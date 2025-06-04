VIP
Pride Goeth Before the Fall
Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Court...
Minneapolis Libs Interfere With Multi-Agency Drug Raid
Make This Happen! The Hill Says Jasmine Crockett Can Lead the Democratic Party...
Cultural Vibe Shift: Target Retail Stores Switch Consumer Focus from LGBTQ to USA
They Knocked on the Wrong Door! A Year Later, TX Whistleblower Doc Hasn't...
Rolling Stone: Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Report on Elon Musk’s Corruption
'Muslim Ban' 2.0: Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry of Individuals From 12 Countr...
Former WH Press Secretary KJP Reveals In Book She's FLEEING Dem Party Like...
Elon Musk Calls the Big, Beautiful Bill a 'Disgusting Abomination'
We Will NOT Apologize for Doing Our Jobs! U.S. Attorney Leah Foley SMACKS...
Wildcard Wednesday: Scottie Scheffler, Chris Cuomo, and a Girl Who Likes to Dress...
A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons
There's His Motive! Boulder Terror Suspect Says Jihad Is More Important Than His...

Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on June 04, 2025
Twitchy

We hear a lot about violence against transgender people. How much of that, though, is trans-on-trans violence, and how much is it prostitution gone wrong, when the John finds out his hooker has a penis?

Advertisement

A Miami-Dade sheriff's deputy was just cleared of all charges after punching a "woman" he'd brought home after a night drinking at a club.

The post continues:

… he drunkenly brought home what he thought was a woman. 

When they got to Chala's place, the two began kissing when Chala "asked the victim a question, which confused the victim due to it being previously answered."

When Chala realized he was kissing a dude, things allegedly got physical.

"This person came in under false pretenses and my client escorted this person out," said defense attorney Susy Ribero-Ayala.

"She represented at all times that she was a woman, when in fact she was a man."

We're frankly amazed the charges were cleared. And during Pride Month of all times!

Recommended

Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Courts' Power
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

No doubt.

"Funky Cold Medina" was funny back in 1989, but it would be considered hugely problematic in 2025.

Advertisement

"I don't fool around with no Oscar Mayer wiener."

And yet we get all of these videos of people like Dylan Mulvaney crying that they can't get a date with a man.

***

Tags: FLORIDA TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Courts' Power
FuzzyChimp
They Knocked on the Wrong Door! A Year Later, TX Whistleblower Doc Hasn't Forgotten What Biden's DOJ Did
Amy Curtis
Minneapolis Libs Interfere With Multi-Agency Drug Raid
Brett T.
A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons
Brett T.
Rolling Stone: Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Report on Elon Musk’s Corruption
Brett T.
Make This Happen! The Hill Says Jasmine Crockett Can Lead the Democratic Party Back From the Brink
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Courts' Power FuzzyChimp
Advertisement