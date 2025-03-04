Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support Loon' for Trump's Speech

Zelensky Caves To Trump? Full Apology?
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on March 04, 2025
AngieArtist

Democrat Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota is already so triggered by Trump's speech this evening that she's sharing pictures of her emotional support toy. Again, he hasn't even started speaking yet, and she's already going mental.

We wish we were making this up.

Who votes for these people? We don't get it, Minnesota. 

It makes noise.

Alrighty.

Gosh, Tina, how exciting for you.

HA HA HA HA

They're coming to take her away, ha ha! They're coming to take her away, ho ho!

Extra points if you recognize that reference.

All of them. Every single one.

We're willing to bet Tina herself came up with this nonsense, it's a very Boomer post. NO OFFENSE TO OUR BOOMERS WHO READ US, WE LOVE YOU.

Because you live in Minnesota.

