Amy Klobuchar Blames Trump for Relentless Media Coverage of Dems’ Deported Illegal Alien Hero

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:47 AM on April 21, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar is claiming the illegal alien that her party has put on a pedestal and won’t shut up about is really in the news because President Donald Trump needs a distraction. No, really. She says it's all an elaborate plot by Trump to keep everyone from talking about the economy. Sure, Amy.

Start here. (READ)

GASLIGHTING: Amy Klobuchar makes the absurd claim that the Trump administration chose to single out Abrego-Garcia — 

— “as a case they want to keep in the news to distract from the economy."

Meanwhile Dems are on a PR rampage/media blitz…to keep the story in the news.

She also wants members of the Trump admin held in contempt.

Klobuchar is gunning for the title of biggest clown in the Senate.

Here’s the video of Klobuchar spreading her lies. (WATCH)

The Dems were gaga about Kilmar Abrego Garcia until the truth obliterated their fake narratives about him and his deportation.

Commenters see the pivot.

These left lunatics are completely losing the narrative — and it’s backfiring hard. Trump trolled them into looking like the party that’s fighting to smuggle an illegal gangster back across our border, right after Americans clearly voted last November to shut that insanity down. Meanwhile, Klobuchar is out here gaslighting like a pro, claiming Trump’s using this guy to “distract from the economy,” while her own party is flooding to spin the story alive. She’s not just out of touch — she’s sprinting for the title of biggest clown in the Senate.

— Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) April 20, 2025

It genuinely is.

This next poster lays out the timeline.

The projection truly knows no bounds lmao

> Dems do 24/7 five alarm fire coverage, going so far as to performatively travel to a foreign country to get attention

> Attention at ATH when it turns out the guy is obviously a gang member with the gang literally tattooed on his hand

> Dems: “why would the republicans give this issue so much attention? It must be to distract you from the economy”

— Mark Valorian (@markvalorian) April 20, 2025

Commenters know CNN will not push back on Klobuchar’s dishonest pivot.

You really can’t. Legacy media will always bend over to assist the Democrat Party. They see the false narrative is falling apart and are more than happy to help bail out their fellow Dems.

