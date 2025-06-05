CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking Exercise'

CNN would like to put its participation in the cover-up of former President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline behind. So, of course, it’s mocking Republicans for wanting to investigate and fully expose everything that went down the last four years.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

CNN mocks Republicans for investigating Biden now that he’s out of office as a “very backwards-looking exercise."



Legacy Media never said anything like this from 2021-2024 for some reason. pic.twitter.com/9MYOQaXGix — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025

they wouldn't let any investigation happen while in office Biden was being protected — Joe T ⌘ (@BryptoJoe) June 4, 2025

It’s a difficult concept for leftists, but when real crimes have been committed, there needs to be consequences. — Kevin O'Kelley (@KevinOKell63760) June 4, 2025

Isn't every criminal investigation backwards-looking? — Dave Fox (@Izzysbinkie) June 4, 2025

Yes, which is what made the excuse and phrasing so hilarious.

Commenters noticed that, too. That’s how investigations work, duh!

All investigation is “after the fact” and perforce “backward looking” .. legacy media is grasping at straws for any negative connotation, however slight. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) June 4, 2025

Yes, yes CNN it's a backwards looking exercise like investigating murder because it happened like yesterday so let's just move on. 🤡 — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) June 4, 2025

It’s as if the last four years never happened — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025

All the ‘news’ networks want to move on because each had ‘journalists’ covering up Biden’s incompetence and likely had orders from the top not to report it.

With questions about who was actually running the White House during Biden’s term, many want to hold those unelected people accountable since Americans died due to their decisions.

I’m pretty sure Laken Riley’s family would like to see Joe Biden held legally accountable for what he did. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 4, 2025

“investigating a former president is backwards looking…unless it’s Trump" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025

CNN wants us to focus on the Democrats’ new messaging that conveniently stresses looking forward.

Which leads us to the obvious conclusion.

Legacy media is the enemy. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) June 4, 2025

You think you hate them enough…then tomorrow happens — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025

Yes, just when you think they’ve gone as low as they can go, they somehow manage to sink lower.