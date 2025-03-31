You Are NOT Going to Believe Who They Reportedly Want to Cast as Aslan in the New Narnia Movies

Well, okay, to be fair, you might believe this:

Meryl Streep is rumored to have been offered the role of Aslan in Greta Gerwig’s ‘NARNIA’ film.



(Source: https://t.co/X71RJ6uLxq) pic.twitter.com/xu9YyKfJ6Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 31, 2025

Now, first off, this is from a source called Nexus Point News and yeah … we never heard of them before, either. Discussing film calls it a rumor, and we think it is entirely because they don’t 100% trust this source.

But on the other hand, it would be pretty typical, wouldn’t it? And true or not, we think the reaction is also worth covering, if only as a warning shot to Hollywood.

In any case, according to the article whoever plays Aslan will be a woman:

An offer has been made to Meryl Streep to portray a central character in the series: Aslan, the Great Lion. Streep is in talks to portray Aslan, who will be female in the series. Aslan in the novels is a talking lion who serves as Narnia’s guardian and a mentor to the human children. Typically portrayed as a male, Aslan was created as an allegory for Jesus by author C.S. Lewis.

Of course, the fact that the lion is male is also significant in one of crucial scenes in both the book and the 2005 live action movie. Before they sacrifice Aslan in 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,' they shave his mane in an act of humiliation. Female lions do not have manes. So they are removing a degree of the humiliation in that scene.

Plus it just feels like cultural vandalism—just changing things to change them. With Snow White bombing at the box office, at some point you have to ask why these filmmakers can’t ‘read the room?’

Naturally, Netflix and Gerwig got dragged:

Crazy miscasting, when the perfect Aslan is obvious. pic.twitter.com/C5h2FWt1XM — Huff (@Huff4Congress) March 31, 2025

Mr. Huff showed up previously on Twitchy with a very unique children’s book and he loves to use fake AI images to make him and others laugh, so we wouldn’t take him very seriously in making this suggestion.

Why are we rehashing a trilogy that came out 20 years ago? Hollywood really has run out of imagination and originality. — 📈🧲💰 (@RG3424) March 31, 2025

To be fair, it’s actually a seven-book series. And reportedly she is working on the sixth book: ‘The Magician’s Nephew.’ While it is the sixth volume, it is a prequel to the whole series. Reporting also indicates that she is working on another movie based on another book, but we don’t know which one that is.

My eyes just rolled so far back in my head I'm going to need corrective surgery.



Anyway: at least now I'm not in any danger of watching this upcoming train wreck. — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 31, 2025

The Netflix version of Aslan pic.twitter.com/5hCz2rpCfG — Lee’s Reviews (@LeeofLeeLand) March 31, 2025

In the same way that only black actors can play black characters and only gay actors can play gay characters, only Christian actors should be allowed to play Christian characters.



Last time I checked, Meryl Streep was a devil worshipper. — Vin Tanner (@VinTanner417682) March 31, 2025

Aslan is clearly a dude lion. Big mane.



I don't think Lewis would have approved of making Aslan trans. — Mousewrangler (@Mousewrangler2) March 31, 2025

I love meryl streep, but why are they gender swapping aslan? — paws for ackles (@thecinemadog) March 31, 2025

Ffs ppl…. A talking lion is fictional lol 😂

A shit load of fictional male characters have been voiced by female actors. Ex: Bart Simpson, Timmy Turner, Naruto, Ash Ketchum, Groku, Huey/Riley Freeman & Bobby Hill.

Also, a lot of men have voiced female characters. — Harry e/acc⏩ (@HaroldADunne) March 31, 2025

Is he claiming that Streep will pretend to be a man doing this?

Women can and do voice young men, because the voice of a young man tends to be higher pitched. That doesn’t really work with an adult man.

Greta, I swear if you woke-up the Narnia story, you're going to face a boycott from everyone who loves the books. — Steve Picray (@stevepicray) March 31, 2025

If Aslan must be a woman, Streep is the best choice. — Seun Osewa 🇳🇬 (@seunosewa) March 31, 2025

That we agree with.

Savages trying to wear a CS Lewis skinsuit.



It will be universally hated https://t.co/rmy7IjvXVm — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) March 31, 2025

Is Hollywood actively suicidal? I mean, who is the "core demo" as they say that cares about Narnia? It's normie Christian families, who are not going to cotton to the idea of a female God. https://t.co/29bKyVUcAx — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 31, 2025

I’m on record as being willing to give Gerwig the benefit of the doubt on her Narnia movies but… hoo boy. Liam Neeson is still around, just let him do Aslan again https://t.co/d1nbmnb36f — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) March 31, 2025

There are many older men who would be perfect.

This is going to be a friggin train wreck... It's going to make Snow White look like a well oiled machine. https://t.co/SR3HkwuE7i — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) March 31, 2025

I’m going to be optimistic and conclude that this account is posting from the Eastern hemisphere where it is currently April 1. https://t.co/dIVX2ETt8a — Zackary Russell (@ztrussell) March 31, 2025

Not impossible.

So a woman will be playing a male lion, the perversion never ends https://t.co/Jha9SVvt5n — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) March 31, 2025

It's a talking lion. Do you know what a talking lion would actually sound like? You people are too retarded to function properly outside of twitter — pyramus.eth (@pyramuscrypto) March 31, 2025

That’s it, champ.

She is one of the greats but that makes no sense. — Michael Quinn (@quinn39109) March 31, 2025

Couldn't they find a transwoman of color? — Immor Tanzit (She/Her/Yeye) (@ImmortanZit) March 31, 2025

We know. We are so ashamed on their behalf.

Finally:

Honestly, I was hoping we’d get Tom Holland as Peter, Pedro Pascal as Aslan, and Zendaya as the white witch. It would be a perfect casting, unrivaled in any movie. — American_T-Rex (@American_T_Rex) March 31, 2025

No notes.

