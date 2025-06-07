Bill Kristol Likes Tanks, Just Not on the Streets of DC

Hakeem Jeffries Reflexively Blames Trump for Democrat Voters Hating Him and Their Own...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 07, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Never Trumper Bill Kristol is clear that he's all for the U.S. Army having lots of tanks. That's no surprise, given his history. However, he was triggered when he saw a video of tanks and other heavy equipment on a train on its way to Washington, D.C. for the military parade next week.

He'd rather have U.S. Army tanks in Ukraine.

