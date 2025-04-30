Pete Hegseth Challenges Other Trump Allies to Match His 'PERFECT SCORE' With the...
'We Missed the Story': Stephen Miller Drags the Media for Four Years of...
Tim Walz Explains Why Kamala Harris Chose Him and Only Confirms Dems Are...
Guess Which WH Cabinet Member Got 100 PERCENT NEGATIVE Media Coverage In Trump's...
David Horowitz, Author and Founder of the David Horowitz Freedom Center, Has Died...
Well ... Bye! Half of DOJ Civil Rights Division Quits After Harmeet Dhillon...
At Trump's 100 Day Rally: Scott Jennings Owns So Many Libs He Needs...
WATCH: President Trump Roasts ABC News Reporter Terry Moran to His Face for...
Fawning Flashback: Hack ‘Journalists’ Celebrate Joe Biden for Promising NOT to Pardon Hunt...
Hakeem Jeffries Says People Everywhere He Goes Ask Him About Trump’s Mental Health
President Trump: Kamala Harris Victory Would've Made America a ‘Failed Nation’ with a...
VIP
Mortgage Fraud? Letitia James Says She’s the Next Stop on Trump’s ‘Revenge Tour’...
Tears of a Clown: Diminutive Dem Shri Thanedar Wigs Out Over Suspended and...
Who They Are: New Mexico Democrat Brags He Voted AGAINST Laken Riley Act,...

Come and Take Them! Adam Schiff-for-Brains Gets BODIED for Introducing New National 'Assault Weapons' Ban

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 10:45 AM on April 30, 2025

Just the other day, we told you how Adam Schiff (or, more likely, his staffer) had an encounter with a Target cashier in San Francisco who called Democrats a-holes.

Advertisement

Today, Schiff demonstrates why voters feel that way about his party. He's introduced the 'Assault Weapons Ban Act of 2025' because that 21% approval rating just isn't low enough, apparently.

Good luck, you worm.

Let us know how that works out for ya, Adam.

Point and laugh.

There's some legislation we could support.

He'll never do that.

They'll get around to banning those eventually.

Every. Single. Time.

'Guns that make me scared' is his definition, probably.

Bingo.

So brave.

Recommended

'We Missed the Story': Stephen Miller Drags the Media for Four Years of Hiding Biden's Senility
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Schiff hates the Constitution.

Nailed it.

Even Dem voters see right through this:

Hahahahahaha!

And it's not good.

That's really unfair to the criminals.

Or, at least that's what Democrats like Schiff think.

Anyway, good luck Schiff-for-Brains. You aren't getting our guns. Ever.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF ASSAULT WEAPONS ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN GUN CONTROL SECOND AMENDMENT GUN CONFISCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Missed the Story': Stephen Miller Drags the Media for Four Years of Hiding Biden's Senility
Grateful Calvin
Well ... Bye! Half of DOJ Civil Rights Division Quits After Harmeet Dhillon Lays Down the Law
Grateful Calvin
Tim Walz Explains Why Kamala Harris Chose Him and Only Confirms Dems Are MASSIVELY Out of Touch
Doug P.
Pete Hegseth Challenges Other Trump Allies to Match His 'PERFECT SCORE' With the Hack Media
Doug P.
Guess Which WH Cabinet Member Got 100 PERCENT NEGATIVE Media Coverage In Trump's First 100 Days
Doug P.
WATCH: President Trump Roasts ABC News Reporter Terry Moran to His Face for Poor Journalism
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We Missed the Story': Stephen Miller Drags the Media for Four Years of Hiding Biden's Senility Grateful Calvin
Advertisement