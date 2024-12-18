NO WORDS: Short-Term Spending Bill Would Fund State Department's Conservative Media Censorship Program

Back in December of last year, we told you how the state of Texas, along with conservative media outlets The Federalist and The Daily Wire filed suit against the U.S. State Department.

Advertisement

Why? Well the State Department funded the Global Engagement Center (GEC), an agency that sought to censor and bankrupt conservative outlets. As we wrote at the time:

The suit asks that the State Department's actions be declared illegal and 'to permanently bar it from developing, promoting, or encouraging others to use technology to de-amplify, shadow ban, or restrict 'the lawful speech of the American press and Americans.' Our initial reaction can be summed up in one word: BOOM.

The Left figured out a while ago they can align themselves with corporations and NGOs (we use that term loosely) to circumvent the pesky First Amendment and silence conservative outlets.

Now we find the proposed short-term funding bill currently before Congress would continue to fund the GEC for a year:

🚨BREAKING: The short-term funding bill to avert a government shutdown includes a one-year extension on the State Department's Global Engagement Center — the agency me and @mtaibbi reported has funded speech suppression efforts and is being sued by the Federalist and Daily Wire pic.twitter.com/fWYaTzVepL — Gabe Kaminsky (@gekaminsky) December 18, 2024

No. Absolutely not.

Ugh — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) December 18, 2024

That's putting it mildly.

Please don’t sign that bill, @MarshaBlackburn @AndyOgles @BillHagertyTN (and @DrMarkGreen4TN just to be sure!). Let the next Congress handle this.. shut this one down. — The Panic (@ThePanic16) December 18, 2024

Shut it all down.

Don't pass the bill and let the gov shutdown. Hopefully that'll help prevent the Biden admin and deep state folks from continuing their shenanigans of thwarting Trump's agenda.



Use this as an opportunity to do something useful!



GOP show some backbone!@VivekGRamaswamy… — Dug (@duginabox) December 18, 2024

This!

Show some backbone!

Absolutely no. The Global Engagement Center should be immediately shut down, ordered to preserve ALL documents, and criminal investigations into all of its employees should begin on Day 1. — Roger Williams (@PIAccount1) December 18, 2024

Yes.

In their abominable omnibus, Republicans are set to fund the illegal government censorship cartel that is attempting to shut down and destroy conservative news outlets like @FDRLST and @realDailyWire. This is unforgivable insanity. What on earth is going on?@elonmusk… https://t.co/Zntf4bG4Db — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 18, 2024

Advertisement

This is unforgivable.

None.

This is inexcusable. No Republican should vote for this bill as it’s currently written. If you’re thinking of voting for it, answer this: Aside from you getting home for Christmas on time, why would you vote for it? Our side just won the election, stop letting Dems run you over. https://t.co/M1AqkFAdNg — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 18, 2024

Absolutely inexcusable.

Who is the constituency for this, who put it in there? And if a bill need garbage like this to get enough votes, @SpeakerJohnson, maybe it's not worth passing. Ruin Members' Christmases, not the nation's future. https://t.co/1itZSGCqir — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 18, 2024

This bill cannot pass.