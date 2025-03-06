BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender...
Report: After Trump Got Shot in Butler, Pa. He Kept Dunking on Joe...
HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (...
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's...
Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump...
Dems Who Embarrassed Themselves at Trump's Speech Follow Up With More Embarrassment Via...
Scott Jennings: Elon Musk and DOGE Must Do Congressional Hearings on Waste and...
Did WE Do This? Missouri Attorney General Bailey Asks DOJ to Investigate Biden’s...
5 Minute Major: Ron DeSantis Crushes Justin Trudeau with Savage Stanley Cup Body...
Identity Insanity: Jo Jo From Jerz Says Being a Woman is Simply a...
Victor Davis Hanson Urges Democrats to Tone Down Violent Rhetoric Before Musk or...
The Room Where It DOESN'T Happen: Hamilton Musical Expectedly Cancels Kennedy Center Run...
Scott Jennings: Democrats Ignoring Average Americans While Focused on Federal Jobs and Big...
Sean Ono Lennon Affectionately Pokes Fun at Liberals and Brings Much Needed Common...

Of COURSE! House of Representatives Voted to Censure Al Green and GUESS What Democrats Did Next (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on March 06, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Man oh man, Democrats seriously need to stop digging. We realize they've spent the last four years getting their way, playing their games, and conning Leftist Americans into believing they're fighting for our democracy or something, but this is getting painful.

Advertisement

Well, for them.

We can't seem to stop laughing.

Case in point, The House of Representatives voted to censure Rep. Al Green for his ridiculous caveman behavior on the floor Tuesday night. Now, to be fair, there was a handful of Democrats who did also vote to censure Green, but for the most part, the party made a joke of itself yet again.

Watch:

Pathetic is putting it nicely.

Insane.

Ridiculous.

Cringe.

You get the picture.

We'd be here all day ... but it might be worth it.

They still think they're smarter and better than the rest of us, otherwise you'd think they'd have figured out by now they continue to make things worse. Heck, data doesn't lie.

Recommended

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Boomers are gonna boom.

==========================================================================

Related:

HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (Screenshot)

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)

Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ

Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support Loon' for Trump's Speech

Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem

========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch)
Sam J.
Caught EVERYTHING! Thread from Doc Who Had Bird's-Eye View of DemocRATS During Trump Speech a MUST-READ
Sam J.
Report: After Trump Got Shot in Butler, Pa. He Kept Dunking on Joe Biden From the Hospital
Doug P.
BURNT! Megyn Kelly ENDS Hateful Hag for LAUGHING Openly at Video of Transgender Injuring Payton McNabb
Sam J.
HOOBOY! REAL-TIME Data Shows Americans LOVED Trump's Speech and Thought Democrats SUCKED (Screenshot)
Sam J.
‘Oh my God, They Framed Nixon.’ Bill Murray Trashes Bob Woodward on Joe Rogan (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And HERE We GO: Sounds Like Adam Schiff Better BUCKLE UP Because It's About to Get REAL (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement