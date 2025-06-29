So Haiti ISN'T Great? Liz Warren Says Sending Haitian Migrants Back Home Puts Them In 'Imminent Danger'

A few years ago, the Left got really mad when President Trump described Haiti as a 's**thole' country, going so far as to wear t-shirts claiming Haiti was always great.

Back in December, many major airlines suspended service to Haiti after a Spirit flight was shot at on approach to the nation's major airport (but pointing that out is racist, of course).

Now that the Trump administration is poised to send thousands of Haitians back home, Elizabeth Warren is warning it'll put lives in danger:

The Trump Admin just decided to send thousands of innocent people who have been living and working here legally into imminent danger in Haiti.



Trump will tear apart families, rip up communities, and leave businesses and nursing homes short handed.



And no one will be safer. https://t.co/biO3PyEZ5k — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 28, 2025

But we thought Haiti was great.

Are you saying it’s a s**t hole? Because everyone remembers you guys saying it wasn’t — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) June 29, 2025

That's what she's saying.

Bingo.

You're actually just mad Democratic donors and activist got their taxpayer slush fund slashed...https://t.co/PA1CY0ht0w — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) June 28, 2025

Probably.

Elizabeth Warren and the Democrats are using the words “rip” and “tear” a lot lately in order to defend illegals.



The Haitians that Warren is now defending were never properly vetted.



But she doesn’t care. She warns them for their votes.



Well too bad. They’re getting deported. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 28, 2025

They don't care when families are 'ripped apart' after an American goes to prison for committing crimes.

Why would there be "imminent danger" in Haiti?



Are there Haitians still there? What about them? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 28, 2025

Please, tell us, Lizzie.

He isn't the President of Haiti, Fauxahontas.



Not his responsibility and not our problem.



Sit down. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 28, 2025

Take all the seats.

I don’t see what the problem is https://t.co/CzGjnxlhOj pic.twitter.com/4IVmZDOwyD — Dïrtÿ Ërnïë (@IlSporcoErnesto) June 28, 2025

Conan O'Brien told us it's wonderful.

Just incredible.

Liz using the “Who is going to wipe our a***s” argument….



I know dozens of young women working as CNA’s to pay for nursing school & get relevant experience. It is a career path I took early in life. These are actually jobs Americans WILL do. https://t.co/CfgBxUIidj — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 29, 2025

They really have a low opinion of people and workers.

But Hollywood told me Haiti was a beach paradise. A rare gem for vacationing. I don’t understand why they wouldn’t want to go home https://t.co/ulpHQzDTfz — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 28, 2025

Who wouldn't want to live in a paradise?

On the other hand, imagine how much more enriched Haiti is about to be with all those natural doctors, scientists, and lawyers https://t.co/REfTUAVrtN — Catholic Space Emperor (@catholicspaceem) June 28, 2025

So enriched.

