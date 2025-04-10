It Is SO On! Life Is About to Get REALLY HARD for FBI Responsible for Hunter Biden Laptop 2020 Gag Order

ROR! Sorry, LOL! China Gets Big and BAD on X With Mao Post,...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on April 10, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The FBI imposed a gag order on the Hunter Biden laptop before the 2020 Presidential election.

And now, thanks to Catherine Herridge and Michael Shellenberger's investigative work, the right senators are starting to ask the right questions and seek the right evidence.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... make persuasive case the FBI 'gag order' shut down multiples lines of inquiry."..we expect under your (Patel’s) leadership the FBI will be transparent with Congress...

"The American people deserve to see every document, along with a detailed explanation of how the FBI handled the laptop since the day they first possessed on December 9, 2019."

Senators request: 

All 'chat messages" referenced in @C__Herridge @shellenberger report

All text messages, instant messages, and chats related to Hunter Biden Laptop 

All FBI records from December 1, 2019 to the present related to Hunter Biden and his electronic devices

And here we go.

Us too, bro. Us too. 

Like many of our readers, we are also tired of the many investigations that lead to nothing and zero consequences for those involved. That being said, with Herridge and Shellenberger's involvement, we actually have some hope. 

Not a ton, but some.

Definitely more than we did with Biden or that we'd have with Kamala.

FBI HUNTER BIDEN SENATORS

