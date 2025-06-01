BREAKING: Suspect Arrested In What FBI Is Calling a Terror Attack In Boulder, Colorado

Defund PBS NOW! 'Conservative' David Brooks Says Elon Musk Is as Bad as...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:00 PM on June 01, 2025
Townhall Media

It has not even been two weeks since two Israeli Embassy staffers were gunned down by an antisemitic terrorist who was calling to 'globalize the Intifada,' and today saw another violent terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, against supporters of Israel and the Gaza hostages.

Reports started coming in late this afternoon of a firebombing against protesters calling for the hostages to be freed. 

In the disturbing video above, you can see many people injured on the ground as well as several small fires still burning. So far, thankfully, there have been no reports of any fatalities from the incident. 

Shortly thereafter, the reports added that the attack was carried out using Molotov cocktails. 

This was followed by pictures of a man holding what appear to be those exact incendiary devices and later being taken into custody by police. 

We do not yet have confirmation from law enforcement, but many on X quickly identified the man as Mohamad Soliman. 

AG Hamilton also posted a video of Soliman yelling at and threatening the pro-Israel protesters. 

Gosh, what could this man have in common with the man who murdered two embassy staffers or the other man in April who attempted to burn down the residence of Jewish Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro?

- Thrown Molotov cocktails at elderly Jewish people advocating to free hostages in Colorado.  

The intifada is already here. The people who tried to downplay this threat should be ashamed.

Everyone in the dead legacy media bears responsibility for these attacks, especially considering that, just this morning, the media once again disgraced itself by spreading a false report of Israel killing civilians a Gaza aid distribution center

Fortunately, even though the media is shameful, we have a functional FBI again (or, at least, we are moving in that direction). 

Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino both quickly labeled the Boulder incident a 'targeted terrorist attack' and promised to provide full FBI resources to local law enforcement.

If you have any investigative tips please contact the FBI. And if you aided or abetted this attack, we will find you. You cannot hide.

Aided and abetted, you say? How about raiding the newsrooms of every legacy media outlet that reported the false story about Israel this morning? 

Here's a partial list: 

Isn't it funny how we don't hear AOC talking about that anymore?

Twitchy will provide more updates on the Boulder attack and investigation as they become available. 

But our legacy media, and nearly every elected Democrat not named John Fetterman, have a LOT to answer for this evening. 

From them, we are sure we will hear only crickets. 

