The Hill Claims Most Americans Favor 'Pathway' to Migrant Legal Status, but Our Vote Says Otherwise

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on June 29, 2025
ImgFlip

You can always count on the media to play fast and loose with language to advance their agenda, and that agenda is always the Left-wing, Democratic Party political agenda.

Take The Hill, for example, pushing a new poll about pathways to legal status:

Here's more:

The overall uptick in support for a path to legal status is driven largely by an increase in support among Republicans and independents.

Among Republicans, support today for a pathway to legal status is at 31 percent — a 9-point increase from six months ago. A majority, at 61 percent, still prefer deportation — down from 69 percent in December.

Among independents, support for a path to legal status is at 71 percent, up 14 points from December, when 57 percent preferred that option. Today, 24 percent prefer deportation, down from 33 percent in December.

Democrats have stayed largely consistent. Today, 89 percent prefer a pathway to legal status, up 2 points from December; support for deportation remains unchanged at 8 percent.

Sure, Jan.

Clearly.

Yep.

Surely, it's a coincidence.

Lots of people have done it the legal way.

Or change the law.

Bank on it having a fatally flawed methodology.

We voted for President Trump, knowing his immigration plans. That speaks volumes more than any poll.

Excellent question.

This!

Like someone else said, why don't voters ever vote for the legal pathway if so many of us want it?

Because we don't. Not in the way The Hill wants us to, anyway.

