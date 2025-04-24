Bernie and the Jets: Sanders is Battling Billionaire Oligarchs One Pricey Private Plane...
Dems Who Thrust Kilmar Abrego Garcia into the National Spotlight Now Claim Trump...
Rahm-Com: Bemused Former Dem Chicago Mayor is Blasted by Unhinged Podcaster Jennifer Welch
Dem de Aragua: Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Make the State Safer for...
Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone
Dual Citizen and PA Air National Guard Member Charged in Bomb Threat Plot...
VIP
Unreal: Cop Keeps His Cool With Woman Who's Obviously Possessed
MS-13 Brute’s Wife, Kicked to El Salvador, Snags Safe House—First Since His Alleged...
Eric Swalwell’s Campaign Spent $42,000 on Childcare After the Election
VIP
Nursing Doesn't Need to Be Less White, It Needs to Be More Competent
The Vance Family's Taj Mahal Adventure: Proof That All Kids Refuse to Pose...
Libs of TikTok Slams WaPo for Its Story on Meta Allowing Disparaging Remarks...
Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang...
Late Night TDS: Jasmine Crockett Joins Jimmy Kimmel to Chuckle About Challenging Trump...

Tim Walz Uses State Address to Attack Trump and Decry Saintly MS-13 Fathers Thrown in Salvadoran Gulags

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:15 AM on April 24, 2025
Twitter

It’s supposed to be a State of the State address, but move over, Minnesota, Governor Tim Walz wants to rail against President Donald Trump instead. Maybe Walz thought it was about his mental state. He definitely has illegal aliens on his mind. The Minnesota man wants to talk about the ‘Maryland man.’

Advertisement

The journey into madness starts here. (READ)

Tim Walz is using the MN state of the state address to seethe about Trump and defend Albrego-Garcia:

"The President has chosen to tear up the values that once made America the shining light of the world."

"We have fathers being tossed into Salvadorian gulags without a hint of due process."

"If you say you love freedom, but you don't believe freedom is for everybody, then the thing you love isn't freedom. It's privilege."

*wild applause from Democrats*

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Oh, Walz didn’t forget Elon Musk. (WATCH)

Walz has both Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and Elon Derangement Syndrome (EDS).

To hear Walz tell it, American citizens are being shipped off to concentration camps.

Recommended

Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone
Brett T.
Advertisement

Kilmer Abrego Garcia’s troop has earned their Wife Beating and Human Trafficking badges. He’s very proud.

Walz is a Democrat, so he’s fighting for illegal aliens. Commenters see this.

Democrat voters think Walz is a contender for the White House. Walz does, too. We should let them all keep thinking that.

Tags: CRAZY DEMOCRAT DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP DUE PROCESS ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone
Brett T.
Rahm-Com: Bemused Former Dem Chicago Mayor is Blasted by Unhinged Podcaster Jennifer Welch
Warren Squire
MS-13 Brute’s Wife, Kicked to El Salvador, Snags Safe House—First Since His Alleged Abuse
justmindy
Unreal: Cop Keeps His Cool With Woman Who's Obviously Possessed
Brett T.
Dem de Aragua: Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Make the State Safer for Illegal Alien Criminals
Eric V.
Dual Citizen and PA Air National Guard Member Charged in Bomb Threat Plot Targeting Jewish Community
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone Brett T.
Advertisement