Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club

We hear a lot about violence against transgender people. How much of that, though, is trans-on-trans violence, and how much is it prostitution gone wrong, when the John finds out his hooker has a penis?

A Miami-Dade sheriff's deputy was just cleared of all charges after punching a "woman" he'd brought home after a night drinking at a club.

NEW: Miami-Dade deputy who allegedly punched a "woman" he brought home after realizing she had a pen*s, cleared of all criminal charges.



54-year-old Lt. Daniel Chala was arrested in April for allegedly battering a transgender woman he met at a club.



According to Chala's lawyer,… pic.twitter.com/6YewgVXnl0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 3, 2025

The post continues:

… he drunkenly brought home what he thought was a woman. When they got to Chala's place, the two began kissing when Chala "asked the victim a question, which confused the victim due to it being previously answered." When Chala realized he was kissing a dude, things allegedly got physical. "This person came in under false pretenses and my client escorted this person out," said defense attorney Susy Ribero-Ayala. "She represented at all times that she was a woman, when in fact she was a man."

We're frankly amazed the charges were cleared. And during Pride Month of all times!

If a man pretended to be a doctor and started operating, we’d call it malpractice.



But pretend to be a woman and invade someone’s bedroom... suddenly you’re the victim?



At some point, the mask comes off and so do the gloves. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Hank™ (@HANKonX) June 3, 2025

This has been happening for decades, we used to get calls in Greenwich Village in the 80s about this exact scenario, a dude thinking he was with a female and then when finding out they were not, fists would fly.



Can't blame them — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 3, 2025

This is what they mean when they say "Transgender woman face violence just for existing". What they mean is "We want to lie to people about our gender to sexually assault them and then cry victim when we're caught" — Revolutionary Frog (@John_Hopcock) June 3, 2025

The ball busting at the station is probably worse than any charges that can be brought. — TAXATION IS THEFT (@Rj4Truth34585) June 3, 2025

No doubt.

No way that officer is not mercifully mocked by his coworkers. — Trent Burfine (@TexasTrent) June 3, 2025

I wish these news stations would say “she” when they’re talking about a “he.” — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 3, 2025

Didn't Tone Loc make a song about this? — 🌟 American Gidget 🇺🇸 🌟 (@AmericanGidget) June 4, 2025

"Funky Cold Medina" was funny back in 1989, but it would be considered hugely problematic in 2025.

I believe it was the poet lauriate Tone Loc who once said..... pic.twitter.com/eyF4RdrVRb — Andy Larkins (@andylarkins) June 4, 2025

"I don't fool around with no Oscar Mayer wiener."

More of this is gonna happen. False advertising=bad. — David John Josefik (@DavidJosefik) June 4, 2025

So two dudes got into a fight, one lost. End of story — lemarqlet (@lemarqlet) June 4, 2025

“The Crying Game…” no shower is hot enough to get clean from this. — Ronald Camillo (@ronald_camillo) June 4, 2025

Bait and switch to the extreme. — Tim Lemaster (@Tim_Lemaster1) June 4, 2025

This is a very serious situation- someone is going to get hurt. There are people on X that I would not know they were trans unless they told me. Please- do not put yourself in this situation- tell people you are trans- for your own well being. — Janet Garts (@janet_gart87502) June 3, 2025

And yet we get all of these videos of people like Dylan Mulvaney crying that they can't get a date with a man.

