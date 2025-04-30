Come and Take Them! Adam Schiff-for-Brains Gets BODIED for Introducing New National 'Assault Weapons' Ban

Just the other day, we told you how Adam Schiff (or, more likely, his staffer) had an encounter with a Target cashier in San Francisco who called Democrats a-holes.
Today, Schiff demonstrates why voters feel that way about his party. He's introduced the 'Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2025' because that 21% approval rating just isn't low enough, apparently.
The time to act is now.— Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) April 30, 2025
I'm introducing the Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2025. pic.twitter.com/TZu7GTCjvF
Good luck, you worm.
Come and take them monkeyboy!— Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) April 30, 2025
Let us know how that works out for ya, Adam.
Hey folks..... an admitted pardoned criminal wants your guns. 😂😂😂— SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) April 30, 2025
Point and laugh.
How about you introduce the Corrupt Politician Ban Act of 2025.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 30, 2025
There's some legislation we could support.
Disarm your security first— Mayson Burch (@anticatlady) April 30, 2025
He'll never do that.
What’s an “assault weapon”?— KatRozza (@RozzaKat13) April 30, 2025
Am I going to able to hang onto my cast iron skillets, knives or golf clubs?
They'll get around to banning those eventually.
Every single time I think you guys can’t get more unpopular. You prove me wrong.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 30, 2025
EVERY TIME SINGLE TIME 😂
Every. Single. Time.
Define Assault Weapon, douchebag.— Ronan Arlo (@RonanArlo) April 30, 2025
'Guns that make me scared' is his definition, probably.
lol. He does it now when there’s no chance of it passing.— texenescu (@texenescu) April 30, 2025
Bingo.
So brave.
Anyone trying to disarm you is the enemy. It's in the Constitution buddy, and all of you lost because you care more about keeping your system or taking away what our Constitutional guarantees are. https://t.co/T9HWqngvHI pic.twitter.com/jR95ztOM8a— LTD (@LTD39292141) April 30, 2025
Schiff hates the Constitution.
The time to act is now?— Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 30, 2025
You had full control of Congress and the presidency.
The time to act was then.
You just want something to attack Republicans for not supporting to keep your outrage views going. https://t.co/XGNSWlfUrH
Nailed it.
Even Dem voters see right through this:
This is why folks are hating dems right now. They won't do anything with a trifecta, but lose all power and then start to do what the people want. Knowing it will not go anywhere.— &thecruisers (@ByooperG) April 30, 2025
We need a whole lot better than this. https://t.co/5oUccelpa1
Hahahahahaha!
There’s only one reason democrats want our guns. https://t.co/7wTPeZ2QNG— Patriot_Brian 🇺🇸 (@MAGABrian23) April 30, 2025
And it's not good.
1 million crimes are stopped a year by gun owners https://t.co/XMQ9U3aUGZ— Karen (@karenpatriot76) April 30, 2025
That's really unfair to the criminals.
Or, at least that's what Democrats like Schiff think.
Anyway, good luck Schiff-for-Brains. You aren't getting our guns. Ever.
