Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb

It's always entertaining to see mediocre men who will never be women, who are jealous of real women, lash out and remind us why the trans movement is so unpopular with the majority of Americans.

Advertisement

Someone's jealous ...

She looks more trans than any trans woman I’ve ever met in my entire life pic.twitter.com/u32I3tgSK6 — stacy (@stacycay) March 5, 2025

Says the man who likes to dress up as a woman and will never look as lovely and feminine as Riley because no matter what drugs or hormones he takes or the number of surgeries he has, he will never ever be a woman.

Guess how this went over.

Disrespecting her isn’t going to make you any less a guy. — NotYourJewishMom🩷 (@CaffMomREDACTED) March 6, 2025

Ding ding ding.

Ugly jealous man pretending to be a woman says what? — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) March 6, 2025

If this is what you think trans women (a.k.a. MEN) look like then you're more delusional than we all thought. — Tracey (@traceylyno) March 6, 2025

Wait.

Are you saying trans people are unattractive or that she’s stunning? — June (@junebotprolly) March 6, 2025

We just think he's confused in general.

Never change, Democrats. Never change. In other news, the mid-term elections are going to be fun. — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) March 6, 2025

*popcorn*

Are you man-splaning how to be a woman? — Matt Gilbert #RIPDoriMonson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mattgilblezy) March 6, 2025

Yes, yes he is.

Have you looked in the mirror lately, dude? — Atlantaholic_ (@Atlantaholic_) March 5, 2025

Yeah, bro. Have you?

==========================================================================

Related:

WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our DeMoCrAcY (Watch)

BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for Pushing THIS DOGE Lie

And the Hits Just Keep On COMING! Guess Which YUGE Group Democrats LOST During Trump's Big Speech

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE

BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender Injuring Payton McNabb

========================================================================