Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support Loon' for Trump's Speech

Democrat Senator Tina Smith of Minnesota is already so triggered by Trump's speech this evening that she's sharing pictures of her emotional support toy. Again, he hasn't even started speaking yet, and she's already going mental.

We wish we were making this up.

Who votes for these people? We don't get it, Minnesota.

My State of the Union guest, Park Ranger Kate, was sweet enough to get me a birthday gift that doubles as an emotional support/stress Loon for tonight’s speech.



Definitely going to need it. Little piece of home to get me through.



(and yes, it does make noise!) pic.twitter.com/AjgADYa0s2 — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) March 4, 2025

It makes noise.

Alrighty.

Gosh, Tina, how exciting for you.

HA HA HA HA

They're coming to take her away, ha ha! They're coming to take her away, ho ho!

Extra points if you recognize that reference.

Take your meds, Tina. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 4, 2025

All of them. Every single one.

No, but seriously, who typed this up and smashed the post button? — Meara (@MillennialOther) March 4, 2025

We're willing to bet Tina herself came up with this nonsense, it's a very Boomer post. NO OFFENSE TO OUR BOOMERS WHO READ US, WE LOVE YOU.

Why is my Senator certifiably insane? — Shane McKee (@shaner5000) March 4, 2025

Because you live in Minnesota.

There’s a serious mental health crisis going on with white liberal women. — JenniferW (@JenWoodruff79) March 4, 2025

Right?!

You know, we really should shut them down for a couple of weeks, just until we know what's going on.

Ahem.

