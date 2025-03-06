Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What Democrats Did Next (Watch)

Man oh man, Democrats seriously need to stop digging. We realize they've spent the last four years getting their way, playing their games, and conning Leftist Americans into believing they're fighting for our democracy or something, but this is getting painful.

Well, for them.

We can't seem to stop laughing.

Case in point, The House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Al Green for his ridiculous caveman behavior on the floor Tuesday night. Now, to be fair, there was a handful of Democrats who did also vote to censure Green, but for the most part, the party made a joke of itself yet again.

Watch:

LOL: The House of Representatives voted to CENSURE Rep. Al Green, and Democrats starting SINGING on the house floor in "protest."



Speaker Mike Johnson had to literally SHUSH them.



This is PATHETIC!



🤣 pic.twitter.com/jqt9eMic8T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 6, 2025

Pathetic is putting it nicely.

Insane.

Ridiculous.

Cringe.

You get the picture.

Just kick him out — Jane (@OrthoA) March 6, 2025

Censure every one of them. — mikedrop1369 (@mikegrant786540) March 6, 2025

We'd be here all day ... but it might be worth it.

Look at the group around him singing. Always the same people. — TommyBoy (@Jankersville) March 6, 2025

They still think they're smarter and better than the rest of us, otherwise you'd think they'd have figured out by now they continue to make things worse. Heck, data doesn't lie.

The older the democrats get, the more childish they act. — Robert (@MePiikanLzBolaz) March 6, 2025

They're LARPing as civil rights protestors. Pretending like Al Green is 'oppressed', even though he was the one who broke the rules of décor in Congress.

And Democrats wonder why people look down on them? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) March 6, 2025

Boomers are gonna boom.

