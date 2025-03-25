Federal Judge Rules That Trump Administration Must Continue Funding Voice of America

As Twitchy reported 10 days ago, the Voice of America had put hundreds of its journalists on administrative leave. The cuts came when President Donald Trump terminated the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which is the parent organization of Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Voice of America is a remnant of World War II, having been founded in 1942 to counter propaganda from Nazi Germany. Ironically, it was supposed to broadcast pro-American propaganda, but has found itself doing just the opposite in recent years.

Six VOA staff members sued the Trump administration, arguing that shutting down the outlet was unlawful and unconstitutional. It seems that once the government creates something, it can never be dismantled, only enlarged.

A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration must continue funding the Voice of America.

🚨 #BREAKING: A federal judge has just ruled AGAINST Kari Lake and the Trump admin, forcing them to CONTINUE funding deep state propaganda radio stations in Europe



WTF? HOW IS THIS REAL?



Keep fighting @KariLake! WE THE PEOPLE have your back! pic.twitter.com/GSTFmPcfBE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 25, 2025

This shit has to be stopped — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 25, 2025

There is zero reason these activist judges haven’t been impeached by the House yet.



We have the votes. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 25, 2025

And if they ignore the ruling? How will this federal judge enforce anything?



That’s what I thought. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 25, 2025

Of course. The game we will play for the rest of our lives. — 🇺🇸Invisible Marine🇺🇸 (@usmcpibb) March 25, 2025

The Cold War is over.



We do not need Radio Free Europe anymore. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) March 25, 2025

So the judge says the US has to fund radio stations in Europe? I'd like to see that law. — Jeff Carlton (@JeffWCarlton) March 25, 2025

Absolutely ridiculous.



We don’t need to fund a single thing that is not inside the United States border. Period. — Bearded Nurse 🩺 (@BeardedNurseDad) March 25, 2025

Ah yes, the Founding Fathers definitely envisioned a future where federal judges force presidents to keep funding European NPR. Nothing screams “America First” like subsidizing Brussels radio drama. — Unfiltered Social Worker (@UnfilteredSW) March 25, 2025

Remember when the Biden admin was confirming judges at a record pace before he left office? Now you know why. — Mr. Jack 🇺🇸 (@MrJack6x6x6) March 25, 2025

It's too small to see in the attached photo, but the plaintiffs sought the disbursement of $7,464,559 for the period of performance from March 1 to 14.

Cut the funding down to $1 dollar — Joe Macinnis (@brashua431973) March 25, 2025

These stories should be accompanied by the judge's name, who nominated him/her/it and who ran the Senate Judiciary Committee when they were confirmed. You'll quickly see a trend. Propping up the federal courts system for radical leftists has been a long time in the making. — Deztro🏴 (@DeztroReal) March 25, 2025

It seems the Left can always find an activist judge somewhere.

This isn’t over. These entities have lost their value over the years and it’s about time they were shuttered. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) March 25, 2025

They've long outlived their usefulness. But again, nothing government created can ever be destroyed.

