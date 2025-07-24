The Hill: Thousands (THOUSANDS!) Signed 'Saved Colbert' Petition, but Couldn't Bother Watc...
Gov. Shapiro’s Late-to-the-Party Antisemitism Call-Out to Zohran Mamdani: Too Little, Too...
You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump...
Seattle Is Populated by Miserable Leftist Cranks Who Want to End the Blue...
Mickey-ing with the Wrong Kid: Tourist Nabs Prime Parade Spot with a Side...
TDS Rots the Brain: Rep. Nadler 'Disappointed' Columbia Was Held Accountable for Campus...
Meghan McCain Torches CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as a ‘Partisan Imbecile,’ Demands Her WH...
Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for...
Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of...
DOJ Sues New York City, Mayor Eric Adams Over Sanctuary City Policies
LIEawatha Warren Is Back to Lecture Us About President Trump 'Screwing Over' People...
New York City’s Doomsday Countdown: Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Trouble for the...
CNN NatSec Analyst Explains the Trembling In 'Lawyered Up' James Clapper's Voice
'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...

Macron Branded a Coward as France's Recognition of Palestine Sparks Massive Outrage

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on July 24, 2025
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

This is just another example of France surrendering to the bad guys and not standing up to evil. It's sad to see.

Advertisement

Gross.

History will remember them as cowards. 

It's despicable capitulation to a terrorist organization.

France has lost its way. 

Recommended

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Apparently they want Israel to lay down and let their country be taken over like they did. 

It will actually do the exact opposite. 

They are being rewarded for murdering and raping people.

Advertisement

He deserves to be smacked, honestly.

There is  no incentive for Hamas to do the right thing. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and their own failures.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

EMMANUEL MACRON FRANCE HAMAS ISRAEL PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY
Grateful Calvin
Really? Check Out Which States CNBC Lists As Having the Worst Quality of Life (and Why!)
Amy Curtis
Meghan McCain Torches CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as a ‘Partisan Imbecile,’ Demands Her WH Press Pass Yanked
justmindy
Seattle Is Populated by Miserable Leftist Cranks Who Want to End the Blue Angels Airshow
Amy Curtis
Mickey-ing with the Wrong Kid: Tourist Nabs Prime Parade Spot with a Side of Child Abuse Charges
justmindy
Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for Jerome Powell?
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Missed Some Details: Greasy Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Dunk on Donald Trump Backfires BIGLY Grateful Calvin
Advertisement