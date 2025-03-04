Dingus Democrats Shame Trump for Buying 1000s OF EGGS for Easter ... There's Just 1 Big Hilarious Problem

Democrats have painted themselves into a corner, and it's simply a spectacular spectacle to behold. They so despise Trump and everything he stands for that they are now defending war, which is just crazy; we thought it was the EVIL REPUBLICANS who were the party of war.

It's interesting how things change when politicians care more about dunking on one another and winning another election than they do about actually taking care of Americans.

Welp, Democrats FINALLY got Trump this time! The walls are literally closing in! REEEEEE!

Except, you know, they're not.

Anyway ... look at this first:

Trump is ordering 30,000 eggs for his Easter egg roll.



Grocery stores are literally rationing eggs right now. — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 3, 2025

Do they really think Trump uses real eggs for the Easter egg roll?

How damn dumb are these people? You know what, don't answer that.

I don't even know what to say to this stupid post of the day winner. 🙄

1) Biden killed millions of chickens.

2) WH uses plastic eggs

You'd know this if Hogg Boy wasn't running things. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) March 4, 2025

I don’t know why Trump is taking away my precious PLASTIC eggs — DistrictAi (@districtai) March 4, 2025

You know, the mouth-breather intern who wrote this post really thought they had something here. As we've said over and over again, Democrats are just completely lost. They don't know what to support or oppose; all they know is they hate Trump.

And apparently,y they REALLY care about eggs now that Biden is out of office.

I have yet to find one store “rationing eggs.” — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) March 3, 2025

Same. And we did actually search.

What a bizarre dig, not to mention a complete lie.

This is hilariously stupid.



Don’t they use plastic eggs? — Maxwell Paddock (@MaxwellPaddock1) March 4, 2025

1) The WH uses plastic eggs for the Easter egg roll. No one is putting thousands of real hard boiled eggs outside in the sun for hours.

2) No grocery stores are rationing eggs.



Y’all are so freaking dumb it’s painful. https://t.co/cxXIE8Pe1a — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) March 4, 2025

Painful and yet so damn hilarious.

