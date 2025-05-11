NYC's Commie Mayoral Candidate Vows to Expand Sanctuary Policies to Make City Safer (for Whom, Exactly?)

Oh, So NOW Democrats Are Worried About Arbitrarily Arresting People? That's ADORABLE, Sena...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 11, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The NYC mayoral primary is a little over a month away, and former governor Andrew Cuomo has a healthy lead in the polls. 

Thank goodness, because despite his record of sexual harassment and is terrible handling of COVID, he's still a better candidate than the commie named Zohran Mamdani.

Not only does Mamdani want to establish government-run grocery stores, complete with price controls, he's also soft on illegal immigration and vows to make things in the Big Apple even worse:

What's the definition of insanity again?

NYC wastes billions on housing and feeding migrants, and a majority of New Yorkers want them gone.

And by 'second in the polls', he's got 22% to Cuomo's 45%.

They don't have to make sense, because all they care about are THE FEELZ.

Justifiable.

Solid advice.

Because the commie said so.

Now don't ask questions.

He's probably not going to win.

Exactly this.

Current Mayor Adams isn't even running as a Democrat, but as an Independent.

THIS.

This is exactly what he means.

Commies only make things safe for their supporters and criminals.

Might as well.

That answer would be a resounding no.

Yep.

They are California East.

And expanding these polciies will make the city ... safer?

Somehow?

