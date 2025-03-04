WOOF! Adam Schiff's 'Some Of Us Remember' Dig at Trump for Pausing Ukraine Aid Backfires SPECTACULARLY

If Adam Schiff wants to play this 'some of us remember' game with Trump, we will happily accommodate him. For example, some of us remember the time Adam Schiff was so desperate to get naked pictures of Donald J. Trump that a couple of Russian trolls conned him.

See how easy that was?

What a nimrod posting this:

Some of us remember the last time Trump paused aid to Ukraine... — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) March 4, 2025

He's such a miserable stain.

Some of us remember when you were on TV every single day talking about how Trump was a Russian spy and you had evidence.



All you do is talk. You actually DO nothing. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) March 4, 2025

Some of us remember when you were censured for lying.



And THAT is why nobody believes a damn word you say. — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) March 4, 2025

It's crazy how California keeps electing this guy.

Then again, it is California we're talking about.

He gave more aid than Obama but you tried to impeach him because he asked them to investigate corruption — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) March 4, 2025

Why oh why would Democrats oppose Trump investigating corruption? Ahem.

Some of us remember when Biden paused Ukraine aid unless they fired the prosecutor who was investigating Hunter Biden’s employer. pic.twitter.com/1MffQwJH9k — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 4, 2025

Seems X users could do this all day.

“Trump’s APPROVAL Rises to 54%”… Stop the Bloodshed in Ukraine, Stop Illegal Migration and America First are Popular among most Americans. https://t.co/olaL6asxQ0 — unifyforfreedom (@unifyforfreedom) March 4, 2025

But hey, thanks for playing, Schiff.

