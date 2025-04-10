It Is SO On! Life Is About to Get REALLY HARD for FBI Responsible for Hunter Biden Laptop 2020 Gag Order

The FBI imposed a gag order on the Hunter Biden laptop before the 2020 Presidential election.

And now, thanks to Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger's investigative work, the right senators are starting to ask the right questions and seek the right evidence.

Take a look:

BREAKING:



New request @FBIDirectorKash for all internal FBI chat messages + texts after our joint investigation with @Shellenberger revealed @FBI imposed a "gag order' on Hunter Biden laptop before 2020 Presidential election.@ChuckGrassley @SenRonJohnson make persuasive case… pic.twitter.com/shC0J2UkoG — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) April 9, 2025

Post continues:

... make persuasive case the FBI 'gag order' shut down multiples lines of inquiry."..we expect under your (Patel’s) leadership the FBI will be transparent with Congress... "The American people deserve to see every document, along with a detailed explanation of how the FBI handled the laptop since the day they first possessed on December 9, 2019."



Senators request:



All 'chat messages" referenced in @C__Herridge @shellenberger report



All text messages, instant messages, and chats related to Hunter Biden Laptop



All FBI records from December 1, 2019 to the present related to Hunter Biden and his electronic devices

And here we go.

I am hoping and praying that all of this time is being taken to build up undeniable proof of treasonous crimes against America, before action is taken and not that pesky little thought that keeps jumping out saying “Nothing is going to happen and these bastards are going to get… — Michael P (@Michael98454292) April 10, 2025

Us too, bro. Us too.

Like many of our readers, we are also tired of the many investigations that lead to nothing and zero consequences for those involved. That being said, with Herridge and Shellenberger's involvement, we actually have some hope.

Not a ton, but some.

Definitely more than we did with Biden or that we'd have with Kamala.

============================================================

