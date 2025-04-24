Dems Who Thrust Kilmar Abrego Garcia into the National Spotlight Now Claim Trump Did It as a Distraction

The whole ‘Maryland man’ hoax has blown up in Democrats' face, so now they are trying to pivot from their obvious full-throated love for a wife-beating (per his wife) illegal alien to a so-called heartfelt concern for due process. Oh, and they blame President Donald Trump for making their favorite illegal alien, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a political issue, even though it was them all along.

Advertisement

Here’s Democrat Representative Dan Goldman of New York hilariously trying to make that case. (WATCH)

🚨Dan Goldman laughably insists that Trump made Abrego-Garcia a political issue:



"This is political for them. They're trying to distract from the disastrous economic policies."



"This isn't about whether he's MS13. If we don’t have due process we are a banana republic." pic.twitter.com/61YNWK3n9s — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

Dan has his talking points … — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 23, 2025

He got the memo.

This is the Democrat Party’s newest strategy. Dem Senator Amy Klobuchar also went this route on Sunday. (WATCH)

🚨GASLIGHTING: Amy Klobuchar makes the absurd claim that the Trump administration chose to single out Abrego-Garcia —



— “as a case they want to keep in the news to distract from the economy."



Meanwhile Dems are on a PR rampage/media blitz…to keep the story in the news.



She… pic.twitter.com/IDdtGO8l9t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 20, 2025

Yes they switch narratives and words of the day on Sundays to start a new fresh week off!



They are so boring and predictable — LP (@ladp216) April 23, 2025

Sunday is switch day!

Democrats have thrown so much at the wall that hasn’t stuck or been obliterated as more truth about Garcia has been revealed. Commenters remember.

I guess they are done with “constitutional crisis” and “Maryland man”. This weeks new script is “due process” — Trump World (@Louaye1980) April 23, 2025

Yes. that is the script as laid out in Politico. You can match it up word for word. pic.twitter.com/NmWn5S3QI1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

don't forget the "chaos." — Laurie Van Asten (@laurie_lva) April 23, 2025

They dropped the Maryland man when the guy was outed for being a wife beater and all the backlash from going there. By the time he came back to the US they decided to spin it as fighting for due process not the man. Such bs from the left. — seniors rock2 (@DebbieBurt11655) April 24, 2025

So I suppose Trump must have hypnotized the Democrat politicians into traveling to El Salvador 🙄 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 23, 2025

To have Democrats tell it, Trump has been manipulating them all to do the stupidest things imaginable for this deported illegal alien who is now home in his native El Salvador. We know better. Dems do stupid pretty well on their own.