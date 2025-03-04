WAT? David Frum Goes on BIZARRE Ant-Trump Rant Sexualizing MAGA annnd We Don't...
She MAD! Maxine Waters Tries Forcing Her Way Into HUD to Deliver Anti-DOGE Letter and HOOBOY (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

James Brown seems angry about DOGE these days.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, come on, we couldn't help it. And seriously, Maxine Waters has more than earned her fair share of dragging and mocking. What a total nightmare she is, from telling her supporters to torment Republicans to thinking she's important enough to force her way into government buildings so she can bully DOGE employees. 

How do people keep voting for this garbage?

Watch:

That. Is. Awesome.

Guess who else showed up:

Nice of Tlaib to take time from her busy scheduling sucking up to terrorists to come by and try to torment people just doing their jobs.

This is perhaps our favorite post around the 'incident' though:

She mad.

They're so used to bullying people into submission they don't know what to do with themselves now that we all know they have zero power over us.

Scott Jennings STUNS CNN Panel Insisting Republicans Have Buyer's Remorse with THIS One Question (Watch)
Sam J.
Thank God Trump won.

