HOOBOY! Chuck Schumer Tries Talking Trash at Elon Musk In HEATED Back and Forth and GUESS How THAT Goes

Chuck Schumer is big mad at Trump and Elon Musk. Oh, and he's cranky with Republicans as well because they're supporting the president in taking the actions Americans who voted for him expect. We get it; Schumer is a Democrat and used to presidents making promises to get elected and breaking them, but still.

Advertisement

Keep in mind the tariffs aren't even a week old yet ...

Trump has unleashed chaos on America



—His tariffs hit families with largest tax hike in more than 50 years

—DOGE is sabotaging Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid

—The market is having its worst 3 days since COVID



And Congressional Republicans are going along with it all so… — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 7, 2025

Post continues:

And Congressional Republicans are going along with it all so they can cut taxes for billionaires

Notice how millionaires like Chuck started vilifying billionaires. Guess it's hard not to look like a hypocrite attacking millionaires when you yourself are one.

Like Chuck.

Convenient, ain't it.

And speaking of billionaires, Elon Musk chimed in:

Chuck, I’m starting to think you’re getting a piece of the action with the government fraud. But no, that couldn’t possibly be the reason, could it? 🤔 … https://t.co/VWQeFqMnii — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 8, 2025

*cough cough*

Another Elon lie. He wants you to think anyone who dares to stand up to him is committing fraud, meanwhile he’s taking tens of billions from the government. https://t.co/mx4XC06uol — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 8, 2025

Or, and hear us out, Chuck, many bureaucrats have gotten very, very, very wealthy as public servants, and the more we learn about what you all do with our tax dollars, the more likely it is that there is fraud. The fact so many elected officials are fighting Musk and DOGE on cutting waste is not a good look.

Chuckles doth protest too much.

============================================================

Related:

'We Were MISLED': Megyn Kelly Shares EXCLUSIVE Docs From Nashville Trans Shooter and It Just Gets CRAZIER

'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and ... UKRAINE

WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL

Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in Straight-Fire Thread

Harvard's PRIDE David Hogg Proves Himself a Dumba** Calling Trump a Dumba** and We Can't Stop Laughing

============================================================