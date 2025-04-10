Master of Tweets That Don't Age Well David Hogg Tries DUNKING on Stephen Miller Over Trump Economy and HA

ROR! Sorry, LOL! China Gets Big and BAD on X With Mao Post,...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

It's been a crazy week watching President Trump prove he truly has mastered the art of the deal. As the experts insist that he's destroying our economy (some turnips going so far as to claim he's doing it on purpose), we've watched the stock market go down, up, down, and then WAY up.

We've also watched China getting decimated in real-time because Trump is done playing and allowing them to take advantage of Americans.

Stephen Miller said it far better, of course:

David Hogg just HAD to chime in:

Notice the time on Hogg's post. This was not long before the market rallied and came back like CUH-RAZY.

The irony of a tweet actually NOT aging well is probably lost on Hogg.

He's had so many that have aged like gas station sushi in the sun.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Ouch.

Nobody is better at writing tweets that don't age well than David Hogg.

He's truly the master.

============================================================

