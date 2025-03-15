Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's...
Tammy Baldwin Calls CR Spending Bill She Voted for in December a 'Slush...
Hey South Africa Come On Down! You're the Next Contestant ON FA and...
Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After...
VIP
Potty-Mouthed Politicians: America’s Leaders Need to Wash Their Mouths Out with Soap
Minnesota Republicans Move to Classify TDS as a Mental Illness
Milwaukee's Bleeding-Heart Paper Spins a Sob Story for a Deported Mom Caught in...
Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and...
VIP
Midterm ‘Moderates’: Dems Will Market 'Middle of the Road' Candidates Who Are Radical...
The New Hotness: Keying Swastikas Into Cybertrucks
Feel the Tolerance Oozing From This Crazed Lefty As She Tells DOGE Supporters...
Watch Dr. Lena Wen Admit COVID 'Conspiracy Theorists' She Wanted to Imprison at...

Voice of America Puts All Its Journalists on Administrative Leave

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on March 15, 2025
Wikipedia

Voice of America is by definition state-funded media. It's a remnant of World War II, having been founded in 1942 to counter propaganda from Nazi Germany. Thanks to a law passed in 1976, VOA is mandated to reporting that is reliable, authoritative, and free from bias. You wouldn't know if from these recent headlines, though. Reportedly, VOA has put all of its journalists on administrative leave.

Advertisement

… The reality is that VOA was filled with anti-Trump journalists, and like every DC agency, it needs to be fully gutted.

It pretends to champion truth and democracy, but it’s just a propaganda machine pushing far-left ideals across the world.

It cloaks itself in "unbiased news" while twisting stories to suit leftist agendas, especially in key regions.

With a sprawling network—Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, and more—it drowns out dissent in 60+ languages, using cutting-edge tech to choke information flow and amplify leftist narratives.

As the White House rightly pointed out today, we do not need to be funding or paying journalists to write this trash.

Today, we will be publishing the contracts for some of the VOA "journalists" and how much they were paid for their "reporting," as well as what stories they put out.

Stay tuned.

🇺🇸

Recommended

NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After Bashing Opponent With Baton
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Please do NPR next.

Without Nazi German or the Soviet Union to counteract, VOA pivoted to spreading anti-American propaganda.

Advertisement

The VOA really had long outlived its usefulness. What's the point of the Voice of America if it can't be unabashedly pro-American?

***

Tags: MEDIA BIAS PROPAGANDA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After Bashing Opponent With Baton
Amy Curtis
Hey South Africa Come On Down! You're the Next Contestant ON FA and FO With Your Host Donald Trump
Eric V.
Hissy Fit Alert! Tim Miller Engages in Some MAJOR Projection Over Chuck Schumer's CR Bill Capitulation
Amy Curtis
Gwen Walz’s Cringe Video Goes Viral, Proving Melania’s Elegance Is a National Treasure
justmindy
Trans Democrat Describes Pregnancy Resource Centers as Extremist and Patriarchal
Brett T.
Tammy Baldwin Calls CR Spending Bill She Voted for in December a 'Slush Fund' for Musk and Trump
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
NCAAP and Others Rally to Defend VA Track Runner Charged With Assault After Bashing Opponent With Baton Amy Curtis
Advertisement