Judge Orders Trump to Bring Back Voice of America, Rehire Everyone

We're really starting to wonder what the point of electing a president was if judges make all of the executive decisions. Back in March, we reported that Voice of America, literally state-funded media, had put all of its journalists on administrative leave. It's a remnant of World War II, having been founded in 1942 to counter propaganda from Nazi Germany, and later against the Soviet Union. It's kind of served its purpose. Also, a law passed in 1976 mandates that VOA reporting is "reliable, authoritative, and free from bias." As you can guess, it's not free from bias.

About ten days later, a federal judge has just ruled against Kari Lake and the Trump administration, forcing them to continue funding our propaganda radio stations in Europe.

On Tuesday, we learned that another judge has ordered Trump to restore Voice of America and other outlets that were shut down.

Said the shutdown was illegal.



Now, feds gotta rehire everyone and get them back on air.



Another reminder that power plays have consequences. … https://t.co/yFnDvdLCQ4 — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNah) April 22, 2025

Another reminder that judicial overreach is out of control.

The Washington Times reports:

A federal judge on Tuesday issued an injunction ordering the Trump administration to revive Voice of America, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks, immediately rehire their employees and allow them back on the air. Judge Royce C. Lamberth delivered a withering criticism of the Trump team’s efforts, saying they took a “hasty, indiscriminate approach” to cutting the U.S. Agency for Global Media and the news outlets it oversees, including VOA. He said Congress funds USAGM and the outlets and allows only a little wiggle room for the president to tweak that spending. The government, he said, blasted through those lines as it sought to carry out President Trump’s executive order.

We all know that when Congress funds something, it funds it forever.

Appeal! — Diamond Jim (@Diamond73903146) April 23, 2025

Yet another one that will be overturned. — Zeppo (@Zeppo81190327) April 23, 2025

No defy that order. This is ridiculous — Denise Wittman (@wittman_de94814) April 23, 2025

Rehire everyone, put them back on the air until they lose the appeal, and then fire them again.

Tell these judges to take it up with the SC or pound sand. Either he's the President or he's not. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) April 23, 2025

Just take your time President Trump.



CONGRESS - get a move on - Do something to stop these rogue judges who are trying to pretend they are the president. — BelannF (@BelannF) April 23, 2025

Oh look, another example of a judge thinking they're the president. — TXJollyRoger☠️ (@TxJollyRoger) April 23, 2025

The judge is wrong and the admin does not have to comply. This is an executive branch decision and it was rightly made. The judge can pound sand. — Patriot Airman (@ShalimarCharlie) April 23, 2025

No. They don't have to rehire anyone. That Judge is out of his lane. He has ZERO authority to order the Executive Branch to do anything. His claims are complete garbage and he should be impeached,. — NH/Wynter/FTW (@WynterythTX) April 23, 2025

How is there separation of powers when one person in one branch of government can order another branch to do something and they have to immediately obey? — Chancy (@Chancy1954) April 23, 2025

It seems as though we do a post every day about a rogue judge blocking Trump's agenda. He can't fire people. He can't deport illegals. He can't do anything. We were so happy with all he was getting done in his first 100 days, but these liberal judges are intent on gumming up the works until midterms.

