Here's More Info on an Arrested California 'Farm Worker' From the ICE Raid Dems Are Furious About

Doug P. | 10:18 PM on July 12, 2025
Artist Angie

The Democrats were up in arms yet again after an ICE raid at a California cannabis farm (or a "strawberry farm" according to at least one dishonest Dem) that revealed the presence of at least eight unaccompanied minors working there along with many other illegal aliens. 

Advertisement

The spin from the Left was of course that Trump's forces interfered with a bunch of honest "immigrant farm workers" trying to feed America: 

They weren't "feeding America" unless a lot of people chomp on weed for dinner.

We're guessing this is another story that will disappear from the news cycle rather quickly. As usual, there's a lot more to the story. 

Here's another guy for Sen. Chris Van Hollen to have margaritas with who was among those arrested:

Take a bow, Dems -- you're standing up for only the finest human beings on the planet!

Advertisement

Yet another person the Democrats are fighting like hell to keep inside the United States. 

The Left is saying ICE detention facilities are cruel so it would only be appropriate and humane to send them back where they came from, right? 

Democrats defend that and we're guessing a grand total of ZERO Sunday show hosts on CBS, NBC, ABC or CNN will call them out on that in the morning. 

Maddening. But the Dems do have their "priorities." 



Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws, even if it involves defending criminal illegals who are destroying lives in the U.S.

