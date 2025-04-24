Tim Walz Uses State Address to Attack Trump and Decry Saintly MS-13 Fathers...
Bernie and the Jets: Sanders is Battling Billionaire Oligarchs One Pricey Private Plane...
Dems Who Thrust Kilmar Abrego Garcia into the National Spotlight Now Claim Trump...
Dem de Aragua: Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Make the State Safer for...
Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone
Dual Citizen and PA Air National Guard Member Charged in Bomb Threat Plot...
VIP
Unreal: Cop Keeps His Cool With Woman Who's Obviously Possessed
MS-13 Brute’s Wife, Kicked to El Salvador, Snags Safe House—First Since His Alleged...
Eric Swalwell’s Campaign Spent $42,000 on Childcare After the Election
VIP
Nursing Doesn't Need to Be Less White, It Needs to Be More Competent
The Vance Family's Taj Mahal Adventure: Proof That All Kids Refuse to Pose...
Libs of TikTok Slams WaPo for Its Story on Meta Allowing Disparaging Remarks...
Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang...
Late Night TDS: Jasmine Crockett Joins Jimmy Kimmel to Chuckle About Challenging Trump...

Rahm-Com: Bemused Former Dem Chicago Mayor is Blasted by Unhinged Podcaster Jennifer Welch

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on April 24, 2025
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Rational Democrat? That sounds like an oxymoron. But, there are a tiny few out there. Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appears to fall into that select group. On Tuesday, that rationality was put to the test as he ran into a buzz saw of unhinged Dem craziness from podcaster Jennifer Welch. Her massive blast of unrelenting idiocy only highlights what Emanuel and his party must overcome and rid itself of if it ever wants to regain power in Washington, D.C., ever again.

Advertisement

Take a look. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Can’t believe we genuinely feel sorry for Emanuel.

Only in Democrat bizarro world can one believe it’s Republicans who are the sex-obsessed weirdos. Emanuel is desperately trying to free his party from the madness of the transgender cult.

Recommended

Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone
Brett T.
Advertisement

AWFL stands for Affluent White Female Liberals. Yes, AWFLs are awful, which is how the acronym is pronounced as well.

Commenters know exactly who these Democrat women are and how they operate. Check this out.

Advertisement

Better them than us. Good luck, Rahm! You’re going to need it... and a miracle, too.

Tags: CHICAGO DEMOCRATS LIBERALS MAYOR MELTDOWN PODCAST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone
Brett T.
MS-13 Brute’s Wife, Kicked to El Salvador, Snags Safe House—First Since His Alleged Abuse
justmindy
Unreal: Cop Keeps His Cool With Woman Who's Obviously Possessed
Brett T.
Dem de Aragua: Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Make the State Safer for Illegal Alien Criminals
Eric V.
Dual Citizen and PA Air National Guard Member Charged in Bomb Threat Plot Targeting Jewish Community
justmindy
Dems Who Thrust Kilmar Abrego Garcia into the National Spotlight Now Claim Trump Did It as a Distraction
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone Brett T.
Advertisement