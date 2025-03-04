OOPSIE! Eric Swalwell DUMB Enough to Give Away the REAL Reason Dems Want Ukraine War to Continue (Watch)

Honey, Take Your MEDS! Democrat LOON Tina Smith Shares Pic of Her 'Support...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:30 PM on March 04, 2025
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Believe it or not, Eric Swalwell is even dumber than he looks. We know that doesn't seem possible, but it's true. Last week, he allegedly babbled on and on about how he prefers 10s over his wife and other horrible 'secrets' to lobbyists while he'd had a few, and this week, he's admitting how lucrative the Ukrainian war has been.

We all know why they want to continue the war, and it has nothing to do with democracy and everything to do with MONEY.

Heck, Swalwell said so:

War is super lucrative. Oh sure, nearly 13k Ukrainians have died during this war so far BUT there is a great return on investment.

What a schmuck.

*cough cough*

This is an insult to clowns everywhere.

That too.

What an insightful and brilliant comment from an insightful and brilliant X account.

Ahem.

Fang Fang would be so proud.

==========================================================================

