Special: All of the Progressive Influencers Got to Meet Hunter Biden and Take Selfies

There was a Christmas event at the White House Tuesday night and all of the (paid) lefty influencers were there. Not only that — they got to meet pardoned felon and absentee dad Hunter Biden, and they all assure us he's a great guy. And this isn't even the first time they were invited to the White House — it's handy how they were all in the neighborhood.

Here's Harry Sisson, who definitely isn't paid by the DNC to post:

Got to meet Hunter Biden today! He’s awesome. The whole Biden family is amazing and I appreciate them a lot. pic.twitter.com/zj8emJqXAu — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 17, 2024

Did you hear that? He's awesome!

Just met Hunter Biden at the White House Holiday Party.



Super nice guy. 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/trHOrJP7v3 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 17, 2024

"Super nice guy."

Got to meet Hunter Biden thanks for pardoning him Joe! pic.twitter.com/IulnFjWiYU — Parkergetajob (@parkergetajob) December 17, 2024

Thanks for pardoning him for any possible crimes committed all the way back until January 1, 2014. Nothing fishy there.

Democrat influencers fangirling about meeting Hunter Biden is just a symptom of why they have no moral high ground pic.twitter.com/26EoyAwib7 — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) December 18, 2024

They are ethically challenged — the bald libertarian (@freedombunkr) December 18, 2024

I could imagine Hunter thinking it was odd that he’s supposed to keep his clothes on taking these photos — Dan Ashcroft (@DanAshcrof1892) December 18, 2024

They all did coke afterwards — Choke Prescott -IR for life (@Duncan28381384) December 18, 2024

Met Hunter Biden. Truly a great guy. We discussed our love for Ukrainian prostitutes, putting skittles on our penis, sleeping with our dead brothers wives, throwing guns in trash cans, and then we railed lines in the bathroom. pic.twitter.com/BeZ2GSJLki — Hi-Rez The Rapper (@HiRezTheRapper) December 18, 2024

Hunter is every bit the criminal that they accuse Trump of being. 🤣 — BZ28 (@BZ28_17) December 18, 2024

All these liberal influencers are fawning over Hunter Biden like an Italian grandma meeting the Pope. FOH!! pic.twitter.com/GD6VRmdqEb — Jayroo (@jayroo69) December 18, 2024

Where was Joe? Upstairs in bed, probably.

I guess they only like certain felons. — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) December 18, 2024

Had to do it. 2 complete retards... pic.twitter.com/Ig3mPyHRb9 — Pano (@panolicit) December 18, 2024

And he has absolutely no idea who any of them are. — Sad Dad (@SadDaddi) December 18, 2024

Great hero for you idiots — Ronnie Nader (@nader_ronnie) December 18, 2024

All of these influencers refer to Donald Trump as a convicted felon, and here they are with a convicted felon and calling him a super nice awesome guy. Way to stick to your principles, guys.

