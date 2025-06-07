Bill Kristol Likes Tanks, Just Not on the Streets of DC

Never Trumper Bill Kristol is clear that he's all for the U.S. Army having lots of tanks. That's no surprise, given his history. However, he was triggered when he saw a video of tanks and other heavy equipment on a train on its way to Washington, D.C. for the military parade next week.
Tanks, fighting vehicles and howitzers arrive in Washington, D.C. ahead of next week's military parade. They departed from Texas on June 2. pic.twitter.com/J3XMILQJBa— Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) June 7, 2025
I’m for the U.S. Army having lots of tanks.— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 7, 2025
I’m against having them in the streets of Washington, D.C. https://t.co/DAsnDHfG6h
He'd rather have U.S. Army tanks in Ukraine.
Do parades frighten you? Is it the loud music, or the American flags that disturb you most?— Big G (@Aaragoth) June 7, 2025
Why? I loved going to military parades as a kid. Made me love playing with my ‘g.i. joes’ even more. Great memories with the folding chairs on the sidewalk, my dad with the cooler of soda, and enjoying an afternoon of spectating that huge machinery rumbling down the road.— Cahlen Humphreys (@cahlenhumphreys) June 7, 2025
I remember when we had military vehicles, not including tanks in our yearly hometown parade.— MorningSun (@MourningWife) June 7, 2025
Every year, we stood beside those who wore the uniform. It was a reminder of what we asked them to do for our country. At no point did we ever fear them.
PS Tanks would have been cool.
Right now they're needed in LA— Theophilus Chilton (Scots-Irish Supremacist) 🇺🇲 (@Theo_Chilton) June 7, 2025
Tanks in Baghdad? Kabul? You're perfectly fine with those for WHATEVER reason.— The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) June 7, 2025
Tanks in DC to celebrate 250 years of Army excellence? All of a sudden you have a problem.
OEF/OIF veterans (like me) generally despise people (like you) for THESE exact reasons.
You were just fine with American tanks in the streets of Iraq, you despicable warmongering chickenhawk.— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) June 7, 2025
It's for the United States Army's 250th Birthday. As a retired Army officer, I wholly approve. Let's celebrate the greatest force for peace (no thanks to you) in world… https://t.co/NNRzRcpFbN
"… history."
They're all for USING the military.— D.L. Campanile (@DLCampanile) June 7, 2025
They just don't want to LOOK at the military.
"How gauche."
They do not want us supporting patriotism they’re afraid that some of the younger folks will embrace it— Don Dorey (@Donpickleball) June 7, 2025
He's just afraid the tanks might tear up a rainbow crosswalk.— Denny Sawyer (Politics) (@sputthga) June 7, 2025
I was only a Cold War guy, so my opinion may not count, but I think a parade for the Army birthday would be incomplete without an armored contingent.— Pilgrim252 (@Pilgrim252191) June 7, 2025
Better in DC than in Iraq— Laissez-faire Leon (@Laisezfair_Leon) June 7, 2025
Where should they be?— Too Many Retards (@TooManyRetards) June 7, 2025
Overseas, somewhere.
For the life of me I can't understand how you are even relevant anymore?— Prof Fonebone (@larry_smith63) June 7, 2025
June 7, 2025
Just a reminder, Bill Kristol was part of the Bush 41 White House when they had a military parade in Washington D.C.— Wrongthink Radio (@wrongthinkradio) June 7, 2025
We agree. They should be in the streets of Los Angeles, not the streets of D.C. Well, maybe a quick stopover in Washington for the parade, which Kristol can happily ignore if he wants to.
