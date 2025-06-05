Scott Jennings: There’s a Visa Abuse Awakening and Trump’s Exposing It with the Boulder Terrorist Attack

Republican Scott Jennings says there’s an awakening in the U.S. over visa system abuse, and it's President Donald Trump shaking the country from its slumber. He explains how this ties into the recent terrorist attack in Colorado and why Trump just announced a wide-ranging travel ban for several countries.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

"We have had an awakening in this country of the abuse of the visa system. You don’t have a right to be here” — — Scott Jennings lights up CNN panel over judge halting Boulder attacker’s family deportations and the Trump travel ban: JENNINGS: "Is this family in the country, legally or not?" PHILLIP: "Actually, I'm not sure." JENNINGS: "I think they may not be. And obviously in the household you have extreme radicalism. And that has now led to the literal burning of American citizens on the streets of this country and a clear act of domestic terrorism." “We have an individual district court judge stepping in here to try to prevent the Commander In Chief of the United States from protecting Americans from a clear invasion of radicalism." Phillip was left with zero response.

Jennings continues. (READ)

Jennings then drilled down on the travel ban: "Regarding the travel ban. He has a great reason. These countries don't vet people. They don't share information. People who come from these countries, which all by the way, that link is the governments are essentially failed states. They're not functioning. And so they overstay their visas. All of these countries present massive problems for our own government." "We have had an awakening in this country of the abuse of the visa system. If you're on a visa, you don't have a right to be here. You're a guest in this country, and we've seen a number of our guests turn on actual Americans that it needs to stop."CNN panelist Reecie Colbert then makes the case that the travel ban is simply intended to be a distraction from the GOP “civil war."

Now view the whole exchange from CNN. (WATCH)

🚨"We have had an awakening in this country of the abuse of the visa system. You don’t have a right to be here” —



— Scott Jennings lights up CNN panel over judge halting Boulder attacker’s family deportations and the Trump travel ban:



JENNINGS: "Is this family in the country,… pic.twitter.com/13TGBY8xlk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 5, 2025

I just love Scott's facial expressions. They express what I'm thinking. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 5, 2025

Agreed. Its hilarious. — JC Zumbado 🇾🇪 (@jc_zumbado) June 5, 2025

He’s a stand-in for all of us.

Posters say Jennings couldn’t wait to jump in on tonight’s topics.

The look of @ScottJenningsKY when he’s about to COOK! 😂 pic.twitter.com/6ft7eipPYf — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 5, 2025

waiting to pounce 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 5, 2025

‘Waiting to seize’ would have also been correct.

Commenters say the gentleman sitting across from Jennings correctly predicted what the Democrats will do next.

that last guy nailed it. — sam press (@samsampress123) June 5, 2025

Very simple:



Q; Why does the Left care more about foreigners than our own citizens?



A; Trump is our President!! — Rob C Sapper12B (@Sapper12b1) June 5, 2025

Advertisement

Democrats always end up defending the illegals and terrorists.



That’s their base. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 5, 2025

Democrats naturally take the opposite stance to whatever Trump chooses, but this goes deeper. We think Democrats would love criminal illegal aliens and terrorists even if Trump weren’t in the White House. That’s just how deep their insanity goes.