Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Democrats have painted themselves into a corner, and it's simply a spectacular spectacle to behold. They so despise Trump and everything he stands for that they are now defending war, which is just crazy; we thought it was the EVIL REPUBLICANS who were the party of war.

Advertisement

It's interesting how things change when politicians care more about dunking on one another and winning another election than they do about actually taking care of Americans.

Welp, Democrats FINALLY got Trump this time! The walls are literally closing in! REEEEEE!

Except, you know, they're not. 

Anyway ... look at this first:

Do they really think Trump uses real eggs for the Easter egg roll?

How damn dumb are these people? You know what, don't answer that.

You know, the mouth-breather intern who wrote this post really thought they had something here. As we've said over and over again, Democrats are just completely lost. They don't know what to support or oppose; all they know is they hate Trump.

And apparently,y they REALLY care about eggs now that Biden is out of office.

Same. And we did actually search.

What a bizarre dig, not to mention a complete lie.

Painful and yet so damn hilarious.

==========================================================================

