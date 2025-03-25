It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat...
Federal Judge Rules That Trump Administration Must Continue Funding Voice of America

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on March 25, 2025
Voice of America

As Twitchy reported 10 days ago, the Voice of America had put hundreds of its journalists on administrative leave. The cuts came when President Donald Trump terminated the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which is the parent organization of Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Voice of America is a remnant of World War II, having been founded in 1942 to counter propaganda from Nazi Germany. Ironically, it was supposed to broadcast pro-American propaganda, but has found itself doing just the opposite in recent years.

Six VOA staff members sued the Trump administration, arguing that shutting down the outlet was unlawful and unconstitutional. It seems that once the government creates something, it can never be dismantled, only enlarged.

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration must continue funding the Voice of America.

It's OVER: Tulsi Gabbard Says Climate Change Is NOT a Threat and Democrat Angus King Can't Deal
Grateful Calvin
It's too small to see in the attached photo, but the plaintiffs sought the disbursement of $7,464,559 for the period of performance from March 1 to 14.

It seems the Left can always find an activist judge somewhere.

They've long outlived their usefulness. But again, nothing government created can ever be destroyed.

***

