Master of Tweets That Don't Age Well David Hogg Tries DUNKING on Stephen Miller Over Trump Economy and HA

It's been a crazy week watching President Trump prove he truly has mastered the art of the deal. As the experts insist that he's destroying our economy (some turnips going so far as to claim he's doing it on purpose), we've watched the stock market go down, up, down, and then WAY up.

Advertisement

We've also watched China getting decimated in real-time because Trump is done playing and allowing them to take advantage of Americans.

Stephen Miller said it far better, of course:

You have been watching the greatest economic master strategy from an American President in history. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 9, 2025

David Hogg just HAD to chime in:

This tweet will not age well https://t.co/y3SqnlhXxG — David Hogg 🟧 (@davidhogg111) April 9, 2025

Notice the time on Hogg's post. This was not long before the market rallied and came back like CUH-RAZY.

The irony of a tweet actually NOT aging well is probably lost on Hogg.

He's had so many that have aged like gas station sushi in the sun.

Neither did your testicles. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) April 10, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

What? Like this one? You need to get a refund from Harvard. pic.twitter.com/OYh2K29zpp — Orville (@Boomertug_1907) April 10, 2025

It aged like fine wine pic.twitter.com/IsZJl8iQYe — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 10, 2025

Ouch.

Kinda like you stating Trump crashed the market? 🤡🤣 — AmericanDad 🇺🇸 (@RealAm3ricanDAD) April 10, 2025

Nobody is better at writing tweets that don't age well than David Hogg.

He's truly the master.

============================================================

Related:

It Is SO On! Life Is About to Get REALLY HARD for FBI Responsible for Hunter Biden Laptop 2020 Gag Order

TRUTH-BOOM! Mike Lee BUSTS Hillary Clinton for Lying to Women About the DANGERS of the SAVE Act In 1 Post

LAUGHS In Nancy Pelosi: AOC Shakes Her Socialist Fist at Trump and Insider Trading and LOL That Was Dumb

Hands Off? Not So MUCH! Scott Jennings Sums Up CNN's Poll on Trump's Popularity As Only HE Can and BOOM

HOOBOY! Chuck Schumer Tries Talking Trash at Elon Musk In HEATED Back and Forth and GUESS How THAT Goes

============================================================