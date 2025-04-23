Dem de Aragua: Colorado Senate Passes Bill to Make the State Safer for...
Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone

Brett T. | 11:30 PM on April 23, 2025
Voice of America

We're really starting to wonder what the point of electing a president was if judges make all of the executive decisions. Back in March, we reported that Voice of America, literally state-funded media, had put all of its journalists on administrative leave. It's a remnant of World War II, having been founded in 1942 to counter propaganda from Nazi Germany, and later against the Soviet Union. It's kind of served its purpose. Also, a law passed in 1976 mandates that VOA reporting is "reliable, authoritative, and free from bias." As you can guess, it's not free from bias.

About ten days later, a federal judge has just ruled against Kari Lake and the Trump administration, forcing them to continue funding our propaganda radio stations in Europe.

On Tuesday, we learned that another judge has ordered Trump to restore Voice of America and other outlets that were shut down.

Another reminder that judicial overreach is out of control.

The Washington Times reports:

A federal judge on Tuesday issued an injunction ordering the Trump administration to revive Voice of America, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks, immediately rehire their employees and allow them back on the air.

Judge Royce C. Lamberth delivered a withering criticism of the Trump team’s efforts, saying they took a “hasty, indiscriminate approach” to cutting the U.S. Agency for Global Media and the news outlets it oversees, including VOA.

He said Congress funds USAGM and the outlets and allows only a little wiggle room for the president to tweak that spending. The government, he said, blasted through those lines as it sought to carry out President Trump’s executive order.

We all know that when Congress funds something, it funds it forever.

Rehire everyone, put them back on the air until they lose the appeal, and then fire them again.

My favorite GIF:

It seems as though we do a post every day about a rogue judge blocking Trump's agenda. He can't fire people. He can't deport illegals. He can't do anything. We were so happy with all he was getting done in his first 100 days, but these liberal judges are intent on gumming up the works until midterms.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JUDGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

