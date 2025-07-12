Here's More Info on an Arrested California 'Farm Worker' From the ICE Raid Dems Are Furious About

The Democrats were up in arms yet again after an ICE raid at a California cannabis farm (or a "strawberry farm" according to at least one dishonest Dem) that revealed the presence of at least eight unaccompanied minors working there along with many other illegal aliens.

The spin from the Left was of course that Trump's forces interfered with a bunch of honest "immigrant farm workers" trying to feed America:

How many MS-13 gang members are waking up at 3 a.m. to pick strawberries? O’yeah, zero!



Trump said he’d go after “bad hombres,” but he’s targeting the immigrant farm workers who feed America. Either he lied — or he can’t tell the difference. https://t.co/QupQ1dkuCe — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) July 11, 2025

They weren't "feeding America" unless a lot of people chomp on weed for dinner.

We're guessing this is another story that will disappear from the news cycle rather quickly. As usual, there's a lot more to the story.

Here's another guy for Sen. Chris Van Hollen to have margaritas with who was among those arrested:

BREAKING: CBP commissioner reports that one of the illegal aliens apprehended by federal agents during the CA cannabis farm raid has prior convictions for kidnapping, attempted rape, and attempted child molestation. Same facility where unaccompanied migrant juvies were found. https://t.co/8KOUJyk3LC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 12, 2025

Take a bow, Dems -- you're standing up for only the finest human beings on the planet!

This illegal alien was apprehended at the CA marijuana facility. Turns out he had been sentenced to 7 yrs for kidnapping & attempted rape, w/ a prior conviction for attempted child molestation.



And this felon was working at the same farm as 10 kids - one being 14 yrs old. https://t.co/lfi55Zj7u1 pic.twitter.com/Eg34hXSelU — CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott (@CBPCommissioner) July 12, 2025

Yet another person the Democrats are fighting like hell to keep inside the United States.

This is why they all need to be sent home — Paledry (@paledry) July 12, 2025

The Left is saying ICE detention facilities are cruel so it would only be appropriate and humane to send them back where they came from, right?

Only liberals could defend pedos in America illegally working next to young children. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) July 12, 2025

Democrats defend that and we're guessing a grand total of ZERO Sunday show hosts on CBS, NBC, ABC or CNN will call them out on that in the morning.

This is who the Left is protecting at the cost of victims and future victims. https://t.co/uK3kMFRFlg — Apryl Marie (@aprylmarie) July 13, 2025

Maddening. But the Dems do have their "priorities."

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws, even if it involves defending criminal illegals who are destroying lives in the U.S.

