Newly Obtained Photos Show Joe Biden Introducing Hunter to Xi Jinping

As we reported last week, all of the progressive influences — Harry Sisson, BrooklynDad_Defiant!, Dean Withers — got to meet "super nice guy" Hunter Biden at a White House Christmas event and have their pictures taken with him. Back in October, we should have seen these photos of Hunter Biden meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials on one of his trips to China on Air Force Two. America First Legal obtained the photos:

AFL has obtained new photos of Joe Biden meeting with Hunter Biden’s Chinese business associates and introducing Hunter to China’s President Xi Jinping. pic.twitter.com/SB13yaXiXv — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

Joe Biden can be seen in that photo talking to Xi about the weather.

/2 These photos shed light on the connections between then-Vice President Biden, Hunter and his Chinese business associates, and Chinese government officials, including President Xi Jinping. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/3 AFL obtained the photos through our lawsuit against the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), which was filed on September 8, 2022. https://t.co/4RDBjve1RE — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/4 Following the Presidential Records Act, NARA had planned to release these photographs on October 23, 2024 — thirteen days before Election Day. pic.twitter.com/bK0F4Qv9mV — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/5 Lawyers and representatives for President Biden and President Obama delayed NARA’s release of these photos — as they did with other critical records — until after Election Day. https://t.co/kQul6RhQUC — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

No way! Barack Obama's and Biden's lawyers managed to keep the photos from being released before Election Day? Why would they do that?

/6 In 2013, then-Vice President Biden went on an official trip across Asia, including a stop in Beijing, China. In these newly-released photographs, Joe Biden appears to introduce his son, Hunter, to President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China. pic.twitter.com/chDitOGQIw — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/7 Joe Biden also appeared to introduce Hunter to China’s then-Vice President Li Yuanchao. pic.twitter.com/OVg03DU3ux — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

"This is my son, Hunter. He just wanted to see the pandas."

/8 While they were in China, Joe Biden appeared to make time to meet with Hunter’s business associates at BHR Partners, including its CEO, Jonathan Li. pic.twitter.com/wapWAH2hVW — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/9 Joe Biden also appeared to meet with the Director and Managing Partner of BHR Partners, Ming Xue. pic.twitter.com/bVqYN3DpjX — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/10 These photos corroborate the House Oversight Committee’s investigative findings that Hunter Biden arranged for his father to meet with Jonathan Li and other BHR executives during the 2013 China trip, where “Mr. Li sought—and received—access to Vice President Biden’s political… https://t.co/KEGoURG1In pic.twitter.com/sJrLMpWdpq — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

… political power, including, for example, preferential access to then-U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus … a condition of Hunter Biden and his associates participating in the BHR deal.”

/11 AFL’s investigation previously uncovered other evidence showing Hunter’s special access to then-U.S. Ambassador Baucus. https://t.co/RXksJUJDQe — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/12 As Vice President, Joe Biden also wrote letters of recommendation for Jonathan Li’s son and daughter, according to testimony from Hunter’s former business partner, Devon Archer, and emails found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. pic.twitter.com/hLUOPQhMzA — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

/13 According to the Committee’s investigation, the Biden Family benefitted from their business dealings with BHR. https://t.co/HIgQa7Mhgo pic.twitter.com/7sZWnklHPw — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

Wait, what? The Biden family benefitted from their foreign business dealings? Why didn't anyone bring this up earlier?

/14 Even so, the Biden-Harris Administration is preventing the release of 182 of the 313 photographs that NARA processed. pic.twitter.com/qqWEwbsYbK — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

Why?

/15 AFL will keep fighting for the release of these unlawfully withheld records. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) December 23, 2024

Biden claimed last week that he ran a "scandal-free campaign," but he didn't mention his scandals outside of the campaign, including his pardon of Hunter Biden for any potential crimes committed back until January 1, 2014.

As we mentioned, Harry Sisson got to meet Hunter Biden last week and posted, "The whole Biden family is amazing and I appreciate them a lot."

