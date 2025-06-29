The Hill Claims Most Americans Favor 'Pathway' to Migrant Legal Status, but Our Vote Says Otherwise

You can always count on the media to play fast and loose with language to advance their agenda, and that agenda is always the Left-wing, Democratic Party political agenda.

Take The Hill, for example, pushing a new poll about pathways to legal status:

More Americans favor a pathway to legal status for most migrants in the US, according to a survey https://t.co/ZX7vk0gyno — The Hill (@thehill) June 29, 2025

Here's more:

The overall uptick in support for a path to legal status is driven largely by an increase in support among Republicans and independents. Among Republicans, support today for a pathway to legal status is at 31 percent — a 9-point increase from six months ago. A majority, at 61 percent, still prefer deportation — down from 69 percent in December. Among independents, support for a path to legal status is at 71 percent, up 14 points from December, when 57 percent preferred that option. Today, 24 percent prefer deportation, down from 33 percent in December. Democrats have stayed largely consistent. Today, 89 percent prefer a pathway to legal status, up 2 points from December; support for deportation remains unchanged at 8 percent.

Sure, Jan.

A clear example of consent manufacturing by media.#propaganda — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) June 29, 2025

Clearly.

There is a pathway. It's called immigration law. — Stiles Bitchley ☆☆ (@StilesBitchley2) June 29, 2025

Yep.

Weird how these polls always support democrats and the left, but the actual voting disagrees — idletexan (@idletexan) June 29, 2025

Surely, it's a coincidence.

There is a pathway to legal status. They leave willingly and then apply for citizenship like everyone else who has to.



The only people I support being given a break to are the people brought here as children. If you came here when you were 2 or 3 and are now 30 years old, you… — MikeMumbelz (@MikeMumbelz) June 29, 2025

Lots of people have done it the legal way.

I also support a pathway. It must begin in their own country. Legally. The argument that it takes too long can be dealt with politically. If we need these people so desperately, fix the system. Otherwise, comply with the law. — WorriedinMichigan (@Lon_7XA) June 29, 2025

Or change the law.

I’m sure the poll reflects this. I’m also sure the poll’s methodology is fatally flawed. Response/non-response bias, self-identification, and the fact that the polling organization did not release the question - only their analysis. — Laird Hepburn (@potocrawdads) June 29, 2025

Bank on it having a fatally flawed methodology.

I wasn’t included in this survey.

Not a single illegal alien who crossed into my country in the past 10 years deserves citizenship. Deport all of them. — Lemi_Zeug (@420_meoooow) June 29, 2025

We voted for President Trump, knowing his immigration plans. That speaks volumes more than any poll.

So why don't they ever vote for it? https://t.co/BIIE56cunZ — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 29, 2025

Excellent question.

And most are aware that there already is one. They can leave, come back legally, and wait in line with all the other people who want to be citizens. You guys always quote polls with deceptive questioning. https://t.co/tShe8UljHl — AlwaysRight2000 (@AR2000X8) June 29, 2025

This!

Like someone else said, why don't voters ever vote for the legal pathway if so many of us want it?

Because we don't. Not in the way The Hill wants us to, anyway.

