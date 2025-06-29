NJ Voters Favor Common Sense: Poll Shows Ciattarelli Can Win Gov.'s Race by...
How Do You Solve a Problem Like Mamdani? He's a Headache That Hakeem Jeffries Is Not Willing to Endorse

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on June 29, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Democrats are having a hard time with Zohran Mamdani winning the party’s mayoral nomination in New York City. Mamdani is an admitted socialist who is, by most accounts, a communist. So Democrats are like, ‘good for him, he’s a fellow Democrat,’ but then refuse to endorse him for obvious reasons.

Here’s Hakeem Jeffries doing the non-endorsement dance. (WATCH)

The young socialists in the Democrat Party are ecstatic, the old guard not so much.

Many posters were confused that Jeffries didn’t do what he always does when forced into a corner - pivot to ‘but Trump!’

Nah, he answered, but what he said was an obvious cop out.

Despite both being New York Dems, Jeffries says he’s never crossed paths with Mamdani. Many posters wonder what Jeffries will say and do after the two have a sit-down.

Such a hilarious predicament for Democrats. One of their biggest rising stars is a socialist (read communist). It’s going to be fun seeing how the larger party reacts to Mamdani in the lead-up to the November election. More funny and telling will be their reaction if he gets elected.

