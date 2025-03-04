WAT? David Frum Goes on BIZARRE Ant-Trump Rant Sexualizing MAGA annnd We Don't...
Scott Jennings STUNS CNN Panel Insisting Republicans Have Buyer's Remorse with THIS One...
Trump Speech SALE: 60% Off All VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
She MAD! Maxine Waters Tries Forcing Her Way Into HUD to Deliver Anti-DOGE...
Zelenskyy BACKPEDALS, Now Suddenly MORE Than Ready to Work with Trump Toward Peace...
'Actors Reading From a Script': Top Dems Record IDENTICAL Videos Ahead of Trump's...
Liz, You Ignorant Dolt: DataRepublican Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is With...
WOOF! Adam Schiff's 'Some Of Us Remember' Dig at Trump for Pausing Ukraine...
Open the Books. Just DOGE it.
Musk Madness? Police Suspect Arson in Blazes That Destroyed Tesla Chargers in Massachusett...
David Sacks Lays Out Zelenskyy’s Two Motivating Factors for Prolonging Ukraine’s War with...
'Absurdly Dishonest': JD Vance Pushes Back Against Lefty Accusations He Insulted French, B...
RAYYYCISSS! New York Rep. Reveals Who Democrats Really Are, Tells Elon to 'Go...
Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the...

'OMG, They're MULTIPLYING!' More and MORE Democrats BUSTED Reading Same Anti-Trump Script and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on March 04, 2025
imgflip

As Twitchy readers know, a couple of Democrats (Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer) were busted reading the same damn script about evil Trump and even eviler Elon Musk while babbling about high prices and other nonsense to get ahead of Trump's big speech this evening.

Advertisement

And hey, that was funny unto itself.

But it turns out there are more and more and more Democrats who did the exact same thing. Indeed, they had to know someone somewhere would figure out they were reading from a script because they have no original ideas.

Wonder if this was a David Hogg thing?

Warning, when you watch this, hearing the same morons say the same things at the exact same time in the same annoying tone can be a bit overwhelming; we suggest you watch it in bits and pieces.

Watch though:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy HELL, how is this real?

It's because they have nothing. They believe in nothing. They are nothing.

Excellent question.

And there it is.

Democrats are officially a cult. Granted, we already knew that, especially since they insisted on calling Trump supporters 'cult members,' but watching these videos (and we're sure there will be more), it's obvious who can't and does not think for themselves.

Recommended

She MAD! Maxine Waters Tries Forcing Her Way Into HUD to Deliver Anti-DOGE Letter and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Too damn funny.

==========================================================================

Related:

She MAD! Maxine Waters Tries Forcing Her Way Into HUD to Deliver Anti-DOGE Letter and HOOBOY (Watch)

Zelenskyy BACKPEDALS, Now Suddenly MORE Than Ready to Work with Trump Toward Peace ... Gosh, Wonder WHY

Liz, You Ignorant Dolt: DataRepublican Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is With DAMNING History Lesson

Sit DOWN! Adam Schiff's 'Some Of Us Remember' Dig at Trump for Pausing Ukraine Aid Backfires HILARIOUSLY

Boo Flippin' HOO: Federal Employee's Wife OUTRAGED Her Hubby Has to Actually SHOW UP to Work (Watch)

==========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS DICK DURBIN TIM KAINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She MAD! Maxine Waters Tries Forcing Her Way Into HUD to Deliver Anti-DOGE Letter and HOOBOY (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings STUNS CNN Panel Insisting Republicans Have Buyer's Remorse with THIS One Question (Watch)
Sam J.
Liz, You Ignorant Dolt: DataRepublican Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is With DAMNING History Lesson
Sam J.
Zelenskyy BACKPEDALS, Now Suddenly MORE Than Ready to Work with Trump Toward Peace ... Gosh, Wonder WHY
Sam J.
WOOF! Adam Schiff's 'Some Of Us Remember' Dig at Trump for Pausing Ukraine Aid Backfires SPECTACULARLY
Sam J.
'Actors Reading From a Script': Top Dems Record IDENTICAL Videos Ahead of Trump's Address
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She MAD! Maxine Waters Tries Forcing Her Way Into HUD to Deliver Anti-DOGE Letter and HOOBOY (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement