Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’
We Are Being Asked to Lie
'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika...
Even Bill Maher's NOT Buying NPR CEO's Claims About Running a Non-Biased Media...
Tiny Violin Time: Millionaire Actress Says Life Is Hard Because People Won't Call...
WI Ed Supt. Wannabe’s Troll Flops Hard, Corey DeAngelis Wins, and She's Forced...
He's RUNNING: Chris Murphy Humiliates Himself Trying to Prove He Actually Stands a...
NO DEAL: Tim Walz Tells Elon He'll Stop Wishing for Tesla Failure If...
VIP
Trump Is Being TOO MEAN to Poor Federal Workers Who Work SO HARD...
Tijuana’s Sewage Tsunami: Mexico’s Crappy Gift Keeps on Giving, and It’s Making Our...
ABC: Clean Air Is at Risk If EPA Regs Are Rolled Back (What's...
Kathy Hochul Celebrates Trans Visibility on the Last Day of Women's History Month...
Karoline Leavitt BLISTERS Journo for Ugly Claim About Illegals Being Deported for What...
Huge Fraud Uncovered! Biden Tried to Destroy America: Trump Is Fixing It!

You Are NOT Going to Believe Who They Reportedly Want to Cast as Aslan in the New Narnia Movies

Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker | 4:40 PM on March 31, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Well, okay, to be fair, you might believe this:

Advertisement

Now, first off, this is from a source called Nexus Point News and yeah … we never heard of them before, either. Discussing film calls it a rumor, and we think it is entirely because they don’t 100% trust this source.

But on the other hand, it would be pretty typical, wouldn’t it? And true or not, we think the reaction is also worth covering, if only as a warning shot to Hollywood.

In any case, according to the article whoever plays Aslan will be a woman:

An offer has been made to Meryl Streep to portray a central character in the series: Aslan, the Great Lion. Streep is in talks to portray Aslan, who will be female in the series. Aslan in the novels is a talking lion who serves as Narnia’s guardian and a mentor to the human children. Typically portrayed as a male, Aslan was created as an allegory for Jesus by author C.S. Lewis.

Of course, the fact that the lion is male is also significant in one of crucial scenes in both the book and the 2005 live action movie. Before they sacrifice Aslan in 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,' they shave his mane in an act of humiliation. Female lions do not have manes. So they are removing a degree of the humiliation in that scene.

Plus it just feels like cultural vandalism—just changing things to change them. With Snow White bombing at the box office, at some point you have to ask why these filmmakers can’t ‘read the room?’

Recommended

'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Naturally, Netflix and Gerwig got dragged:

Mr. Huff showed up previously on Twitchy with a very unique children’s book and he loves to use fake AI images to make him and others laugh, so we wouldn’t take him very seriously in making this suggestion.

To be fair, it’s actually a seven-book series. And reportedly she is working on the sixth book: ‘The Magician’s Nephew.’ While it is the sixth volume, it is a prequel to the whole series. Reporting also indicates that she is working on another movie based on another book, but we don’t know which one that is.

Advertisement

Is he claiming that Streep will pretend to be a man doing this?

Women can and do voice young men, because the voice of a young man tends to be higher pitched. That doesn’t really work with an adult man.

That we agree with.

Advertisement

There are many older men who would be perfect.

Not impossible.

That’s it, champ.

We know. We are so ashamed on their behalf.

Finally:

Advertisement

No notes.

RELATED: BREAKING: Marine Le Pen, Leading Candidate for President of France, BANNED From Running for Office

The Question Isn’t Whether Trump Can Revoke Biden’s Pardons. It’s Whether They Were Issued at all

Bill Kristol Hits Bottom, Digs, When Accusing the GOP Foreign Affairs Committee of Racism

BREAKING: Donald Trump Declares Biden's Pardons to Be 'VOID … AND OF NO FURTHER FORCE OR EFFECT’

Joe Biden’s Potential Incompetence Threatens Chaos in Our System (And We Should Embrace the Chaos)

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people. 

Help Twitchy continue to tell the truth about the efforts of unelected career government officials working against the American people. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: HOLLYWOOD NETFLIX WOKE WOKENESS DEI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Tiny Violin Time: Millionaire Actress Says Life Is Hard Because People Won't Call Her 'They/Them'
Grateful Calvin
Karoline Leavitt Amused by Journo Meltdown Over Trump’s ‘Third Term’
Brett T.
WI Ed Supt. Wannabe’s Troll Flops Hard, Corey DeAngelis Wins, and She's Forced to Dirty Delete
justmindy
Even Bill Maher's NOT Buying NPR CEO's Claims About Running a Non-Biased Media Outlet
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'I'm Sorry You're Upset': Watch Leftist Vandal SQUIRM When Confronted for Keying Swastika on Tesla Amy Curtis
Advertisement