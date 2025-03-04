OOPSIE! Eric Swalwell DUMB Enough to Give Away the REAL Reason Dems Want Ukraine War to Continue (Watch)

Believe it or not, Eric Swalwell is even dumber than he looks. We know that doesn't seem possible, but it's true. Last week, he allegedly babbled on and on about how he prefers 10s over his wife and other horrible 'secrets' to lobbyists while he'd had a few, and this week, he's admitting how lucrative the Ukrainian war has been.
We all know why they want to continue the war, and it has nothing to do with democracy and everything to do with MONEY.
Heck, Swalwell said so:
Rep. Eric Swalwell: Funding Ukraine has "been the greatest return on investment for any military expenditure ever, and as far as the return on investment for soldiers' lives, it's infinity, because you can't divide zero." pic.twitter.com/U7Th13RyHJ— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 3, 2025
War is super lucrative. Oh sure, nearly 13k Ukrainians have died during this war so far BUT there is a great return on investment.
What a schmuck.
By "greatest return on investment," he actually means kickbacks for him and other politicians— Hugo Saucedo (@HSaucedo83) March 4, 2025
*cough cough*
What an absolute clown.— My Name is Nobody (@F3_Haskell) March 3, 2025
This is an insult to clowns everywhere.
This is gross.— KetoMandy (@keto_mandy) March 3, 2025
That too.
Nearly 13k Ukrainian civilians have lost their lives, @RepSwalwell… and you want to talk about return on investment? That’s sick. pic.twitter.com/Ctva92YlqZ— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 3, 2025
What an insightful and brilliant comment from an insightful and brilliant X account.
Ahem.
Swalwell is off his rocker. Dead lives are not to be celebrated, whether they are Russian, Ukrainian, or other lives. His ROI analogy is ridiculous.— Jeanious (@JeannieJeanious) March 3, 2025
I'm sorry that he represents our Congress and our country--he shouldn't be doing either.
Recommended
Fang Fang would be so proud.
==========================================================================
Related:
DemocRATS Like Dan Goldman In for a RUDE Awakening If They Think Americans Will Tolerate This BS Again
Lefty Tools Claim GENOCIDE When They Don't Get Their Way Now That Racist, Sexist, Nazi, Etc. Don't Work
WAT? David Frum Goes on BIZARRE Ant-Trump Rant Sexualizing MAGA annnd We Don't EVEN Wanna Know (Watch)
Scott Jennings STUNS CNN Panel Insisting Republicans Have Buyer's Remorse with THIS One Question (Watch)
'OMG, They're MULTIPLYING!' More and MORE Democrats BUSTED Reading Same Anti-Trump Script and LOL (Watch)
========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member