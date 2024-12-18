Special: All of the Progressive Influencers Got to Meet Hunter Biden and Take Selfies

Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI
Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on December 18, 2024
Twitter

There was a Christmas event at the White House Tuesday night and all of the (paid) lefty influencers were there. Not only that — they got to meet pardoned felon and absentee dad Hunter Biden, and they all assure us he's a great guy. And this isn't even the first time they were invited to the White House — it's handy how they were all in the neighborhood.

Here's Harry Sisson, who definitely isn't paid by the DNC to post:

Did you hear that? He's awesome!

"Super nice guy."

Thanks for pardoning him for any possible crimes committed all the way back until January 1, 2014. Nothing fishy there.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)
Aaron Walker
Where was Joe? Upstairs in bed, probably.

All of these influencers refer to Donald Trump as a convicted felon, and here they are with a convicted felon and calling him a super nice awesome guy. Way to stick to your principles, guys.

***

 

