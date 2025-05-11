NYC's Commie Mayoral Candidate Vows to Expand Sanctuary Policies to Make City Safer (for Whom, Exactly?)

The NYC mayoral primary is a little over a month away, and former governor Andrew Cuomo has a healthy lead in the polls.

Thank goodness, because despite his record of sexual harassment and is terrible handling of COVID, he's still a better candidate than the commie named Zohran Mamdani.

Not only does Mamdani want to establish government-run grocery stores, complete with price controls, he's also soft on illegal immigration and vows to make things in the Big Apple even worse:

Zohran Mamdani: I will make New York City safe by "expanding our sanctuary policies"



He's 2nd in the polls pic.twitter.com/Poqvrlz9Wz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 10, 2025

What's the definition of insanity again?

NYC wastes billions on housing and feeding migrants, and a majority of New Yorkers want them gone.

And by 'second in the polls', he's got 22% to Cuomo's 45%.

Anyone interested in seeing the truth for themselves will eventually find out that these people make no sense when they speak. — US Ship of State (@US_ShipOfState) May 10, 2025

They don't have to make sense, because all they care about are THE FEELZ.

I'm rooting for him because he's basically an insane communist and I want liberals to experience an enhanced version of the craziness they put the rest of us through. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 10, 2025

Justifiable.

New York City is done. Move out while you still can. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 10, 2025

Solid advice.

Genuinely curious, how does expanding sanctuary policies make NYC safer? — Justin (@investmentsbyjs) May 10, 2025

Because the commie said so.

Now don't ask questions.

Looks like NYC doesn’t need any federal money.

Also, I cannot imagine him winning without cheating. — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) May 10, 2025

He's probably not going to win.

A very distant second. Cuomo will win — Michael (@MichaelCaserta3) May 11, 2025

Exactly this.

Current Mayor Adams isn't even running as a Democrat, but as an Independent.

Here’s what everyone needs to understand. He doesn’t mean ‘safe’ for ordinary people like you. He doesn’t mean ‘safe’ as in less crime or fewer homeless or neighborhoods where you don’t have to lock your door.



He means ‘safe’ for left wing agitators to wreak havoc on our streets… https://t.co/bxiwhbRoRZ — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) May 10, 2025

THIS.

This is exactly what he means.

Commies only make things safe for their supporters and criminals.

Making a City safer by offering more protection for illegal immigrants?? How does this bring more safety??? Defund the cops while you’re at it, & let the immigrants police the city. https://t.co/k5p4w9pwkd — Jay’V (@JayVTheGreat) May 10, 2025

Might as well.

Interesting thought experiment... Ask mass immigration leftists if they would still be all-in on the idea if the immigrants were MAGA republicans. https://t.co/s0GI1H0g9x — Modest Milky (@modestmilky) May 10, 2025

That answer would be a resounding no.

Here's everything wrong with Democrats, and Democrat-run cities, in a nutshell. https://t.co/nCosjicit8 — James Dawson (@stjamesdawson) May 10, 2025

Yep.

New York City residents need to prove they are not Californians. @EliseStefanik @GovKathyHochul https://t.co/VbWH9Dch26 — Andrea E (@AAC0519) May 10, 2025

They are California East.

NYC taxpayers have unwillingly been forced to spend $6 BILLION dollars on illegal migrants and now there are swastikas and terorrorists out and about, armed child gangs, dangerous gangs, sex trafficking, literal no-go zones, women getting punched in the face by strange men. https://t.co/7SzZZr9nrw — DanielaS🎗️ (@Danielaszt) May 10, 2025

And expanding these polciies will make the city ... safer?

Somehow?

