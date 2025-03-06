BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for Pushing THIS DOGE Lie

At this point, we're not sure if there is a more despicable, repugnant, lying sack of SNOT in the Senate than Adam Schiff. California, what the Hell? Seriously. Help the rest of the country understand why you'd send this abhorrent man to represent your state because, quite frankly, we don't get it. Yeah, it's California, but he's bad even for that progressive pit.

For example, he tried to scare people into believing DOGE is cutting Social Security.

We made the same face.

If you thought DOGE wouldn't eventually come for you – think again.



Your hard-earned Social Security is under attack by an unelected billionaire. Right now. pic.twitter.com/ziQEpvnL1m — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 6, 2025

Now, notice he didn't include a link to his screenshot so people could check out the information for themselves.

There's a reason:

Why didn’t you post the very next paragraph? pic.twitter.com/7skWF8VZnb — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 6, 2025

Because he's a lying a-hole.

Why are you lying?



You know for a fact this is not true. Community notes are coming your way — Jonathan🇺🇸✝️ (@jonnygroves) March 6, 2025

Weird you aren't providing the source for your screenshot. You know this is a lie, but you are trying to use this as "proof." — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) March 6, 2025

Deliberately pushing a lie to deflect from everything we're seeing about the possibility of his tampering with a witness multiple times during the Russia hoax impeachment.

I feel sorry for you if you're gullible enough to believe a single thing this guy ever says.



It's truly sad that people like this are getting elected. Then again, it's California, and they banned IDs and kept counting for a month. So, who knows at this point? https://t.co/KR6THyI86r — DJ DeepFake (@DJDeepFake) March 6, 2025

Luckily, nobody believes this toad.

*cough cough*

🤡 Rep. Shifty is wish casting disaster to get he and his millionaire buddies out of trouble. Same old playbook. DOGE is an investigative unit. They make suggestions, but do not make policies or changes. 🤡 https://t.co/qDyqokZwPN — Ozowie (@Armoredbook) March 6, 2025

He IS a Democrat, after all.

Democrats have been spending money that we don't have. DOGE is trying to put an end to your wasteful spending and fraud. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) March 6, 2025

But you didn’t put a link to the article so we could read the propaganda ourselves. You are pathetic, Adam. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) March 6, 2025

I think they’re actually trying to save money and being honest about the process. — Todd (@scaryhairyjerry) March 6, 2025

BINGO.

And we all know honesty is Schiff's kryptonite.

