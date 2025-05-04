Keep It Up: Ilhan Omar Wants to Make Sure No Men Vote for...
Sports Often Imitates Life as Sovereignty Overcomes Journalism to Win the Kentucky Derby

GUN GRAB: Tammy Duckworth Joins Adam Schiff-for-Brains Push to Ban 'Assault Weapons' (Again)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 04, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

At the end of April, Sen. Adam Schiff introduced legislation to ban those big old scary 'assault weapons' because Democrats hate our Second Amendment rights.

Senator Tammy Duckworth jumped on the unconstitutional bandwagon, equating AR-15s (the most popular rifle in the U.S.) with the weapons she carried in war:

Run on this. Democrats will keep losing.

They're not getting our guns. Ever.

Nothing good.

We've been sending billions in weapons packages to Ukraine.

'Shall not be infringed' is pretty darned clear.

Case. Closed.

Very much so.

Tell us, Tammy.

Lots of people want to know the answer to that question.

Bingo.

Trump is an existential threat to our freedoms, or something (he's not, but that's what Democrats tell us daily).

But then they'll turn around and take away our guns.

So the former argument must be a lie.

It's not even worth the paper it's written on.

The goal is a total ban on all firearms.

They think the incrementalism will fool us. 

It won't.

It's right there, in black and white.

