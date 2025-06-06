BREAKING: Kash Patel Reveals He Was SWATted Yesterday (VIDEO)
Friday Lawsuit Drop: Yet Another Hunter Biden Attempt to Get Money From Fox...
VIP
Former DHS Staffer and Total DBag Who Bragged About Subverting Trump Has Thoughts...
And THAT'S a T.K.O! Oilfield Rando DROPS WaPo For Pushing Total BS Poll...
Sen. Cory Booker Upset SCOTUS Wouldn't Let Mexico Skirt US Gun Laws (and...
Legacy Media ALREADY Trying to Exploit Trump/Musk Rift to Hurt DOGE and HOOBOY...
I'm South African. What They're Doing Is Exactly What the Soviets Did. (Rob...
Eyeroll Alert! Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Says 'People Will Die' If the Big Beautiful...
BOOMITY! Charles Payne Pulls ZERO Punches Rubbing Kick-Butt Jobs' Report in 'Doomers and...
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From...
Bill Melugin Again Provides Info the Media Didn't Have Room for in a...
Annnd Democrats Just Get DUMBER: Dim-Bulb Eric Swalwell Hates Trump So Much He...
VIP
Step Aside, Climate Change! Florida Weatherman Now Blaming Inaccurate Forecasts on Trump a...
Alex Thompson Tries to Sell a Cognitively-Declined Joe Biden As a Good, Well-Intentioned...

How the Turntables Have ... Turned: Marvel Does the Meme With the Debut of a White Black Panther

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on June 06, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

One of Hollywood's favorite pastimes in recent years has been race-swapping and gender-swapping iconic characters from movies, comics, and even history. We've seen black Cleopatra, an upcoming female Aslan, the utterly forgettable and unfunny lady Ghostbusters, and so many more. And let's not forget Hamilton, which said, 'What if all of the founding fathers weren't actually evil old white guys, but virtuous men of color?' 

Advertisement

Disney, famous destroyer of all things beloved, has been one of the leading perpetrators of these crimes against our childhoods with their failed race-swapped Little Mermaid and the dumpster fire of Snow White that was so bad, they had to rewrite how the character got the name. (How'd that movie work out?) Disney's not done with this, of course, as the new Fantastic Four movie will include a female Silver Surfer. 

The only consistent feature of all of these swaps is that they only go in one direction. There are never black or Latino characters who are made white, and never a female character who's suddenly a dude. 

It's gotten so ridiculous at Disney that it spawned one of the most popular memes on the Internet: What if Black Panther, Marvel's iconic protector of Wakanda, was a white guy? The memes usually feature Ryan Gosling as the superhero to underscore the point (because Gosling may be the whitest dude possible). X users had so much fun with reversing the swaps that #RemakeADisneyClassic became a hugely popular hashtag a couple of years ago.

But if there's one thing we know about the Year of Our Lord 2025, it is that anything can happen, because we live in the absolute craziest of timelines. 

Warning: What you are about to read is not a joke, it is not a parody, and it's not April Fool's Day.

This week, Marvel did the unthinkable. They steered into the skid and brought the meme to life. 

Ladies and gentlemen: Meet the new Black Panther, white man Ketema.

Recommended

BREAKING: Kash Patel Reveals He Was SWATted Yesterday (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Even though that image is AI-generated, the debut of the new Black Panther (Pale Panther?) isn't. Not The Bee confirmed the new character in the pages of Marvel Comics. 

Before you ask, yes. We did confirm that this article was from Not The Bee, and not The Babylon Bee. 

The wokies told us that these are fictional characters, and that no one should care that much about things that aren't real. Meanwhile, the meme lords started swapping skin colors of black figures/characters to make fun of the trend.

The wokies laughed and said they wouldn't care.

But now Marvel has gone and actually introduced a new Black Panther named Ketema who is the son of the original Black Panther, King T'Challa. In the comic (spoiler incoming), he challenges his father in tribal combat for the throne and defeats him.

See if you notice anything about Ketema: 

Oh ... yes way. As Ian Malcolm might say, 'Those crazy sons of b*****s. They did it. They actually did it.'

As Not The Bee also reported, the very same people who said that skin color doesn't matter (when it was only going in one direction) are now having apoplectic fits of rage the one time it has gone the other way 

Advertisement

LOL. That doesn't sound very 'inclusive' now, does it? 

Ahh. Suddenly, historical context matters. 

There were plenty more hypocritical protestations such as this (and we don't even want to tell you how much people lost their minds on BlueCry; you can read more of the Not The Bee article for a sampling of those profane outbursts). 

But the far more entertaining reactions were those who just couldn't get enough of the hilarious irony. 

LOL. (Yes, that is a parody account.)

Both? 'Both' sounds good. 

BAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Advertisement

Maybe the best part of the story is that Ketema was created by one of the most iconic writers of the Black Panther superhero, Christopher Priest, a black man. 

Of course, the new Black Panther was just introduced, and many people expect that there might be a twist to the character's arc coming up. 

This is a possibility. We shall see. 

Advertisement

It's also true that comic book sales are in the toilet (and still falling) in recent years because of all of the wokeness that companies like DC and Marvel have injected into nearly every title. So, another strong possibility is that this is just an attempt to get anyone to buy a comic again.

No matter what happens, we are enjoying the hilarious irony. After all, T'Challa has even said that the Black Panther is 'just a mantle,' right? 

All we know is that Ryan Gosling had better get his agent on the phone. 

LOL. 

Make it so, Marvel. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Kash Patel Reveals He Was SWATted Yesterday (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
Friday Lawsuit Drop: Yet Another Hunter Biden Attempt to Get Money From Fox News Crashes and Burns
Doug P.
And THAT'S a T.K.O! Oilfield Rando DROPS WaPo For Pushing Total BS Poll About Republicans and Medicaid
Sam J.
Former DHS Staffer and Total DBag Who Bragged About Subverting Trump Has Thoughts After Losing Clearance
Sam J.
Sen. Cory Booker Upset SCOTUS Wouldn't Let Mexico Skirt US Gun Laws (and the Constitution)
Doug P.
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Scott Jennings As CNN Panel Pushes Stealing Healthcare From Americans for Illegals
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Kash Patel Reveals He Was SWATted Yesterday (VIDEO) Aaron Walker
Advertisement