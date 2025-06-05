New Fantastic Four Movie Has Some Comic Fans More Excited Over a Popcorn...
CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking Exercise'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on June 05, 2025
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN would like to put its participation in the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline behind. So, of course, it’s mocking Republicans for wanting to investigate and fully expose everything that went down the last four years.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Yes, which is what made the excuse and phrasing so hilarious.

Commenters noticed that, too. That’s how investigations work, duh!

All the ‘news’ networks want to move on because each had ‘journalists’ covering up Biden’s incompetence and likely had orders from the top not to report it.

With questions about who was actually running the White House during Biden’s term, many want to hold those unelected people accountable since Americans died due to their decisions.

CNN wants us to focus on the Democrats’ new messaging that conveniently stresses looking forward.

Which leads us to the obvious conclusion.

Yes, just when you think they’ve gone as low as they can go, they somehow manage to sink lower.

