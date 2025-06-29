How Do You Solve a Problem Like Mamdani? He's a Headache That Hakeem Jeffries Is Not Willing to Endorse

Democrats are having a hard time with Zohran Mamdani winning the party’s mayoral nomination in New York City. Mamdani is an admitted socialist who is, by most accounts, a communist. So Democrats are like, ‘good for him, he’s a fellow Democrat,’ but then refuse to endorse him for obvious reasons.

Here’s Hakeem Jeffries doing the non-endorsement dance. (WATCH)

After Hakeem Jeffries says he talked to Mamdani and praises his primary victory, Karl asks:



"So what’s holding you back from endorsing him right now?"



HAKEEM: “We don’t really know each other."



😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y9WCV3QX0T — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

Watching them try to defend this leftward cliff dive is going to be rewarding as the days tick on. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) June 29, 2025

Most national Democrats are keeping their distance. The only one's not keeping their distance are admitted socialists like AOC. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) June 29, 2025

The young socialists in the Democrat Party are ecstatic, the old guard not so much.

Many posters were confused that Jeffries didn’t do what he always does when forced into a corner - pivot to ‘but Trump!’

This guy is a terrible liar — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) June 29, 2025

At lease he didn’t “But Trump” it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

Perhaps it's the socialism part. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 29, 2025

Honestly surprised Hakeem didn’t pivot to Trump there. That’s his usual go-to — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

Deflect and pass blame. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) June 29, 2025

Nah, he answered, but what he said was an obvious cop out.

Despite both being New York Dems, Jeffries says he’s never crossed paths with Mamdani. Many posters wonder what Jeffries will say and do after the two have a sit-down.

Good answer in contrast to saying, nope, not now and maybe never. But let's see what happens after their sit-down. — Trump Daily Network (@TrumpDailyNtwk) June 29, 2025

Hakeem acts as if there is some kind of principled decision being weighed here. Hakeem wants time to see how the wind blows. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

Hakeem Jeffries knows, he just doesn’t want to spell it out. pic.twitter.com/nTwPW6ptl0 — NateSk8s (@natesk8s87) June 29, 2025

Do it jefferies. Tell the American Voters the Democrats are Communists. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 29, 2025

What’s the hold up @RepJeffries — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 29, 2025

Why wait — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 29, 2025

Please let the Democrats support him. Just another eye opener for Americans to see. — Scott Howard 🇺🇸 (@aronhowie23) June 29, 2025

Such a hilarious predicament for Democrats. One of their biggest rising stars is a socialist (read communist). It’s going to be fun seeing how the larger party reacts to Mamdani in the lead-up to the November election. More funny and telling will be their reaction if he gets elected.