CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking...
New Fantastic Four Movie Has Some Comic Fans More Excited Over a Popcorn...
Liar’s Crown: KJP Can Flee the Dem Party but She’ll Always Be the...
VIP
New York Cathedral Hosts Pride Party With Drag Queens
Church of Acosta: Former CNN Anchor Leads Cringey Cult-Like Resistance ‘Town Hall’ Service...
Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club
VIP
Pride Goeth Before the Fall
Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Court...
Minneapolis Libs Interfere With Multi-Agency Drug Raid
Make This Happen! The Hill Says Jasmine Crockett Can Lead the Democratic Party...
Cultural Vibe Shift: Target Retail Stores Switch Consumer Focus from LGBTQ to USA
They Knocked on the Wrong Door! A Year Later, TX Whistleblower Doc Hasn't...
Rolling Stone: Elizabeth Warren Releases Her Report on Elon Musk’s Corruption
'Muslim Ban' 2.0: Trump Signs Proclamation Restricting Entry of Individuals From 12 Countr...

Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the Boulder Terrorist Attack

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on June 05, 2025
Twitchy

Republican Scott Jennings says there’s an awakening in the U.S. over visa system abuse, and it's President Donald Trump shaking the country from its slumber. He explains how this ties into the recent terrorist attack in Colorado and why Trump just announced a wide-ranging travel ban for several countries.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

"We have had an awakening in this country of the abuse of the visa system. You don’t have a right to be here” — 

— Scott Jennings lights up CNN panel over judge halting Boulder attacker’s family deportations and the Trump travel ban:

JENNINGS: "Is this family in the country, legally or not?"

PHILLIP: "Actually, I'm not sure."

JENNINGS: "I think they may not be. And obviously in the household you have extreme radicalism. And that has now led to the literal burning of American citizens on the streets of this country and a clear act of domestic terrorism."

“We have an individual district court judge stepping in here to try to prevent the Commander In Chief of the United States from protecting Americans from a clear invasion of radicalism."

Phillip was left with zero response.

Jennings continues. (READ)

Jennings then drilled down on the travel ban:

"Regarding the travel ban. He has a great reason. These countries don't vet people. They don't share information. People who come from these countries, which all by the way, that link is the governments are essentially failed states. They're not functioning. And so they overstay their visas. All of these countries present massive problems for our own government."

"We have had an awakening in this country of the abuse of the visa system. If you're on a visa, you don't have a right to be here. You're a guest in this country, and we've seen a number of our guests turn on actual Americans that it needs to stop."CNN panelist Reecie Colbert then makes the case that the travel ban is simply intended to be a distraction from the GOP “civil war."

Recommended

Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club
Brett T.
Advertisement

Now view the whole exchange from CNN. (WATCH)

He’s a stand-in for all of us.

Posters say Jennings couldn’t wait to jump in on tonight’s topics.

‘Waiting to seize’ would have also been correct.

Commenters say the gentleman sitting across from Jennings correctly predicted what the Democrats will do next.

Advertisement

Democrats naturally take the opposite stance to whatever Trump chooses, but this goes deeper. We think Democrats would love criminal illegal aliens and terrorists even if Trump weren’t in the White House. That’s just how deep their insanity goes.

Tags: ABBY PHILLIP CNN DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club
Brett T.
Meep! Meep! DeSantis Drops ACME Anvil: Congress Should Strip Deportation-Interfering Courts' Power
FuzzyChimp
They Knocked on the Wrong Door! A Year Later, TX Whistleblower Doc Hasn't Forgotten What Biden's DOJ Did
Amy Curtis
CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking Exercise'
Warren Squire
Church of Acosta: Former CNN Anchor Leads Cringey Cult-Like Resistance ‘Town Hall’ Service in D.C.
Warren Squire
Liar’s Crown: KJP Can Flee the Dem Party but She’ll Always Be the Queen of Misinformation (WATCH)
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Charges Dropped Against Deputy Who Punched a ‘Woman’ He Met at a Club Brett T.
Advertisement