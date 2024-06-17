Twitter/X User Shares 'Children's Book' About Joe Biden ... and It's a Wild Ride

Some things just have to be seen to be believed. And this is definitely the case with the alleged children's book ‘Everything is Ice Cream: A Tale of an Old Man and His Tongue’ by Chet Festive, and this book is wild, man.

Still, a user of Twitter/X who goes by ‘Huff’ decided to share the contents of this book, which is apparently a real book. If Huff’s representation is accurate we can conclude two things:

1) it is not really for kids, and

2) it is a heck of a bit of political satire.

And we might as well put right the beginning something Huff put at the end of his thread. He links to the Amazon page where you can actually buy this thing:

At the end, I’m still not sure if of how much AI was involved, but I’m definitely glad I own this book.



At the end, I'm still not sure if of how much AI was involved, but I'm definitely glad I own this book.

Really, if you think it was wild, fun or clever, maybe consider buying the book? Your call.

And you will notice that Huff is concentrated on determining whether or not it was created with the help of AI. Your mileage might vary, but we find the story itself more interesting than the question of how it was created, because there are going to be plot twists ahead. Seriously. You will not see everything coming.

And naturally, we are trusting Huff’s claims that every image he is presenting is real. But even if Huff is making up everything but the cover—which seems unlikely—it is still a wild piece of satire. In a deep way, it doesn’t matter who created it—AI, Huff, this Chet guy—it’s the story that is the thing.

I was sent this book by a colleague. It’s truly remarkable. I’m going to post the entire thing here.



Buckle up for a wild ride!



(1/x) pic.twitter.com/CVS8ZpBKGP — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

There’s a rumor that AI was involved in the writing and/or art. I tend to doubt that, but these days, who knows?



(2/x) pic.twitter.com/MkckSZsrjs — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

It’s a rhyming book. Very difficult to pull off good rhyme and meter for an entire book. Let’s see what happens...



Could be AI?



(3/x) pic.twitter.com/VI5o7L2TAE — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

Easter eggs everywhere. Blocks spell “DOPE”? Is that the joke? That Joe Biden is a dope? Could be random AI artifact, I guess.



(4/x) pic.twitter.com/1NpR7DfVlE — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

No arguing with this bit, anyway.



No arguing with this bit, anyway.

Not sure what these “PIZZA” blocks are meant to mean.



Anybody know?



Not sure what these "PIZZA" blocks are meant to mean.

Anybody know?

Ice cream!



“Do not sniff the children” 😂



(Or the Pope!)



Ice cream!

"Do not sniff the children" 😂

(Or the Pope!)

We are reminded of the movie Memento. The premise of that movie was that the protagonist couldn’t make new-long term memories, so everything new you told him, he forgot within a few minutes. But he knew he had this problem, somehow, so he compensated by leaving information around him all the time, including notes left around his hotel room and even tattoos on his body. Yes, that is a concept that has been done to death now, but we are pretty sure Memento is the movie that kicked off that trend, and it handled it very well.

Some of the other reminders are ‘Top Secret Obama Eyes Only,’ ‘I am Joe,’ ‘I am President,’ ‘My Wife is Jill,’ ‘The Brown Lady is Kamala,’ ‘The Crack Belongs to My Son.’ So, yeah, really not for kids. There are also two messages partly covered and we tried our best to guess what it was saying. The one higher on the screen says ‘No … Kid … Fu …’ and we are not sure if we want to know how that sentence is supposed to read. The other says ‘Not … iff … he … *nny?’ with the astrerisk representing a cut off character. Using this author’s dyslexic superpowers, we suspect the full message is closer to ‘Do not sniff the …’ and then a word that ends in ‘nny.’

Webster’s dictionary lists some words that end with ‘nny:’ benny, binny, blenny, bonny, branny, bunny, canny, catchpenny, cheveronny, chevronny, conny, cranny, dewanny, dofunny, doofunny, dunny, fanny, fenny, finny, fippenny, fourpenny, funny, getpenny, ginny, goldfinny, goldsinny, granny, grinny, gunny, gyronny, halfpenny, headpenny, henny, hinny, hootenanny, jenny, jinny, johnny, lickpenny, linny, luckpenny, minny, moonpenny, nanny, ninepenny, ninny, penny, piccaninny, pinchpenny, pinny, punny, ranny, runny, seacunny, shanny, shinny, sixpenny, skinny, sonny, squinny, sunny, swanny, swinny, tenpenny, threepenny, tinny, tranny, truepenny, tunny, tuppenny, twelvepenny, twopenny, tyranny, uncanny, unfunny, wenny, and whinny.

We think many of these just don’t make sense. But ‘nanny’ works, tranny works, and so does ‘fanny’—maybe even as a typo for Fani Willis? Granny works, if they are referencing Jill, and we can think of at least one word Webster’s missed that we can’t print on a family website.

It also might mean ‘do not sniff the bunny,’ and we will be warning our editor about that one, just in case.

Moving on:

“Chip/whip” rhyme seems like a stretch, but not too far, and meter is good.



"Chip/whip" rhyme seems like a stretch, but not too far, and meter is good.

We’re not sure they needed to go into a backstory, but seriously, hold on. The wait will be worth it.

Counting fingers…



Well, if it’s AI, it got the number of fingers right, and it’s a decent Biden caricature.



(9/x) pic.twitter.com/y8A9B92iYw — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

I really doubt this text was AI-generated. Assisted, maybe.



What do you guys this? Is AI capable of this?



I really doubt this text was AI-generated. Assisted, maybe.

What do you guys this? Is AI capable of this?

