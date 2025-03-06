Newsom’s Podcast Ploy: Flattering Charlie Kirk to Fake Normalcy While His Kid Sees Through the Sham

VIP
justmindy
justmindy  |  9:40 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Gavin Newsom had a bit of a surprise guest on his new podcast. Conservative Media Personality and Influencer Charlie Kirk appeared on Newsom's podcast and Newsom had a bit of a revelation for him.

Excellent comeback by Kirk. Remember all those days California students missed during COVID? It was ridiculous. 

That's exactly what that laugh means. 

Let's hope so.

Perhaps his son simply holds different political convictions—kids often rebel against their parents’ dogma that way. Or maybe he’s clocked his dad’s hypocrisy up close, watching the old man preach virtue while California crumbles under the weight of his disastrous policies. Could be he’s just a sharp kid who sees through the sanctimonious mess his father helped create. Good for him!

Gavin Newsom’s finally noticed the Democrats are careening down a dead-end road to irrelevance, and now he’s scrambling to slap on a mask of normalcy. Desperate to shed the stench of his party’s flops, he’s playacting as a relatable everyman—nice try, Gav, but we see through the slick hair and sanctimonious grin!

He knows he was wrong!

Oh, he absolutely is!

Gavin Newsom’s a polished con artist, a slick-talking grifter who wields flattery like a weapon. He drapes his targets in syrupy praise, greasing palms and egos alike, all to slither his way up the ladder—charming the naive while his policies choke the state. It’s a cheap parlor trick, and he’s the smarmiest magician in the game.

Gavin Newsom’s clinging to the hope that Kirk will toss him a lifeline, a chance to cozy up to the normies he’s spent years repelling with his sanctimonious shtick and California’s dumpster-fire policies. After alienating anyone with a shred of common sense, he’s desperate for a rebrand—praying some borrowed exposure can scrub the elitist stench off his slick persona. Fat chance, Gav; the regular folks aren’t buying your act anymore.

