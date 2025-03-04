She MAD! Maxine Waters Tries Forcing Her Way Into HUD to Deliver Anti-DOGE Letter and HOOBOY (Watch)

James Brown seems angry about DOGE these days.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, come on, we couldn't help it. And seriously, Maxine Waters has more than earned her fair share of dragging and mocking. What a total nightmare she is, from telling her supporters to torment Republicans to thinking she's important enough to force her way into government buildings so she can bully DOGE employees.

How do people keep voting for this garbage?

Watch:

Just witnessed Maxine Waters try to demand her way into hand delivering an anti-DOGE letter to HUD’s @SecretaryTurner while he was in a meeting



The HUD chief of staff was quite nice and offered to have her watch a video of Trump’s accomplishments in the lobby@BreitbartNews pic.twitter.com/4uuB0hLDTy — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) March 4, 2025

That. Is. Awesome.

Guess who else showed up:

Nice of Tlaib to take time from her busy scheduling sucking up to terrorists to come by and try to torment people just doing their jobs.

This is perhaps our favorite post around the 'incident' though:

Get someone that looks at you the way Maxine Waters looked at me when she realized I was recording her acting like a petulant child pic.twitter.com/zqTfbNy9FY — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) March 4, 2025

She mad.

It's so funny when these losers realize just how little power they have😂



Can't get into USAID, Can't get into Dept. of Education, can't get into a HUD meeting🤣 FK OFF lunies!! pic.twitter.com/7lgnjsrFzw — FBE Capital (@FinanceBanking9) March 4, 2025

They're so used to bullying people into submission they don't know what to do with themselves now that we all know they have zero power over us.

Thank God Trump won.

