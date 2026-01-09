NYC Leftist Protesters Call for Hanging of Kristi Noem and the Execution of ICE Agents

Protesters in New York City marched and then gathered to shout their disapproval of an ICE agent shooting a female driver in self-defense on Wednesday in Minneapolis. The ‘peaceful’ protest included chants calling for the deaths of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and ICE agents.

Protesters in NYC call for the hanging of Secretary Kristi Noem and the execution of ICE agents, in footage shared by @ScooterCasterNY. One woman pushed back, saying "two wrongs don't make a right" and was immediately drowned out. The mob also started chanting "F*ck Charlie Kirk." "Kristi Noem will hang... Save a life, kill an ICE... F**k Charlie Kirk." Wow.

These deranged leftists shouted down a woman who chided them for openly advocating murder. (WATCH)

Nothing organic about this.



This is orchestrated chaos. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 9, 2026

It certainly looks and feels that way.

Commenters sarcastically ponder if recently inaugurated New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani will speak out against these murderous maniacs.

Will Mayor Mamdani condemn this atrociously violent rhetoric against President Trump Cabinet and federal law enforcement? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 9, 2026

Don't be silly. Of course he won't — S Roberts (@TullyHoon) January 9, 2026

This is what he wants — The G.O.A.T 🍎 (@WickDown) January 9, 2026

In fact, I'm sure mamdani is happy about this. This is what he wants of NYC. Complete chaos & destruction of our society so he can conquer us. — Larissa (@JustOneLarissa) January 9, 2026

He will not be condemning his base of voters. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 9, 2026

Correct. He’s not going to alienate the people he agrees with and who got him elected.

Posters say life and liberty are not possible with these hate-filled hordes of leftists. They say it’s hopeless getting these pro-murder protesters to change.

We can pretend this is salvageable, or we can acknowledge we can’t live with these people and start having real conversations about what to do. — Shoe (@samosaur) January 9, 2026

Exactly...tell me how you save:

NYC

Seattle

Portland

Denver

Chicago

Dearborn

All of New England

LA — AR__Actual (@AR_Salyer) January 9, 2026

They're telling us exactly what they will do if they get in power.



Take them seriously now before it's too late. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 9, 2026

Without question — Shoe (@samosaur) January 9, 2026

There's no reasoning with these leftists. To them, political violence is not only acceptable, but it’s also imperative. They want to transform America, and they don't care who they have to kill to get it.