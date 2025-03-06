Mediocre Man Who Likes to Play Dress-Up Attacks Riley Gaines' Looks and WOW,...
'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to...
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends...
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our...
What the Heck Is Going on With Gavin Newsom?
'More Fake News'! Karoline Leavitt Corrects Reuters Headline About What Trump Will Revoke
Jonathan Turley Says Dems Hit a NEW Rock Bottom With Theatrics During Censure...
VIP
And the Hits Just Keep On COMING! Guess Which YUGE Group Democrats LOST...
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But...
BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender...
Report: After Trump Got Shot in Butler, Pa. He Kept Dunking on Joe...
Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What...
HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (...
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's...

BUSTED! Adam Schiff's Terrible, Horrible, No-GOOD, Very Bad Week Just Got WORSE for Pushing THIS DOGE Lie

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:25 PM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

At this point, we're not sure if there is a more despicable, repugnant, lying sack of SNOT in the Senate than Adam Schiff. California, what the Hell? Seriously. Help the rest of the country understand why you'd send this abhorrent man to represent your state because, quite frankly, we don't get it. Yeah, it's California, but he's bad even for that progressive pit.

Advertisement

For example, he tried to scare people into believing DOGE is cutting Social Security.

We made the same face.

Now, notice he didn't include a link to his screenshot so people could check out the information for themselves. 

There's a reason:

Because he's a lying a-hole.

Deliberately pushing a lie to deflect from everything we're seeing about the possibility of his tampering with a witness multiple times during the Russia hoax impeachment.

Recommended

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE
Sam J.
Advertisement

Luckily, nobody believes this toad.

*cough cough*

He IS a Democrat, after all.

BINGO.

And we all know honesty is Schiff's kryptonite.

==========================================================================

Related:

And the Hits Just Keep On COMING! Guess Which YUGE Group Democrats LOST During Trump's Big Speech

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE

Advertisement

BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender Injuring Payton McNabb

Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What Democrats Did Next (Watch)

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)

========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF SOCIAL SECURITY TRUMP DOGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE
Sam J.
'Shalom Hamas': Following President Trump's Ultimatum, Hamas Says Escalation Will Lead to Hostage Deaths
Amy Curtis
WHOA! Per Democrats Own Rules, Maxine Waters Just Committed an Insurrection Against Our DeMoCrAcY (Watch)
Sam J.
'More Fake News'! Karoline Leavitt Corrects Reuters Headline About What Trump Will Revoke
Doug P.
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Sam J.
The Art of the Deal: After Dialogue With Mexico's Sheinbaum, President Trump Suspends Tariffs Until April
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's ALL an ACT! Jasmine Crockett's Actual Backstory EXPOSED, Proves She's Nothing But a Fake Fake FAKE Sam J.
Advertisement