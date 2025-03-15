Voice of America Puts All Its Journalists on Administrative Leave

Voice of America is by definition state-funded media. It's a remnant of World War II, having been founded in 1942 to counter propaganda from Nazi Germany. Thanks to a law passed in 1976, VOA is mandated to reporting that is reliable, authoritative, and free from bias. You wouldn't know if from these recent headlines, though. Reportedly, VOA has put all of its journalists on administrative leave.

Advertisement

🚨REPORT: The Voice of America has put all of its journalists on administrative leave, and the agency is fully shut down.



The VOA employees were claiming that they were having to engage in "self-censorship on Trump policies," but is that true?



The reality is that VOA was filled… pic.twitter.com/1huATdNDgO — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) March 15, 2025

… The reality is that VOA was filled with anti-Trump journalists, and like every DC agency, it needs to be fully gutted. It pretends to champion truth and democracy, but it’s just a propaganda machine pushing far-left ideals across the world. It cloaks itself in "unbiased news" while twisting stories to suit leftist agendas, especially in key regions. With a sprawling network—Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, and more—it drowns out dissent in 60+ languages, using cutting-edge tech to choke information flow and amplify leftist narratives. As the White House rightly pointed out today, we do not need to be funding or paying journalists to write this trash. Today, we will be publishing the contracts for some of the VOA "journalists" and how much they were paid for their "reporting," as well as what stories they put out. Stay tuned. 🇺🇸

Holy crap. Trump just terminated the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM) which is the parent organization of Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and runs LGBT, far-left and woke propaganda in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/ysAhQfLo1n — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 15, 2025

Please do NPR next.

The same VOA that refused to call Hamas terrorists and pushed identity politics is now crying about 'self-censorship'? They weren’t journalists, they were activists with government funding. Glad to see this propaganda machine finally unplugged. — Unfiltered Social Worker (@UnfilteredSW) March 15, 2025

This group outlived its usefulness decades ago.



Good bye and good riddance. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) March 15, 2025

VOA and RFE were once decent propaganda outlets for Western Values in a world under siege by the Soviets. But once the USSR fell, they suffered a horrible mission creep - like much of the rest of the world. — TheVesuvian (@TheVesuvian) March 15, 2025

Without Nazi German or the Soviet Union to counteract, VOA pivoted to spreading anti-American propaganda.

VOA isn’t supposed to be objective. It’s supposed to unabashedly promote American ideals. — Clint Thomsen (@bmariner) March 15, 2025

Advertisement

Sounds about right. I tried to deal with them on a business level once, and received from them nothing but promises, lies, and deceit. A complete waste of time. — Rick😎 (@BrdcastMediaGuy) March 15, 2025

That’s easily a billion dollars a year saved. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 15, 2025

This is a good move to remove the woke propaganda. — howy (@howy333) March 15, 2025

While I slept in today, Trump had 50 more wins. The man cannot stop winning. — Dave (@ItsMe__Dave) March 15, 2025

The VOA really had long outlived its usefulness. What's the point of the Voice of America if it can't be unabashedly pro-American?

***