Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity an...
Elected Dem Millionaire Mad ‘Two Unelected Billionaires’ Blocked Spending Bill with His Pa...
Squish Speaker Mike Johnson Tells Fox News He Doesn't Like the Spending Either
Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI
Special: All of the Progressive Influencers Got to Meet Hunter Biden and Take...
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s...
Electric Switch: Biden’s EPA Allows California to Ban New Gas Car Sales by...
VIP
Half-Million Dollar Grant Will Help Zoo 'Apply an Antiracist Lens'
Suspect Survey: Scott Jennings Battles Democrats Over Kamala’s Wrong Iowa Poll and Trump’s...
Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got...
VIP
Having Failed at Her Job, Sen. Gillibrand Makes Un-Democratic Push to Ratify the...
David Frum Explains He's 'Spent Most of the Past Year in Misery'
NOSEDIVE: CNN Ratings Plummet in Weeks Following Donald Trump's Reelection
Youthful Yammer: Gen Z Democrat Congressman Blames Elon Musk For Spending Bill’s Demise

Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 18, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

By now you've read all about the 1,500-page continuing resolution that's meant to keep the government open through March when they pass the real budget. Republican Speaker of the House Mike Johnson posted on X earlier: "Republicans CANNOT allow millions of Americans devastated by the historic hurricane season, or our struggling farmers, go without the help they desperately need." OK, then, put those in separate bills and pass them. And then come back with a clean continuing resolution.

Advertisement

We've already told you about some of the bill's low points, like extending funding for censorship of conservative outlets and protections against investigations of members of the House, including members of the January 6 select committee. Here's Rep. Nancy Mace with her breakdown of the bill. Remember, this is supposed to be a spending bill, but as Mace notes, it makes several Orwellian changes to simple definitions.

Recommended

Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity and Word Salads
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Exactly. Make hurricane relief its own bill and pass that.

Keep in mind we're only on page 102.

Advertisement

That's the agency that's trying to censor and bankrupt conservative outlets like The Federalist and The Daily Wire.

We thought they were now "the unhoused."

"Justice involved individuals."

What does this have to do with keeping the government open?

Advertisement

But Speaker Mike Johnson is all over the news saying we should just hold our noses and pass the bill, and then pass the "real" budget when the new Congress is seated and Trump is inaugurated.

***

Tags: BUDGET NANCY MACE MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity and Word Salads
Warren Squire
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)
Aaron Walker
Elected Dem Millionaire Mad ‘Two Unelected Billionaires’ Blocked Spending Bill with His Pay Raise
Warren Squire
Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI
Brett T.
Tissue Time! Dead Spending Bill Has David Axelrod and Politicos Weeping Americans Got Their Way
Warren Squire
'Stop Being a Weirdo': JD Vance's Advice to Whiny NYT Letter Writer Is a Slice of Fried Gold
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity and Word Salads Warren Squire
Advertisement