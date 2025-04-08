Hands Off? Not So MUCH! Scott Jennings Sums Up CNN's Poll on Trump's...
Inside Washington’s Budget Battle: Brent Gardner Breaks Down the Stakes with Hugh Hewitt
Joe & Mika's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Morning
'We Were MISLED': Megyn Kelly Shares EXCLUSIVE Docs From Nashville Trans Shooter and...
'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and...
WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling...
Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in...
Dearly Deported: Scott Jennings Schools CNN Dems on Difference Between Citizens and Illega...
They’ve Learned Nothing: MSNBC Dem Guest Thinks Kamala Harris Lost Because She’s a...
VIP
Big Mic Drop: Michelle Obama’s Tanking Podcast Is All Talk and No Audience...
Billionaires Before Babies! Hakeem Jeffries Claims MAGA Extremists are Starving Tots for T...
VIP
Trial Begins for American Woman in Germany Who Stabbed Sexual Harasser, Asylum-Seeker
Survey Determines an 'Assassination Culture' Is Developing on the Extreme Left
VIP
If Anyone Needs to Keep Their Hands Off Women's Rights, It's the Democratic...

HOOBOY! Chuck Schumer Tries Talking Trash at Elon Musk In HEATED Back and Forth and GUESS How THAT Goes

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:10 PM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Chuck Schumer is big mad at Trump and Elon Musk. Oh, and he's cranky with Republicans as well because they're supporting the president in taking the actions Americans who voted for him expect. We get it; Schumer is a Democrat and used to presidents making promises to get elected and breaking them, but still.

Advertisement

Keep in mind the tariffs aren't even a week old yet ... 

Post continues:

And Congressional Republicans are going along with it all so they can cut taxes for billionaires

Notice how millionaires like Chuck started vilifying billionaires. Guess it's hard not to look like a hypocrite attacking millionaires when you yourself are one.

Like Chuck.

Convenient, ain't it.

And speaking of billionaires, Elon Musk chimed in: 

*cough cough*

Or, and hear us out, Chuck, many bureaucrats have gotten very, very, very wealthy as public servants, and the more we learn about what you all do with our tax dollars, the more likely it is that there is fraud. The fact so many elected officials are fighting Musk and DOGE on cutting waste is not a good look.

Recommended

Hands Off? Not So MUCH! Scott Jennings Sums Up CNN's Poll on Trump's Popularity As Only HE Can and BOOM
Sam J.
Advertisement

Chuckles doth protest too much.

============================================================

Related:

'We Were MISLED': Megyn Kelly Shares EXCLUSIVE Docs From Nashville Trans Shooter and It Just Gets CRAZIER

'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and ... UKRAINE

WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL

Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in Straight-Fire Thread

Harvard's PRIDE David Hogg Proves Himself a Dumba** Calling Trump a Dumba** and We Can't Stop Laughing

============================================================

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER ELON MUSK FRAUD DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hands Off? Not So MUCH! Scott Jennings Sums Up CNN's Poll on Trump's Popularity As Only HE Can and BOOM
Sam J.
'We Were MISLED': Megyn Kelly Shares EXCLUSIVE Docs From Nashville Trans Shooter and It Just Gets CRAZIER
Sam J.
Joe & Mika's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Morning
Twitchy Video
'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and ... UKRAINE
Sam J.
Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in Straight-Fire Thread
Sam J.
WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hands Off? Not So MUCH! Scott Jennings Sums Up CNN's Poll on Trump's Popularity As Only HE Can and BOOM Sam J.
Advertisement