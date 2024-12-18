Chad Pergram Reports How Elon Musk Might Have Just Doomed the Current Spending...
NO WORDS: Short-Term Spending Bill Would Fund State Department's Conservative Media Censorship Program

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 18, 2024
Sarah D.

Back in December of last year, we told you how the state of Texas, along with conservative media outlets The Federalist and The Daily Wire filed suit against the U.S. State Department.

Why? Well the State Department funded the Global Engagement Center (GEC), an agency that sought to censor and bankrupt conservative outlets. As we wrote at the time:

The suit asks that the State Department's actions be declared illegal and 'to permanently bar it from developing, promoting, or encouraging others to use technology to de-amplify, shadow ban, or restrict 'the lawful speech of the American press and Americans.' 

Our initial reaction can be summed up in one word: BOOM.

The Left figured out a while ago they can align themselves with corporations and NGOs (we use that term loosely) to circumvent the pesky First Amendment and silence conservative outlets.

Now we find the proposed short-term funding bill currently before Congress would continue to fund the GEC for a year:

No. Absolutely not.

That's putting it mildly.

Shut it all down.

This!

Show some backbone!

Yes.

This is unforgivable.

None.

Absolutely inexcusable.

This bill cannot pass.

