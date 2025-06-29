Hazzardous Stunt: General Lee Replica Soars Over City Fountain in Wild Video (WATCH)
So Haiti ISN'T Great? Liz Warren Says Sending Haitian Migrants Back Home Puts Them In 'Imminent Danger'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on June 29, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A few years ago, the Left got really mad when President Trump described Haiti as a 's**thole' country, going so far as to wear t-shirts claiming Haiti was always great.

Back in December, many major airlines suspended service to Haiti after a Spirit flight was shot at on approach to the nation's major airport (but pointing that out is racist, of course).

Now that the Trump administration is poised to send thousands of Haitians back home, Elizabeth Warren is warning it'll put lives in danger:

But we thought Haiti was great.

That's what she's saying.

Bingo.

Probably.

They don't care when families are 'ripped apart' after an American goes to prison for committing crimes.

Please, tell us, Lizzie.

Take all the seats.

Conan O'Brien told us it's wonderful.

Just incredible.

They really have a low opinion of people and workers.

Who wouldn't want to live in a paradise?

So enriched.

