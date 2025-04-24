Tim Walz Uses State Address to Attack Trump and Decry Saintly MS-13 Fathers...
Dems Who Thrust Kilmar Abrego Garcia into the National Spotlight Now Claim Trump Did It as a Distraction

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on April 24, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

The whole ‘Maryland man’ hoax has blown up in Democrats' face, so now they are trying to pivot from their obvious full-throated love for a wife-beating (per his wife) illegal alien to a so-called heartfelt concern for due process. Oh, and they blame President Donald Trump for making their favorite illegal alien, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a political issue, even though it was them all along.

Here’s Democrat Representative Dan Goldman of New York hilariously trying to make that case. (WATCH)

He got the memo.

This is the Democrat Party’s newest strategy. Dem Senator Amy Klobuchar also went this route on Sunday. (WATCH)

Sunday is switch day!

Democrats have thrown so much at the wall that hasn’t stuck or been obliterated as more truth about Garcia has been revealed. Commenters remember.

