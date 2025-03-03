MAGA Does NOT Play! Pam Bondi's Post About Trump's Congressional Address Goes off the Epstein RAILS

AG Pam Bondi has not yet released the Epstein files she claims were being held by SDNY.

Maybe it's because they can't release any new files until after Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal through SCOTUS wraps up - just putting that out there. Whatever the reason, she should probably address it because MAGA is none too happy with the results so far, even calling her out on a simple post about Trump's upcoming Congressional Address.

Take a look:

Looking forward to hearing @POTUS Trump’s speech tomorrow night! https://t.co/jX1Zq3ViKI — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) March 3, 2025

Woof.

Hopefully he fires you and gives your job to @mattgaetz so we can get on with what we all voted for. — Ian Carroll (@IanCarrollShow) March 3, 2025

Tough crowd.

Thank you for releasing the Epstein files unredacted and without theater. The haters hate that — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) March 3, 2025

Will he have binders for everyone? — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 3, 2025

Ok, the binders thing was a huge mistake.

Epstein. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 3, 2025

Stop tweeting and go arrest some of these people. — Salty Cracker (@SaltyCracker9) March 3, 2025

Madam AG. I’ve been defending you for days due to this Epstein phase 1 debacle, but seriously we deserve answers. When will we see some names??? — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) March 3, 2025

Where art thou Pam Blondi! pic.twitter.com/81TARztxnC — Liberal Tear Creator™️ (@LibTearCreator1) March 3, 2025

Woof.

Again.

Is he going to read Phase 2 from the binder? — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) March 3, 2025

Hey @AGPamBondi with all due respect, are you ever going to proivde the American people with an update on the Epstein List? — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) March 3, 2025

You gonna ever say anything about the Epstein list debacle? — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) March 3, 2025

And it doesn't get any better.

