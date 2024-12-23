Video Shows Illegal Immigrant Fanning the Flames of Burning Woman
Newly Obtained Photos Show Joe Biden Introducing Hunter to Xi Jinping

Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on December 23, 2024
National Archives and Records Administration

As we reported last week, all of the progressive influences — Harry Sisson, BrooklynDad_Defiant!, Dean Withers — got to meet "super nice guy" Hunter Biden at a White House Christmas event and have their pictures taken with him. Back in October, we should have seen these photos of Hunter Biden meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other officials on one of his trips to China on Air Force Two. America First Legal obtained the photos:

Joe Biden can be seen in that photo talking to Xi about the weather.

2022.

No way! Barack Obama's and Biden's lawyers managed to keep the photos from being released before Election Day? Why would they do that?

"This is my son, Hunter. He just wanted to see the pandas."

… political power, including, for example, preferential access to then-U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus … a condition of Hunter Biden and his associates participating in the BHR deal.”

Wait, what? The Biden family benefitted from their foreign business dealings? Why didn't anyone bring this up earlier?

Why?

Biden claimed last week that he ran a "scandal-free campaign," but he didn't mention his scandals outside of the campaign, including his pardon of Hunter Biden for any potential crimes committed back until January 1, 2014.

As we mentioned, Harry Sisson got to meet Hunter Biden last week and posted, "The whole Biden family is amazing and I appreciate them a lot."

***

