Rahm-Com: Bemused Former Dem Chicago Mayor is Blasted by Unhinged Podcaster Jennifer Welch

Rational Democrat? That sounds like an oxymoron. But, there are a tiny few out there. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appears to fall into that select group. On Tuesday, that rationality was put to the test as he ran into a buzz saw of unhinged Dem craziness from podcaster Jennifer Welch. Her massive blast of unrelenting idiocy only highlights what Emanuel and his party must overcome and rid itself of if it ever wants to regain power in Washington, D.C., ever again.

Take a look. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

UNHINGED: The white liberal women in the Democrat Party have embraced the craziest issues and alienated even the most loyal, but rational Democrats like Rahm Emanuel. Here is Podcaster Jennifer Welch demonstrating. pic.twitter.com/0Z5jvcUQOd — @amuse (@amuse) April 23, 2025

Can’t believe we genuinely feel sorry for Emanuel.

Only in Democrat bizarro world can one believe it’s Republicans who are the sex-obsessed weirdos. Emanuel is desperately trying to free his party from the madness of the transgender cult.

Given his reputation, Emanuel's forbearance in the face of continual interruption is impressive. And what a relief to learn that Real Democrats like this raging obsessive continue to believe that Republicans are the sex-mad 'weirdos.' Keep it up! — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) April 23, 2025

Imagine Rahm "Never let a crisis go to waste" Emanuel being the voice of reason. — Not I (@Stacialeigh1) April 23, 2025

TBF Rahm has always been more practical and pragmatic than well over half the elected democrats in the country. — Steve 🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@SteveSellsMD) April 23, 2025

Easy when the other person gets hysterical and all you have to do is lean back and let her rant with a faint indulgent smile on your face like you’re the grownup and she’s just a little girl throwing a tantrum. — HarmlessPirateRadio (@HarmlessRadio) April 23, 2025

True but there's a real struggle there. You can see the more pragmatic dems trying to claw back control from the AWFLs. — Not I (@Stacialeigh1) April 23, 2025

AWFL stands for Affluent White Female Liberals. Yes, AWFLs are awful, which is how the acronym is pronounced as well.

Commenters know exactly who these Democrat women are and how they operate. Check this out.

Modern liberalism is just a book club for women who need a cause but can’t be bothered to read past the headline. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 23, 2025

Put this on a sign or a T-shirt like...yesterday. So perfectly stated. 💯 — Steve Case (@steve__case) April 23, 2025

It's therapy culture. They diagnose their children as being different and special, which then requires therapeutic interventions up to and including chemical castration and genital mutilation. — God's Whale Facts Decider Cow (@inane_gimmick) April 23, 2025

Yes! I’m surrounded by women just like her and that’s such a good description. They are unbearable! And, can we talk about her botoxed eye brows & forehead that look plastic and don’t move 😂 — NHNative (@aNHsnowbird) April 23, 2025

Democratic men deserve them. — Ultra-Nationalist Mega Populist Sue (@OakMaulersMom) April 23, 2025

Better them than us. Good luck, Rahm! You’re going to need it... and a miracle, too.