From the Shadows: Former FBI Analyst Running for Office as Dem Releases Cringe Campaign Ad Video (WATCH)

A former agent who jumped ship when he found out he’d report to FBI Director Kash Patel is running for office. Former FBI analyst John Sullivan is challenging New York Republican Representative Michael Lawler for New York’s 17th Congressional District. He’s a super partisan Democrat - surprise! He released a campaign ad that many on X thought was a joke.

Have a look. (WATCH)

For 17 years, I served in secret, protecting us from threats like Russia, foreign terrorists and drug cartels, and eventually the insurrectionists who stormed our Capitol.



Now, I’m stepping out of the shadows to run for Congress. pic.twitter.com/CV7XYsR2ix — John Sullivan (@FBI_Sullivan) April 22, 2025

Republicans in Congress have abdicated their authority and refuse to hold Donald Trump accountable.



So, I’m stepping up to take on Elon Musk’s favorite Congressman: Mike Lawler.



While Mike Lawler is counting on Elon and Trump, I’m counting on you. https://t.co/WYTEPYTHRW — John Sullivan (@FBI_Sullivan) April 22, 2025

Ummm…”served in secret”? You’ve had the twitter handle @FBI_Sullivan since 2018.



What other secrets did you “keep”?😳 — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) April 24, 2025

Shhh! You’re going to blow his cover!

Commenters quickly pointed out that their support for FBI job cuts has only increased after being introduced to Sullivan.

If anyone was on the fence about massive @DOGE layoffs at the FBI please remember this is the kind of moron that agency employed for 17 years — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) April 23, 2025

Me: “Hey Siri, why does the FBI need to be completely gutted?”



Siri: “Hold on, let me play you a video…” — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) April 24, 2025

Of course, Sullivan labeled the January 6 rioters as ‘insurrectionists.’

Fighting J6 insurrectionists. In other words, you're the "establishment" which everyone despises. — Future Greenlander Malleus (@malleus_returns) April 24, 2025

The "Insurrectionists Who Stormed Our Capitol" ?



Wow. — Michael Goulish (@Mick_Goulish) April 24, 2025

At least you’re not hiding the fact that you’re extremely biased and shouldn’t have been at the FBI — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) April 24, 2025

The ‘insurrectionist’ nonsense points to further bias. Commenters feel confident that Sullivan supported and participated in other FBI attacks against Americans.

100% chance this guy was going after parents and grandparents who spoke at school board meetings. — Joe (@joematrix_truth) April 24, 2025

For years @FBI_Sullivan harassed conservatives, persecuted parents and protected pedophiles. Now he wants to be rewarded with the ability to further enrich himself in congress.



Ummm hell no — Jimmy The Greek (@TheGreek68) April 24, 2025

You used the FBI to persecute American citizens. — XBradTC (@xbradtc) April 24, 2025

Posters say Sullivan looks weak and exudes a creepy vibe.

I refuse to believe that dude can handle a firearm. Absolutely refuse. — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) April 24, 2025

This dweeb was in the FBI? I guess Criminal Minds with Spencer Reid gave hope to every nerd that they too could join the FBI. — E. Perez (@eplatina9) April 24, 2025

Soy personified — captive dreamer (@siegfriedmuell) April 23, 2025

That dude doesn't look like he could have protected us from fluffy feather pillows.... — Husker4Life (@NE_good_life) April 24, 2025

Wow. Step back into the shadows, dude. Creepy — Justin Case (@justincase_dfw) April 24, 2025

Hopefully, Lawler can defeat this Dem and send him back into whatever dark place he sprang from.