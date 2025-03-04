WAT? David Frum Goes on BIZARRE Ant-Trump Rant Sexualizing MAGA annnd We Don't EVEN Wanna Know (Watch)

We get it: David Frum hates Trump almost as much as he hates the people who support and vote for him, but this is weird and creepy, even for Frum. Now, he's not the first to try and tie what happened during the Trump/Vance/Zelenskyy meeting in the Oval Office to masculinity, but he is the first to mention sexual anxieties.

🚨The Swamp is losing it over Ukraine — David Frum goes on bizarre rant about people supporting Trump actions in Zelensky meeting:



"They keep saying he was so manly. I don't have time for your psychos*xual anxieties."



"You may feel inadequate in your masculinity, looking for… pic.twitter.com/mdG5oNRMng — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

He continues:

... looking for some puffed up person on television to bully a valiant leader fighting for a billion people."' "But I think every true American watching that felt shame."

Not even a little bit, BUT we do feel an awful lot of shame watching Frum try and make support for Trump a sexual anxiety. Wonder if someone close to him should tell him that this says way more about him than Trump because, yikes.

One of the absolute worst neocon anti-Trump warmonger Russiagate-peddler to ever slither out of the swamp — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

Frum has made a fairly substantial living being a neocon, anti-Trump, warmonger, Russiagate-peddler so we don't see why he'd stop now.

nobody else is seeing this through a psychosexual lens, @davidfrum. I think you have your own work to do. — Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) March 3, 2025

RIGHT? Dude, wtf?

The left is as loony tunes as it gets — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 3, 2025

Serio.

Even Berman was WTF pic.twitter.com/ey4sxvS8K1 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 3, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The panic is palpable and increasingly bizarre. — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) March 4, 2025

They never thought they'd lose.

And now they're eff'd and they know.

