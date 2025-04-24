From the Shadows: Former FBI Analyst Running for Office as Dem Releases Cringe Campaign Ad Video (WATCH)

Tim Walz Uses State Address to Attack Trump and Decry Saintly MS-13 Fathers...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:45 AM on April 24, 2025
Twitchy

A former agent who jumped ship when he found out he’d report to FBI Director Kash Patel is running for office. Former FBI analyst John Sullivan is challenging New York Republican Representative Michael Lawler for New York’s 17th Congressional District. He’s a super partisan Democrat - surprise! He released a campaign ad that many on X thought was a joke.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Shhh! You’re going to blow his cover!

Commenters quickly pointed out that their support for FBI job cuts has only increased after being introduced to Sullivan.

Of course, Sullivan labeled the January 6 rioters as ‘insurrectionists.’

The ‘insurrectionist’ nonsense points to further bias. Commenters feel confident that Sullivan supported and participated in other FBI attacks against Americans.

Posters say Sullivan looks weak and exudes a creepy vibe.

Hopefully, Lawler can defeat this Dem and send him back into whatever dark place he sprang from.

