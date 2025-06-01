BREAKING: Suspect Arrested In What FBI Is Calling a Terror Attack In Boulder, Colorado

It has not even been two weeks since two Israeli Embassy staffers were gunned down by an antisemitic terrorist who was calling to 'globalize the Intifada,' and today saw another violent terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, against supporters of Israel and the Gaza hostages.

Reports started coming in late this afternoon of a firebombing against protesters calling for the hostages to be freed.

Reports coming out of Boulder Colorado that a group of pro-Israel protestors who were calling for a release of hostages were burned in an attack. The victims include children.pic.twitter.com/PvmpSyfKn0 — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 1, 2025

In the disturbing video above, you can see many people injured on the ground as well as several small fires still burning. So far, thankfully, there have been no reports of any fatalities from the incident.

Shortly thereafter, the reports added that the attack was carried out using Molotov cocktails.

“Witnesses at the scene told CBS Colorado the suspect attacked people with Molotov cocktails”



Again, what did you think Globalize the Intifada actually meant? https://t.co/1DFL0E2Pct pic.twitter.com/vKsiZT2wAs — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 1, 2025

This was followed by pictures of a man holding what appear to be those exact incendiary devices and later being taken into custody by police.

There are pictures circulating of a man being arrested by the police and the same man holding what appear to be two Molotov cocktails prior to the attack. pic.twitter.com/CtnSHJWTFy — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 1, 2025

We do not yet have confirmation from law enforcement, but many on X quickly identified the man as Mohamad Soliman.

Boulder, CO - authorities have arrested a man by the name of Mohamad Soliman in connection with a possible terror attack on a group of Jews.



Soliman was said to have dressed up as a landscaper when he threw Molotov cocktails at the group, burning several including children. pic.twitter.com/q4nRvY2E5r — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 1, 2025

BREAKING: The terrorist behind the Boulder, Colorado attack has been identified as Mohamad Soliman.



Let’s be clear: the pro-Palestinian movement is not a protest movement—it’s a terror movement. pic.twitter.com/lGUQjP9AB7 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 1, 2025

AG Hamilton also posted a video of Soliman yelling at and threatening the pro-Israel protesters.

There it is. The alleged suspect after the attack where he threw Molotov cocktails at people saying “this will end when Palestine is free and for us” https://t.co/TbXWmYIlcf pic.twitter.com/nIg71dDDoa — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 1, 2025

Gosh, what could this man have in common with the man who murdered two embassy staffers or the other man in April who attempted to burn down the residence of Jewish Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro?

So in a period of less than 2 months, individuals openly claiming to be motivated by the “free Palestine” movement have:



- Tried to burn down the home of the Jewish Pennsylvania Governor with his family inside.



- Executed a couple leaving a Jewish museum in DC



- Thrown… — AG (@AGHamilton29) June 1, 2025

- Thrown Molotov cocktails at elderly Jewish people advocating to free hostages in Colorado.



The intifada is already here. The people who tried to downplay this threat should be ashamed.

Everyone in the dead legacy media bears responsibility for these attacks, especially considering that, just this morning, the media once again disgraced itself by spreading a false report of Israel killing civilians a Gaza aid distribution center.

Fortunately, even though the media is shameful, we have a functional FBI again (or, at least, we are moving in that direction).

Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino both quickly labeled the Boulder incident a 'targeted terrorist attack' and promised to provide full FBI resources to local law enforcement.

We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available. @FBI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 1, 2025

FBI personnel are on the scene in Boulder, Colorado, along with local law enforcement.

We are investigating this incident as an act of terror, and targeted violence. All of the necessary assets will be dedicated to this investigation.

If you have any investigative tips please… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 1, 2025

If you have any investigative tips please contact the FBI. And if you aided or abetted this attack, we will find you. You cannot hide.

Aided and abetted, you say? How about raiding the newsrooms of every legacy media outlet that reported the false story about Israel this morning?

Here's a partial list:

Just SOME of the outlets that ran the aid massacre lie:



1. CNN

2. NBC News

3. Reuters

4. AP

5. Fox News

6. BBC

7. The Guardian

8. New York Times

9. Al Jazeera (i.e. Hamas)

10. Drop Site News (i.e. Hamas)

11. PBS

12. CBS News

13. Haaretz

14. Sky News



Demand accountability. https://t.co/KA91HlGfhu — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) June 1, 2025

This morning, several US Media outlets spread a false story about Israel shooting up an aid post. Now this happened.



Sure, let's have that stochastic terror talk. https://t.co/uuMIUENYjJ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 1, 2025

Isn't it funny how we don't hear AOC talking about that anymore?

Twitchy will provide more updates on the Boulder attack and investigation as they become available.

But our legacy media, and nearly every elected Democrat not named John Fetterman, have a LOT to answer for this evening.

From them, we are sure we will hear only crickets.