More of This Please! Catholic MP Whines on X After Priest Denies Him Communion Over Assisted Suicide Vote

The Catholic Church's teaching on 'assisted dying' is very clear: it's a grave sin and immoral. Regardless of what you call it -- 'assisted dying' or 'death with dignity' -- at the end of the day, it's murder to end the life of a person and play God.

To that end, any politician who claims to be Catholic is accountable for his vote on an issue like 'assisted dying' and that's a lesson one Catholic MP is learning the hard way:

My Catholic Priest publicly announced at every mass he was denying me Holy Communion following the assisted dying vote. Children who are friends of my children were there. This followed a direct threat in writing to do this four days before the vote. 1/3 https://t.co/oK45gG7dsa — Chris Coghlan MP 🔶 (@_Chris_Coghlan) June 29, 2025

Good. As he should.

Coghlan's thread continues:

It is a matter of grave public interest the extent to which religious MPs came under pressure to represent their religion and not necessarily their constituents in the assisted dying vote. 2/3 — Chris Coghlan MP 🔶 (@_Chris_Coghlan) June 29, 2025

If those MPs profess to be part of a faith, that's something that should inform every decision over the 'will of the constituents' -- if you can't do that, don't be a politician.

This was utterly disrespectful to my family, my constituents including the congregation, and the democratic process. My private religion will continue to have zero direct relevance to my work as an MP representing all my constituents without fear or favour. 3/3 — Chris Coghlan MP 🔶 (@_Chris_Coghlan) June 29, 2025

You're not the one being disrespected here, Chris.

You're disrespecting your faith, the church, and the priest.

Sit down.

“I’m Catholic when I go to Mass. Not when I go to work.”



Of all the religions in the world, Catholicism is perhaps the least forgiving of such an attitude.



Delete this tweet and go repent.



Or leave the Faith.



But don’t be so pathetic as to complain like this. — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) June 29, 2025

Amen.

By the way, your children’s friends could also see your public vote to abandon your faith and kill their grandparents, which is FAR more emabrrassing, trust me. — Dr. Calum Miller (@DrCalumMiller) June 29, 2025

FAR more embarrassing.

I hope your yearning for the Eucharist turns you away from sin. When you finally reconcile with the Lᴏʀᴅ it will taste ever the sweeter when it hits your tongue. — Jay (@OneFineJay) June 29, 2025

This.

So, you take issue with your priest trying desperately to save your soul and the souls of your family. — dei gratia (@DeiGratia64) June 29, 2025

Yes, he does.

You publicly support an evil directly in violation of the teaching of the Church. Why are you surprised? You deserved to be shamed. — RMB (@rms432) June 29, 2025

We need more priests doing this with politicians.

Catholics cannot receive the Eucharist unless in a state of grace. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 29, 2025

And voting to euthanize grandma because she's sick is not being in a state of grace.

Very good.

Actually Chris, Pope Francis taught that it was an ethical obligation of all people, not just believers, to work against assisted su*c*de. See Dignitas infinita 52. https://t.co/SsG6RHmvpc pic.twitter.com/ZApFCZzvrk — Clovis Trahan (@SeamusNua) June 29, 2025

Even Pope Francis understood this.

Chris thinks he's smarter than that, though.

A beautiful ratio. Well done to the priest. Being denied Holy Communion is an intrinsically public thing and in a

case this it is good that it be explained to the community. https://t.co/YGG79UPFGH — Joseph Shaw (@LMSChairman) June 29, 2025

Yes, it is.

Well done, that priest. MPs who vote for Assisted Suicide should be excommunicated and ostracized from decent society until they repent. @chris_cog https://t.co/W93cfVocn6 — Eccles (@BruvverEccles) June 29, 2025

Correct.

are you really trying to shame your catholic priest on social media and thinking you’re the good guy here? https://t.co/JUebRR96oh — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) June 29, 2025

He tried. And failed.

