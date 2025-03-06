VIP
Hakeem Jeffries Short-Circuited When Asked About Gov. Newsom's Comments About Men in Women...
Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That...
The DNC Embraces the Very Definition of Insanity and Hires Leftist Radical to...
'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to...
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends...
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our...
What the Heck Is Going on With Gavin Newsom?
'More Fake News'! Karoline Leavitt Corrects Reuters Headline About What Trump Will Revoke
BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for...
Jonathan Turley Says Dems Hit a NEW Rock Bottom With Theatrics During Censure...
VIP
And the Hits Just Keep On COMING! Guess Which YUGE Group Democrats LOST...
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But...
BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender...
Report: After Trump Got Shot in Butler, Pa. He Kept Dunking on Joe...

Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW, That Was SERIOUSLY Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It's always entertaining to see mediocre men who will never be women, who are jealous of real women, lash out and remind us why the trans movement is so unpopular with the majority of Americans. 

Advertisement

Someone's jealous ... 

Says the man who likes to dress up as a woman and will never look as lovely and feminine as Riley because no matter what drugs or hormones he takes or the number of surgeries he has, he will never ever be a woman. 

Guess how this went over.

Ding ding ding.

We just think he's confused in general.

*popcorn*

Recommended

Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yes, yes he is.

Yeah, bro. Have you?

==========================================================================

Related:

WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our DeMoCrAcY (Watch)

BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for Pushing THIS DOGE Lie

And the Hits Just Keep On COMING! Guess Which YUGE Group Democrats LOST During Trump's Big Speech

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE

BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender Injuring Payton McNabb

========================================================================

Tags: TRANS RILEY GAINES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country
Grateful Calvin
The DNC Embraces the Very Definition of Insanity and Hires Leftist Radical to Help 'Revitalize' the Party
Amy Curtis
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE
Sam J.
BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for Pushing THIS DOGE Lie
Sam J.
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our DeMoCrAcY (Watch)
Sam J.
'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to Hostage Deaths
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Foreign Minister of Country No One Has Heard of Is BIG MAD That No One Has Heard of His Country Grateful Calvin
Advertisement