathway' to Migrant Legal Status, but Our...
More of This Please! Catholic MP Whines on X After Priest Denies Him Communion Over Assisted Suicide Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on June 29, 2025
ImgFlip

The Catholic Church's teaching on 'assisted dying' is very clear: it's a grave sin and immoral. Regardless of what you call it -- 'assisted dying' or 'death with dignity' -- at the end of the day, it's murder to end the life of a person and play God.

To that end, any politician who claims to be Catholic is accountable for his vote on an issue like 'assisted dying' and that's a lesson one Catholic MP is learning the hard way:

Good. As he should.

Coghlan's thread continues:

If those MPs profess to be part of a faith, that's something that should inform every decision over the 'will of the constituents' -- if you can't do that, don't be a politician.

You're not the one being disrespected here, Chris.

You're disrespecting your faith, the church, and the priest.

Sit down.

Amen.

FAR more embarrassing.

This.

Yes, he does.

We need more priests doing this with politicians.

And voting to euthanize grandma because she's sick is not being in a state of grace.

Very good.

Even Pope Francis understood this.

Chris thinks he's smarter than that, though.

Yes, it is.

Correct.

He tried. And failed.

