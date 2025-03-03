Sedition Is TOTALLY Hot Again: Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump an 'Occupier' and 'Enemy'...
WaPo's Philip Bump Sees No Evidence That DOGE Has Yet Found Any Evidence...
Bill Melugin TROUNCES D-Bag 'Migrant Reporter' for Leaking Planned VA ICE Raids to...
Like, OMG! S.E. Cupp Going Full on MEAN GIRL Telling Trump and JD...
Scott Jennings Drops a Reality Check About Media Hyped Protesters at Republican Town...

MAGA Does NOT Play! Pam Bondi's Post About Trump's Congressional Address Goes off the Epstein RAILS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:20 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

AG Pam Bondi has not yet released the Epstein files she claims were being held by SDNY.

Maybe it's because they can't release any new files until after Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal through SCOTUS wraps up - just putting that out there. Whatever the reason, she should probably address it because MAGA is none too happy with the results so far, even calling her out on a simple post about Trump's upcoming Congressional Address.

Take a look:

Woof.

Tough crowd.

Ok, the binders thing was a huge mistake.

Woof.

Again.

And it doesn't get any better.

