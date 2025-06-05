Scott Jennings Can Barely Contain Himself as Dem Advocates Raising Taxes and Putting...
'What the Hell Is Going On?' Boulder Victim and Nazi Germany Escapee Speaks Out About Attack

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on June 05, 2025
Boulder Police Dept. via AP

Since the horrific terrorist attack in Boulder last weekend, we have spent a lot of time dragging the legacy media for their repugnant but all too predictable coverage of the event. 

We've written countless articles about this flagrant media malpractice, and it hasn't even been a week yet. Two ridiculous recent examples include ABC News doing the Norm Macdonald meme and worrying about 'Islamophobia' in the wake of a pro-Hamas illegal alien hurling Molotov cocktails at Jews. Also, yesterday, USA Today did the Simpsons meme and asked, 'Won't someone PLEASE think of the terrorist's poor family?'

And they wonder why the legacy media is dead. 

But we do have to give some credit to NBC News. While most other legacy outlets were trying to gaslight America, NBC interviewed an actual VICTIM of the terrorist attack (imagine that). 

It was reported early on that one of the victims who was burned by Mohamed Soliman was a Holocaust survivor. That individual is 88-year-old Barbara Steinmetz, who NBC interviewed this week. (Technically, she was never in a Nazi camp, but her family escaped Germany during the 1930s, so a more accurate term might be 'Nazi escapeeee.')

Her reaction to the attack was a question many people are asking: 

What the hell, indeed. Say it again, and louder, for the Democrats in the back. 

Here is a bit more from Steinmetz to NBC, courtesy of The New York Post

An 88-year-old Holocaust survivor who was set on fire by Colorado terror suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman has one sobering question after the heinous antisemitic attack: 'What the hell is going on in our country?'

Barbara Steinmetz was the eldest of the 12 victims who were wounded when they were firebombed while advocating for the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

She said the terror has left her asking, 'What the hell is going on?'

'We’re better than this,' she told NBC News. 

Well, most of us are better than this. That much we can agree with. 

The far left is absolutely NOT better than this. They are EXACTLY this, and much worse. 

Steinmetz went on to plead for kindness and peace, which will absolutely fall on deaf ears when it comes to the political party that has been encouraging and inciting violence against Jews ever since the October 7 attack in Israel.

Plenty of people were ready to answer Steinmetz's question, though. 

They have not only occupied it, they have completely conquered it. 

That is appalling, but it's also a pretty good summary of the current state of affairs on the left. 

It is well documented now that Soliman illegally entered the US during Biden's border free-for-all. 

Other readers noticed something unfortunate about Steinmetz's attire in the photo above. 

Oh, right. Her button. Many people noticed that. Here it is in more detail: 

OOF. Yeah, that's pretty unfortunate. 

The 'HIAS' on her button stands for Hebrew Immigration Aid Society. 

But as the text above notes, HIAS is not just about helping Jewish immigrants. The organization vehemently opposed Trump's immigration policies in his first term and is fighting him on deportation in his second term. 

In other words, Steinmetz voted for and supports the people who caused the problem and want to continue the problem, even if it means she gets singed in the process. 

Alejandro Mayorkas was a board member of HIAS before he was appointed to lead the Department of Homeland Security. During Biden's term, Mayorkas allowed tens of millions illegal immigrants to flood into our country in just four years.

Yikes. 

Look, we're not going to be too hard on a woman whose family escaped Nazi Germany when she was an infant, but she might want to look at her own voting record if she wants an answer to the question, 'What the hell is going on?'

We wouldn't wish what happened to Steinmetz on anyone, but we can only hope that her firsthand encounter with people who absolutely hate her -- and want to erase her and everyone like her from the world -- will wake her up to what she has been voting for. 

Time will tell. 

But at least NBC News, in a momentary lapse into journalism (something totally out of character for them), actually talked to one of the victims of Soliman's antisemitic madness. We'll give them just a little bit of credit for that. 

Besides, we're sure it is only a matter of time before NBC's three-part series of puff pieces about what Soliman's favorite foods are.

We hope he likes prison grub. 