We think Huff meant to say ‘what do you guys think?’

Doesn’t look like ice cream to me, Joe…



Doesn't look like ice cream to me, Joe…

Chocolate ice cream, maybe?

“Ticket/lick it” seems sophisticated, even for the most recent AI iterations.



"Ticket/lick it" seems sophisticated, even for the most recent AI iterations.

I’d almost feel sorry for Joe, if the artist (AI?) would just stop drawing his tongue hanging out.👅



I'd almost feel sorry for Joe, if the artist (AI?) would just stop drawing his tongue hanging out.👅

Dr. Jill Biden, obviously. The stethoscope: a sarcastic, humorous human touch, or the result of a confused AI trained by a left-leaning body of info?



(15/x) pic.twitter.com/Vm4TxIMkCO — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

Jill Biden, dressed like a “clown”?



I don’t quite get this. Can anyone post examples below?



Jill Biden, dressed like a "clown"?

I don't quite get this. Can anyone post examples below?

We’ve seen some bad outfits on Mrs. Biden. And for the record, we do think she is fair game. She knows what state her husband is in and hasn’t told the public, and she has indicated that she is part of the administration in terms of policy.

Oh. I thought it was going to be “bodega.”



Ohhh, Joe is confused, too!



Very clever!



Oh. I thought it was going to be "bodega."

Ohhh, Joe is confused, too!

Very clever!

“Son’s room.”



I’m guessing it’d have to be Hunter, not Beau.



"Son's room."

I'm guessing it'd have to be Hunter, not Beau.

A mountain of sugar?



…oh, surely not. They wouldn’t.



Can’t quite tell what’s next to the laptop. Any guesses?



(22/x) pic.twitter.com/q2LHRhXAAE — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

Yeah, ‘sugar.’ Sure …

One of the plot twists.

Oh, heavens. 😵‍💫



Part one of a two-page spread…



Oh, heavens. 😵‍💫

Part one of a two-page spread…

If there was a soundtrack, we think this is the part where In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida by Iron Butterfly would start playing.

We were tempted to share a YouTube of the song, in case you are unfamiliar with it, but instead, here’s a clip for the Simpsons when Bart tricked his church into singing it:

Back to this long, strange trip of a book:

…and part two.



Where on earth is this going?



Where’s any actual ice cream? It’s weird, but I want Joe to finally find some!



(25/x) pic.twitter.com/tntonU6nLu — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

“Gelato/lotto” very questionable rhyme. Makes me lean towards AI, honestly.



"Gelato/lotto" very questionable rhyme. Makes me lean towards AI, honestly.

Aww, he looks so happy. 🥰



A sweet (pun intended) ending, except there are quite a few pages left…



Aww, he looks so happy. 🥰

A sweet (pun intended) ending, except there are quite a few pages left…

Secret service members as ice cream sandwiches? Pretty clever.



“Yacht/hot”? I have a guess…



Secret service members as ice cream sandwiches? Pretty clever.

"Yacht/hot"? I have a guess…

Maybe it’s Thunberg, but we aren’t sure, yet.

Interesting juxtaposition of “global warming” and “ice cream.” Too subtle for AI? If not, should we be worried?



(31/x) pic.twitter.com/uiQtMET3uf — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

Okay, that’s definitely Thunberg.

Ice cream press pool?



I’m almost afraid to turn the page…



Ice cream press pool?

I'm almost afraid to turn the page…

Would literally pay money to see this happen in real life.



Would literally pay money to see this happen in real life.

Hmm. From these descriptions, I’m guessing



Harry and Megan

Macron, President of France

???



Who’s the fourth one? I’d say Stacey Abrams, but “lost all her races” isn’t true, according to fact-checkers.



(37/x) pic.twitter.com/7pAuUCShMv — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

The full picture makes it look even more like him, but unfortunately, the embedding is cutting off part of these pictures.

I’m strangely okay with this. I feel like Harry and Megan would be okay with it too, tbh.



I'm strangely okay with this. I feel like Harry and Megan would be okay with it too, tbh.

Pecan/macaron only rhymes if it’s “peh-CAHN” and the French pronunciation of “macaron.” Now I’m back to thinking a human wrote this.



(40/x) pic.twitter.com/NpJZeYvJi1 — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

If you don’t get the reference, you might look here:

If you don't get the reference, you might look here:

Yikes. Moving on:

Philosophical, even as a popsicle. Philosopsicle?



A human would’ve included that pun, I think.



Philosophical, even as a popsicle. Philosopsicle?

A human would've included that pun, I think.

I know Joe Biden is notorious for liking ice cream and sniffing hair, but why is the Dalai Lama here? Surely a religious leader isn’t doing that sort of thing.



(43/x) pic.twitter.com/O6kbc7jMEG — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 17, 2024

Don’t know that I’ll be eating ice cream any time soon.



Don't know that I'll be eating ice cream any time soon.

I have wondered this, yes.



Is this a serious attempt at an answer? I’m dubious.



I have wondered this, yes.

Is this a serious attempt at an answer? I'm dubious.

Don’t lick that ice cream baby, Joe!



Don't lick that ice cream baby, Joe!

Ending on a fun, light note, at least.



I’m rum raisin, definitely!



Ending on a fun, light note, at least.

I'm rum raisin, definitely!

Wow, that is a sinister picture to end with.

Yeah … we don’t have anything more to say about this book, except wow.

And we suppose we should remind you that Huff provided a link to buy this on Amazon that we put at the beginning of this piece. If you get your books anywhere else, you might search for it there. It's not for kids, obviously, but an adult might still get a kick out of it.