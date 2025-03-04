'OMG, They're MULTIPLYING!' More and MORE Democrats BUSTED Reading Same Anti-Trump Script and LOL (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, a couple of Democrats (Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer) were busted reading the same damn script about evil Trump and even eviler Elon Musk while babbling about high prices and other nonsense to get ahead of Trump's big speech this evening.

Advertisement

And hey, that was funny unto itself.

But it turns out there are more and more and more Democrats who did the exact same thing. Indeed, they had to know someone somewhere would figure out they were reading from a script because they have no original ideas.

Wonder if this was a David Hogg thing?

Warning, when you watch this, hearing the same morons say the same things at the exact same time in the same annoying tone can be a bit overwhelming; we suggest you watch it in bits and pieces.

Watch though:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy HELL, how is this real?

WE ARE DROWNING IN PROPAGANDA!!!!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 4, 2025

It's because they have nothing. They believe in nothing. They are nothing.

Pathetic propaganda — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) March 4, 2025

There will be more. — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) March 4, 2025

Excellent question.

Democrats: “Republicans/Conservatives/MAGA are all in a cult.”



Also Democrats ⬇️ https://t.co/c6I41KKdZy — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 4, 2025

And there it is.

Democrats are officially a cult. Granted, we already knew that, especially since they insisted on calling Trump supporters 'cult members,' but watching these videos (and we're sure there will be more), it's obvious who can't and does not think for themselves.

Too damn funny.

==========================================================================

Related:

She MAD! Maxine Waters Tries Forcing Her Way Into HUD to Deliver Anti-DOGE Letter and HOOBOY (Watch)

Zelenskyy BACKPEDALS, Now Suddenly MORE Than Ready to Work with Trump Toward Peace ... Gosh, Wonder WHY

Liz, You Ignorant Dolt: DataRepublican Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is With DAMNING History Lesson

Sit DOWN! Adam Schiff's 'Some Of Us Remember' Dig at Trump for Pausing Ukraine Aid Backfires HILARIOUSLY

Boo Flippin' HOO: Federal Employee's Wife OUTRAGED Her Hubby Has to Actually SHOW UP to Work (Watch)

==========================================================================