Allie Beth Stuckey Exposes Woke Idiots: ‘Trans’ Is Their Slur, Too Stupid to Notice

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:20 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier today, we told you about the person with zero self awareness mocking the looks of Riley Gaines. While it was a stupid tweet to begin with as Riley is gorgeous, Allie Beth Stuckey made another great point. Are they really trying to equate trans with 'ugly'?

Honestly, that's an insult to witches.

Mostly because they are dumb.

They really want to be Riley.

The worst kind of dumb liberal.

Yes,it is.

Let's just be honest.

It's unfortunate stupid people are allowed to vote.

It's all as fake as a three dollar bill.

That is the best part about her.

They'll never know true contentment until they can love themselves. Since they only seek to destroy themselves, they hate everything and everyone around them.

Tags: TRANS WOKE TRANS WOMEN TRANS KIDS RILEY GAINES

