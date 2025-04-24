Tim Walz Uses State Address to Attack Trump and Decry Saintly MS-13 Fathers Thrown in Salvadoran Gulags

It’s supposed to be a State of the State address, but move over, Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz wants to rail against President Donald Trump instead. Maybe Walz thought it was about his mental state. He definitely has illegal aliens on his mind. The Minnesota man wants to talk about the ‘Maryland man.’

Tim Walz is using the MN state of the state address to seethe about Trump and defend Albrego-Garcia: "The President has chosen to tear up the values that once made America the shining light of the world." "We have fathers being tossed into Salvadorian gulags without a hint of due process." "If you say you love freedom, but you don't believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn't freedom. It's privilege." *wild applause from Democrats*

Tim Walz is using the MN state of the state address to seethe about Trump and defend Albrego-Garcia:



"The President has chosen to tear up the values that once made America the shining light of the world."



"We have fathers being tossed into Salvadorian gulags without a hint of… pic.twitter.com/w3RUpslbPc — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2025

90% of his job seems to be complaining about Trump and Elon Musk—and it shows. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 24, 2025

I got you 😂 pic.twitter.com/o37IQkXaHB — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 24, 2025

Walz is a moron and a loser — Barbara Armm (@212121guy) April 24, 2025

He has possibly the worst case of TDS I've seen. — Hulk Hogan (@MAGAHOGAN) April 24, 2025

Walz has both Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and Elon Derangement Syndrome (EDS).

To hear Walz tell it, American citizens are being shipped off to concentration camps.

Just random fathers being tossed into Salvadorian gulags..... 😉 — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 24, 2025

Father. Union Member. All around pillar of the community. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2025

He probably taught Sunday school and led his son's scout troop too. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 24, 2025

Kilmer Abrego Garcia’s troop has earned their Wife Beating and Human Trafficking badges. He’s very proud.

Walz is a Democrat, so he’s fighting for illegal aliens. Commenters see this.

Walz is fighting for his political career, not Americans. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) April 24, 2025

American citizens do not rank high on the list of priorities for any Democrat. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2025

He really thinks he has a political future outside of Minnesota doesn’t he? Amazing. — Robert D. Miranda (@bmiranda24) April 24, 2025

Democrat voters think Walz is a contender for the White House. Walz does, too. We should let them all keep thinking that.