Zelenskyy BACKPEDALS, Now Suddenly MORE Than Ready to Work with Trump Toward Peace...
'Actors Reading From a Script': Top Dems Record IDENTICAL Videos Ahead of Trump's...
Liz, You Ignorant Dolt: DataRepublican Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is With...
Open the Books. Just DOGE it.
Musk Madness? Police Suspect Arson in Blazes That Destroyed Tesla Chargers in Massachusett...
David Sacks Lays Out Zelenskyy’s Two Motivating Factors for Prolonging Ukraine’s War with...
'Absurdly Dishonest': JD Vance Pushes Back Against Lefty Accusations He Insulted French, B...
RAYYYCISSS! New York Rep. Reveals Who Democrats Really Are, Tells Elon to 'Go...
Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the...
JD Vance Discusses Trump’s Realistic Path to Peace Vs Europe’s Forever-War Fantasy Fed...
NOAA Noisemakers: Ex-Federal Workers Unleash Rapid Response Choir to Torment Elon Musk and...
VIP
Failing Upwards? DNC Promotes the Dem Leaders Responsible for the Party’s 2024 Election...
Jake Tapper Finally Concludes Europe is Funding Both Sides of War Between Ukraine...
Lonesome Loser: Hakeem Jeffries Looks Abandoned In Video Where He Claims America Stands...

WOOF! Adam Schiff's 'Some Of Us Remember' Dig at Trump for Pausing Ukraine Aid Backfires SPECTACULARLY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

If Adam Schiff wants to play this 'some of us remember' game with Trump, we will happily accommodate him. For example, some of us remember the time Adam Schiff was so desperate to get naked pictures of Donald J. Trump that a couple of Russian trolls conned him.

Advertisement

See how easy that was?

What a nimrod posting this:

He's such a miserable stain.

It's crazy how California keeps electing this guy.

Then again, it is California we're talking about.

Why oh why would Democrats oppose Trump investigating corruption? Ahem.

Seems X users could do this all day.

Recommended

Liz, You Ignorant Dolt: DataRepublican Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is With DAMNING History Lesson
Sam J.
Advertisement

But hey, thanks for playing, Schiff.

==========================================================================

Related:

Boo Flippin' HOO: Federal Employee's Wife OUTRAGED Her Hubby Has to Actually SHOW UP to Work (Watch)

WHOA: BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows Trump's First Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Did NOT Work Alone (Watch)

Holy S**T! Sean Davis Shares DAMNING, Crazy Connection Between Trump's Would-Be Assassin and Zelenskyy

COWARD! Alyssa Farah Griffin Brings a Knife to a GUNFIGHT Trashing Tulsi Gabbard and Turning OFF Replies

MAGA Does NOT Play! Pam Bondi's Post About Trump's Congressional Address Goes off the Epstein RAILS

==========================================================================

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF TRUMP UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Liz, You Ignorant Dolt: DataRepublican Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is With DAMNING History Lesson
Sam J.
'Actors Reading From a Script': Top Dems Record IDENTICAL Videos Ahead of Trump's Address
Grateful Calvin
Scott Jennings Traces Zelenskyy’s Oval Office Circus Act Back to Clowns in the Democrat Party
Warren Squire
David Sacks Lays Out Zelenskyy’s Two Motivating Factors for Prolonging Ukraine’s War with Russia
Warren Squire
Zelenskyy BACKPEDALS, Now Suddenly MORE Than Ready to Work with Trump Toward Peace ... Gosh, Wonder WHY
Sam J.
'Absurdly Dishonest': JD Vance Pushes Back Against Lefty Accusations He Insulted French, British Troops
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Liz, You Ignorant Dolt: DataRepublican Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is With DAMNING History Lesson Sam J.
Advertisement