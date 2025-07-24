Macron Branded a Coward as France's Recognition of Palestine Sparks Massive Outrage

This is just another example of France surrendering to the bad guys and not standing up to evil. It's sad to see.

Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine.



I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September.… pic.twitter.com/VTSVGVH41I — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

Gross.

It’s unsurprising to see France surrendering to terrorism.



What a shameful response to 10/7.



History will remember how pathetic Macron was and how much of a disaster he has been for the French state. https://t.co/g6fkI1ZRAK — Vel Freedman (@VelvelFreedman) July 24, 2025

History will remember them as cowards.

This is a shameful endorsement of terrorists.



The best way for this conflict to end is to back Israel in its righteous mission of rescuing the hostages and defeating Hamas. https://t.co/mY7jbVnQUr — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 24, 2025

It's despicable capitulation to a terrorist organization.

France has been a great nation, the 1st Daughter of the Church, often a driving force and a flower of Western Civilization and humanity. But it has had its ups and downs. Perhaps it has, at times, been nearly as evil, but never before has it been so contemptible. https://t.co/Bsrt5Wj0OW — HumphreyBohun (@HumphreyBohun) July 24, 2025

France has lost its way.

This is in no way shape or form conducive to peace. A very low moment in the history of a Republic with many low moments.



October 7 being richly rewarded. https://t.co/NTfVgotLCB — Kamel Amin Thaabet (@K_AminThaabet) July 24, 2025

Emmanuel Macron—the leader of country that has failed to protect its borders and maintain the monopoly on force needed to protect its citizens from the settler colonialist ideology of Islamism—is now working to undermine the ability of Israel to carry out these tasks. https://t.co/3fBqiKD3xm — Dexter Van Zile (@dextervanzile) July 24, 2025

Apparently they want Israel to lay down and let their country be taken over like they did.

Shouldn't we want fewer Islamic dictatorships in the Middle East and not more? https://t.co/o7AhESIWqm — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) July 24, 2025

This will ensure neither a just nor a lasting peace. https://t.co/obUE1Otbzb — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) July 24, 2025

It will actually do the exact opposite.

The idea that a "State of Palestine" would contribute to regional security is one of the most absurd, laughable contentions I've ever heard.



The Palestinian movement has done more to undermine regional security than literally anything else. Just ask Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt... https://t.co/SKi0TYLkQi — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) July 24, 2025

They are being rewarded for murdering and raping people.

Advertisement

I hope your wife domestically abuses you tonight. https://t.co/ZPAif8Ofzl — Salad Shooter (@saladshooter9) July 24, 2025

He deserves to be smacked, honestly.

This type of stuff is the exact reason Hamas refuses to agree to a ceasefire and instead keeps adding demands, extending the war, preventing the hostages from coming home, and continuing the suffering in Gaza.



This achieves nothing for Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/BFoTNBPOm7 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 24, 2025

There is no incentive for Hamas to do the right thing.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continue to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and their own failures.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.