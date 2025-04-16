Socialism Rising? Cuomo Challenger Who Vows to End Capitalism in NYC Surges in the Polls

Officially, New Yorkers will select the Big Apple's next mayor in November, but the election will most likely be decided in the primary election in June. A plethora of Democrats have thrown their hats into the ring in an effort to replace embattled incumbent mayor Eric Adams. The primary winner will enter November as the odds-on favorite to become New York City's next mayor.

Advertisement

Andrew Cuomo currently leads the pack and has been leading in the polls since entering the race. Eric Adams has bounced and will run for re-election as an Independent. Adams has been plagued with a federal corruption scandal and approval ratings that have been consistently in the 20s. He's hoping that he'll be more competitive against Cuomo in November as an Independent than he would be in the primary as a Democrat.

With Adams out of the way, it looked like smooth sailing for Cuomo, but another candidate has surged in the polls. A Socialist State Assemblyman from Queens, Zohran Mamdani has separated himself from the rest of the pack in both polls and fundraising to challenge Cuomo for the Democratic nomination.

Mamdani is running on an anti-capitalist, anti-police, anti-Israel, anti-Trump platform, and he's gaining traction.

I spoke to Zohran Mamdani’s former classmates, professors, and friends. Meet the socialist who wants to run NYC: https://t.co/OFD2HjpVvd — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) April 14, 2025

Cuomo is still the odds-on favorite to win the primary and become the next mayor of NYC, but the rise of a radical Socialist can't be ignored. While he currently trails in the polls, he claims his campaign has raised 8 million dollars, outpacing all other candidates, including Cuomo.

The immigrant son of a movie director mom and a Columbia professor dad, Mamdani is a private school-educated rich kid who has gained political success by denouncing the capitalism that provided him a privileged life. After a failed attempt at becoming a rap artist, he moved to Queens and worked for a non-profit before running for the New York State Assembly.

Advertisement

Even with a moniker like 'Young Cardamom,' Mamdani has struggled to gain name recognition, a big disadvantage running against Cuomo. You may recognize him as the looney leftist screaming like a banshee as Tom Holman walked by him, eating an apple and smirking in Albany.

FOOTAGE of unhinged Zohran Mamdani, a New York State Assemblymember and democratic socialist running for Mayor assaulting officers while trying to approach Tom Homan in Albany.



Put this lunatic in a cage! pic.twitter.com/fasuUKTESO — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 12, 2025

The 'Not ready for prime time' amateurish display may have actually helped. He has secured endorsements from CAIR and fellow looney leftist Rashida Tlaib.

Anti-Israel squad member Rashida Tlaib rallies ‘comrades’ to back socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani https://t.co/FOwXNONYYU pic.twitter.com/OEloJEI2l1 — New York Post (@nypost) April 1, 2025

The most troubling part of a self-proclaimed radicalized Socialist running a competitive race in a major, albeit a leftist, US city is the platform he is running on.

Advertisement

Voting rights for illegal aliens, free everything, government-run grocery stores, and arresting Netanyahu. The guy is a walking Communist Manifesto, and he's gaining popularity.

BREAKING: Zohran Mamdani has announced he wants to implement government-owned supermarkets in NYC.



He is literally trying to implement communism in New York. What is wrong with him?pic.twitter.com/HMXTPrBHFV — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 19, 2025

We get it. This is a city election, but the fact that a socialist can raise this much money and get this much support in a city the size of New York should be a wake-up call. Cuomo is probably going to win the primary and go on to become the next mayor of NYC, but as they say, losing freedom is always one election away. The socialist movement has a foothold in New York, and it is trying to expand.

Fires start with a spark, and the sooner this one is extinguished the better off we'll all be.