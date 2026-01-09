NYC Leftist Protesters Call for Hanging of Kristi Noem and the Execution of ICE Agents

Motherly Misdirection: Adam Schiff Pushes Fake Narrative That ICE Fatally Shot a Mom...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:02 AM on January 09, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Protesters in New York City marched and then gathered to shout their disapproval of an ICE agent shooting a female driver in self-defense on Wednesday in Minneapolis. The ‘peaceful’ protest included chants calling for the deaths of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE agents.

Here’s more. (READ)

Protesters in NYC call for the hanging of Secretary Kristi Noem and the execution of ICE agents, in footage shared by @ScooterCasterNY.

One woman pushed back, saying "two wrongs don't make a right" and was immediately drowned out.

The mob also started chanting "F*ck Charlie Kirk."

"Kristi Noem will hang... Save a life, kill an ICE... F**k Charlie Kirk."

Wow.

These deranged leftists shouted down a woman who chided them for openly advocating murder. (WATCH)

It certainly looks and feels that way.

Commenters sarcastically ponder if recently inaugurated New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will speak out against these murderous maniacs.

There's no reasoning with these leftists. To them, political violence is not only acceptable, but it’s also imperative. They want to transform America, and they don't care who they have to kill to get it.

